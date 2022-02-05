Guerin Emig: Has OU's Brent Venables had any 'Oh hell' moments as a first-time head coach? Hell no. "It's been all good. All of It"

“You talk all the time about the journeys for your players, and as a coach you’re on the same journey with them and you get the mountaintop experience. That would look like the press conference (Dec. 6) and that night when I got off the plane (Dec. 5). Then the next day, you have all these former OU players, and then they’re sitting there in front of you and it doesn’t matter what you say. It’s like, ‘Yeah.’ It was quite the experience and you’re kind of a rock star for a few hours...

“I really haven’t had ‘Oh hell’ other than trying to find somewhere to live. That’s really been my only true ‘Oh hell’ moment, which is a good thing. I mean, I’m in the infant stages of my head coaching career, but I’ve got a very good peace about where we’re at, where we’re going, what needs to take place.”

The “rock star” comment is appropriate.

While Stoops was more of a curiosity 23 years ago, OU fans and administrators know what they have in Venables. They all needed reassurance after Lincoln Riley scrambled their senses by going to USC.

Venables’ relentlessly positive, energetic appearance, familiar to everybody from his 13 seasons as Stoops’ defensive lieutenant, has been equally comforting and uplifting.