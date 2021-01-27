Guerin Emig: Good for Josh Heupel, about to take a swing at the big time, but also good luck to him

The initial reaction to Tennessee hiring Josh Heupel: Good for him.
Heupel, who long served Oklahoma’s football program before eventually becoming a head coach, gets his crack at the big time. Tennessee may have some issues currently, but it is big time.
Neyland Stadium and Rocky Top. Revenue, administrative commitment and recruiting resources typical of the SEC. Rabid fan base.
The secondary reaction to Heupel’s hiring, after a few minutes of consideration: Good luck to him.
I can’t recall another Bob Stoops assistant who took this big a swing. Which means Heupel had better make solid contact.
Mike Stoops, Mark Mangino and Kevin Wilson all left OU for football jobs at basketball schools. Arizona, Kansas and Indiana. That’s low-grade Power 5 pressure.
Mike Leach took Texas Tech and eventually wound up at Washington State and Mississippi State. Tech and Mississippi State are into football, but not on Tennessee’s level.
Jay Norvell is head coach at Nevada. Chuck Long was head coach at San Diego State. Not exactly Alabama and Ohio State.
Brent Venables hasn’t been a head coach, but he did leave Stoops’ nest to run Clemson’s defense nine years ago. That’s a task, but still if the stuff hits the fan at Clemson it’s on Dabo Swinney to mop up, not Venables.
The only Stoops staffer to do what Heupel has done here was Bo Pelini. Stoops’ old Youngstown pal took over Nebraska four years after his one season on OU’s staff in 2004. Another big time job.
Pelini wasn’t Tom Osborne, but he did turn things around on the heels of Bill Callahan’s bleak run. He won nine or 10 games in all seven seasons with the Huskers.
He was also a tough fit in terms of temperament, going on tirades during or after games, which turned off fans and eventually the administration that fired him.
This is what concerns me about Heupel at Tennessee. Temperament.
Not temper. Heupel isn’t a stack-blower. He was around Stoops enough to digest the significance of decorum and chain of command.
Heupel will answer to the same athletic director at Tennessee he did at UCF, Danny White having hired him at both places. Heupel professed his admiration for and loyalty to White the last time I saw him after UCF’s 2019 loss at Tulsa. That fit is snug.
It’s more the job itself, and all it entails.
A coach can’t clock in at a place like Tennessee, spend 12 hours on football, maybe make a call to compliance or academic affairs and call it good. He can’t play one round of golf or make one fan appreciation appearance every six months.
This is the fan/booster base that torpedoed Greg Schiano’s hiring four years ago. That’s next-level investment.
Now Vols Nation expects the new guy to fix a program that has more losing seasons than winning ones since 2010, plus get the program through whatever damage results from NCAA recruiting violations allegedly committed under Jeremy Pruitt’s watch. They not only want action, they want a piece of it.
So the new guy has to be a sharp football coach, and he must stop by every boat that docks on the Tennessee River outside Neyland and be all of these things at once – optimistic, charismatic, cunning and convincing. That’s a lot of boats, and a lot of traits.
That’s a lot of pressure, something Heupel got a dose of as OU quarterback once and a gulp of as OU play-caller several years later. He got another spoon full at UFC, his being head coach and all.
Not like this, though.
Heupel’s offensive mind should translate to Knoxville. He’ll move the ball in the SEC. He’ll recruit fine. It would be hard not to. He needs to hire well on defense. We’ll see about that.
It’s the peripheral job demands I wonder about, the people pleasing. Not that Heupel is unpleasant, but anyone who has ever covered him realizes his head is in the playbook a lot more than the guest book.
He wins 10 or 11 games the next few seasons, the demands diminish. More likely, given the clouds over Neyland, he’ll win 6 or 7.
Realistically, Heupel will have to answer to a lot of folks wearing orange and white checkers. The reality of that, of what he’s gotten himself into, sinks in starting today.
Good for him, but also good luck to him.