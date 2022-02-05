Guerin Emig: Has OU's Brent Venables had any 'Oh hell' moments as a first-time head coach? Hell no. "It's been all good. All of It"

The story goes that Bob Stoops returned to Florida about a month into his new job as Oklahoma head football coach and told a buddy who picked him up at the airport: “I think I just ruined my life.”
Such was the weight suddenly thrust onto the shoulders of the then-38-year-old first-time head coach in 1998.
Twenty-three Decembers later, Brent Venables became a first-time head coach at Oklahoma.
He is 51 and much more familiar with OU football than Stoops was, having been Stoops’ assistant from 1999-2011. The program he inherits is in vastly better shape than the one Stoops took over.
And yet he faces challenges that Stoops did not, the transfer portal and name, image and likeness most immediately. Toss OU’s looming relocation to the SEC onto the fire. Add pressure to win as big as his predecessors did.
It can shake a man not accustomed to the throne. So does it?
If Stoops had an “Oh hell” moment shortly after taking over the Sooners, has Venables?
“‘Oh hell’ was probably maybe the first 48 hours when I was going on, really on fumes. And of course you’re at the highest of high, and you’re like, ‘What do I do next?’ You don’t know what time of day it is and things like that,” he said last week. “But it’s been all good. All of it.
“You talk all the time about the journeys for your players, and as a coach you’re on the same journey with them and you get the mountaintop experience. That would look like the press conference (Dec. 6) and that night when I got off the plane (Dec. 5). Then the next day, you have all these former OU players, and then they’re sitting there in front of you and it doesn’t matter what you say. It’s like, ‘Yeah.’ It was quite the experience and you’re kind of a rock star for a few hours...
“I really haven’t had ‘Oh hell’ other than trying to find somewhere to live. That’s really been my only true ‘Oh hell’ moment, which is a good thing. I mean, I’m in the infant stages of my head coaching career, but I’ve got a very good peace about where we’re at, where we’re going, what needs to take place.”
The “rock star” comment is appropriate.
While Stoops was more of a curiosity 23 years ago, OU fans and administrators know what they have in Venables. They all needed reassurance after Lincoln Riley scrambled their senses by going to USC.
Venables’ relentlessly positive, energetic appearance, familiar to everybody from his 13 seasons as Stoops’ defensive lieutenant, has been equally comforting and uplifting.
If every new coach is granted a proverbial honeymoon period, Venables’ first two months have felt more like an extended party.
"I’ve got a very good peace about where we’re at, where we’re going, what needs to take place."
That statement tells the most relevant story of Venables’ OU launch.
Everybody knew Venables would be royally-received in Norman after Riley’s evacuation. Nobody knew how he’d go about the job, his having never done it.
So let’s see...
Venables met with OU’s players via video on the flight to Norman Dec. 5.
“There’s nobody that’s more important to recruit than your players every day,” he said. “You do that with relationships, you do that with connectivity.”
The new coach didn’t prevent everyone from portal’ing out, but he kept most of them. He inspired most of them.
“I’d run through a wall for that guy,” defensive end Reggie Grimes said Dec. 17.
Venables went recruiting and tied together OU’s No. 8-ranked Class of 2022.
“Selling dreams, selling a vision, selling a place, selling people,” he put it.
Stoops and Riley could recruit, but they never saw it as a calling.
“I love it,” Venables said. “I love every single part of it.”
Venables left the immediate tasks of the job to Stoops. That didn’t just stabilize the Sooners, who had been practicing under the interim Hall of Fame coach and who beat Oregon in the Alamo Bowl as a result, it stabilized Venables. It allowed the newly-minted head coach a chance to gather himself and check boxes less frantically.
It allowed Stoops a well-deserved curtain call, something Venables relished.
“It might have been his best six weeks of his entire career, under the circumstances,” Venables said. “He’s fearless, courageous. Never flinched, tough. Just the perfect man for the job.”
Venables began putting his imprint on his program.
He put together a staff diversely spread from 23-year OU loyalist Cale Gundy to rising star offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to industry veteran defensive coordinator Ted Roof to homecoming strength and conditioning badass Jerry Schmidt to a crew of Clemson transplants who could impart the Tigers’ wildly successful winning, recruiting methods.
He dug deeply into program infrastructure. Current players would get tailored suits to best represent their university. Former Sooners Curtis Lofton, Josh Norman and Caleb Kelly would lead a player development initiative known as “SOUL,” Serving Our Uncommon Legacy.
“Where we sometimes get busy drawing up plays and recruiting guys and stuff, that’s not just their job,” Venables said. “It’s all of our job to mentor and to guide, to lead, to love, to help facilitate their dreams.”
Venables made time for everybody all at once, it seemed. That included Sooners he never coached but encouraged just the same via Twitter as they encountered their Senior Bowl week.
“Real genuine love,” defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey tweeted back. “Playing for you would’ve been dope!”
Venables made time for media. He Zoom’d with us for 30 minutes on Signing Day Feb. 2 and then again for 90 minutes Feb. 3 because of a sporadic connection during the half-hour session.
The new coach held his phone the whole hour and a half but never flinched. His passionately rambling statements wandered from Stoops to Dabo Swinney to Bill Snyder to Gandhi, and still landed with an “Isn’t this cool?!” earnestness.
I asked the “Oh hell” question.
“Trust me, I’m still a hamster on that wheel,” Venables said. “There’s so many things that in a year from now, we’re going to be in a even better place. We’re in a good place right now. But there’s a lot of things that are going to change over the course of the next year, on the field, off the field, staff, culture, facilities...”
Oh hell?
Hell no.