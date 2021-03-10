Guerin Emig: Guards give OU the edge over David McCormack-less Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Oklahoma team that beats Iowa State by 20 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament inspires confidence. The Sooners should have done that Wednesday night in the T-Mobile Center.
They won 79-73 instead. They still seem wobbled by their four-game losing streak to close the regular season.
Here, though, let’s note that OU’s quarterfinal matchup against Kansas Thursday offers a new opportunity to shoot a little better, play a lot steadier and make us believe they can still rediscover their top-10-with-a-bullet rhythm from January.
It isn’t often a Big 12 Tournament game against the Jayhawks affords that chance. It absolutely does under these rare circumstances.
There won’t be 16,000 KU fans in the building for one thing. The pandemic has seen to that. OU mustn’t win in Allen Fieldhouse East Thursday night.
OU needn’t contend with David McCormack Thursday night. KU’s big man is sidelined by COVID protocol this week. That’s a much bigger factor than missing fans.
“Obviously McCormack is a huge key for them,” OU coach Lon Kruger said late Wednesday.
He is the key. He was the central figure in Kansas’ resurgence the past five weeks.
The Jayhawks played through McCormack, he responded and the team went from unranked to No. 11. KU was the only team to beat Baylor. McCormack scored 20 on a night his guards shot 3-of-16 from 3-point range.
His absence leaves the Jayhawks doing what exactly?
“You would imagine they’d have a lot of guards out there,” Kruger said. “Even more than normal.”
Let’s say four guards and Jalen Wilson, a 6-8 forward who plays like a guard.
So Kruger counters with four guards and Brady Manek, a 6-8 forward with the range of a guard.
The perimeter would have played a giant role in OU-KU even with McCormack. The perimeter makes or breaks the Sooners every game.
Now it will make or break the Jayhawks against the Sooners.
Wilson, Marcus Garrett, Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, Bryce Thompson and Dajuan Harris against Manek, Austin Reaves, De’Vion Harmon, Umoja Gibson, Elijah Harkless, Jalen Hill and Alondes Williams.
I like OU there.
Slight edge to Garrett over Harkless as a stopper, but a big edge to Reaves over any of Kansas’ guards to create his own offense and get buckets. Harmon over whoever KU offers as a second backcourt scorer.
Manek and Wilson sort of cancel each other. Both streaky scorers, both underrated at other tasks that help win.
Braun is a more complete player than Gibson, but Gibson is more liable to go on a 3-point spree. Hill and Williams provide similar production off the bench as Thompson and Harris.
Yeah. I still like OU.
Maybe Bill Self starts backup post Mitch Lightfoot, Kruger calls on part-time post Kur Kuath and I just wasted 450 words. I seriously doubt it, though.
No, McCormack’s absence makes Thursday’s OU-KU quarterfinal a guards-intensive perimeter game. It tilts the matchup the Sooners’ way, just enough.
“He’s out? I didn’t know he was out,” Harmon said of McCormack late Wednesday. “It don’t matter. In basketball or whatever sport you play or whatever you do that involves a team, when someone’s out, next man up. And KU has that. It’s no letup at all.”
Sorry, Mr. Harmon. It’s a potentially big letup.
And there is no reason you and the Sooners shouldn’t take advantage by winning and advancing to the semifinals.