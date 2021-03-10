Guerin Emig: Guards give OU the edge over David McCormack-less Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Oklahoma team that beats Iowa State by 20 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament inspires confidence. The Sooners should have done that Wednesday night in the T-Mobile Center.

They won 79-73 instead. They still seem wobbled by their four-game losing streak to close the regular season.

Here, though, let’s note that OU’s quarterfinal matchup against Kansas Thursday offers a new opportunity to shoot a little better, play a lot steadier and make us believe they can still rediscover their top-10-with-a-bullet rhythm from January.

It isn’t often a Big 12 Tournament game against the Jayhawks affords that chance. It absolutely does under these rare circumstances.

There won’t be 16,000 KU fans in the building for one thing. The pandemic has seen to that. OU mustn’t win in Allen Fieldhouse East Thursday night.

OU needn’t contend with David McCormack Thursday night. KU’s big man is sidelined by COVID protocol this week. That’s a much bigger factor than missing fans.

“Obviously McCormack is a huge key for them,” OU coach Lon Kruger said late Wednesday.

He is the key. He was the central figure in Kansas’ resurgence the past five weeks.