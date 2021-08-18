Guerin Emig: Good folks of Nebraska deserve more than shame for their Husker football passion

Nebraska football had another lousy day Wednesday, and my thoughts returned to Columbus, the town 80 miles north of Lincoln but completely connected to the Huskers.

Columbus gave me my first job out of college. Three things about that place: The people were warm, the winter was cold and everything, and I mean EVERYthing, stopped for Husker football on fall Saturdays.

Columbus, I learned, was no different than Grand Island, Wahoo or Norfolk (you pronounce it “Nor-fork”) in that every last Nebraskan believes Tom Osborne should be sainted, Johnny Rodgers knighted and if you’re doing something when the Huskers play football besides watching the game, it had better be either dying or giving birth.

I only spent a year there. It was all I needed to realize that I was wrong thinking there could be no frenzy like the one in Oklahoma over college football.

We care very, very deeply about college football, but we don’t hold a stadium LED bulb to Nebraska’s passion.

There are no major league teams there. No division of FBS programs. The devotion throbs from every square mile of the state straight into Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.