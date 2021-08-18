Guerin Emig: Good folks of Nebraska deserve more than shame for their Husker football passion

Nebraska football had another lousy day Wednesday, and my thoughts returned to Columbus, the town 80 miles north of Lincoln but completely connected to the Huskers.
Columbus gave me my first job out of college. Three things about that place: The people were warm, the winter was cold and everything, and I mean EVERYthing, stopped for Husker football on fall Saturdays.
Columbus, I learned, was no different than Grand Island, Wahoo or Norfolk (you pronounce it “Nor-fork”) in that every last Nebraskan believes Tom Osborne should be sainted, Johnny Rodgers knighted and if you’re doing something when the Huskers play football besides watching the game, it had better be either dying or giving birth.
I only spent a year there. It was all I needed to realize that I was wrong thinking there could be no frenzy like the one in Oklahoma over college football.
We care very, very deeply about college football, but we don’t hold a stadium LED bulb to Nebraska’s passion.
There are no major league teams there. No division of FBS programs. The devotion throbs from every square mile of the state straight into Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
All of this is to say when Wednesday rolled around and The Action Network reported Nebraska football was under NCAA investigation for improper use of staff members and stealth, off-campus workouts last year during the pandemic...
And then the Omaha World-Herald outed Huskers coach Scott Frost as the culprit for Nebraska trying to weasel out of its Sept. 18 game at OU...
And then I noticed the calendar said Aug. 18, meaning we were one month from that game between grand rivals to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century...
I thought of Columbus and how terribly I felt for those folks.
They deserve so much better than this.
It isn’t just the Huskers’ four straight losing seasons, or that the last season they lost fewer than four games was 2003, or that the last time they won a New Year’s Six bowl was in 2000.
It isn’t just that Bill Callahan replaced the respectable Frank Solich as Husker coach in 2004 and behaved weirdly while losing, and Bo Pelini replaced Callahan in ’08 and won a little more but behaved even more weirdly, and Mike Riley replaced Pelini in ’15 and lost even more than Callahan did.
It isn’t just that in the time Joe Castiglione has had OU’s athletic director job, Nebraska has burned through six ADs. Trev Alberts is number six. He acknowledged the NCAA investigation after football practice Wednesday, Frost at his side.
Frost is the coach who replaced Riley. He is 12-20 in three years.
Frost was the starting quarterback for Nebraska’s Wood River High School when I was in Columbus. He was the starting quarterback for the Huskers’ 1997 national champions.
He was the golden child when he left UCF to come back and restore Big Red glory.
This isn’t how it was supposed to work out.
None of the past 20 years is how Husker football was supposed to work out. Not the losing, or the change of coaches, ADs or conferences (Big 12 to Big Ten in 2011). Certainly not the embarrassment that piled even higher Wednesday.
The last time I wrote about this mess was March, when Huskers’ attempts to sidestep OU and all of that tradition got out. I invoked Rodgers and said I was distressed for Nebraska’s football greats.
I’m beyond that now.
As Husker football shriveled even worse Wednesday, I thought not of a handful of hall of famers but a state nearly two million folks deep.
I thought of the Nebraskans like the ones I encountered ordering breakfast at Hardee’s, in the produce section at Hy-Vee or jogging laps at the YMCA in Columbus. Forever talking Huskers football, forever loving Huskers football.
The only thing those good, hopelessly devoted people are getting in return anymore is shame.
