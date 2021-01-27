Guerin Emig: Good for Josh Heupel, about to take a swing at the big time, but also good luck to him

The only Stoops staffer to do what Heupel has done here was Bo Pelini. Stoops’ old Youngstown pal took over Nebraska four years after his one season on OU’s staff in 2004. Another big time job.

Pelini wasn’t Tom Osborne, but he did turn things around on the heels of Bill Callahan’s bleak run. He won nine or 10 games in all seven seasons with the Huskers.

He was also a tough fit in terms of temperament, going on tirades during or after games, which turned off fans and eventually the administration that fired him.

This is what concerns me about Heupel at Tennessee. Temperament.

Not temper. Heupel isn’t a stack-blower. He was around Stoops enough to digest the significance of decorum and chain of command.

Heupel will answer to the same athletic director at Tennessee he did at UCF, Danny White having hired him at both places. Heupel professed his admiration for and loyalty to White the last time I saw him after UCF’s 2019 loss at Tulsa. That fit is snug.

It’s more the job itself, and all it entails.