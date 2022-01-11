Guerin Emig: Georgia’s title puts focus on SEC's power, but it will be back where it belongs soon – on Alabama's

The Georgia Bulldogs were talking about their national championship Tuesday morning when their head coach said a few words about the national runners-up, drilling down on perspective.
“Tremendous respect for what they do,” Kirby Smart said of the Alabama Crimson Tide. “They have been... Let’s be honest, they’ve been the measuring stick.”
They remain the measuring stick for all of college football. Georgia’s 33-18 triumph Monday night, while well-deserved, does not change that.
Brent Venables will be taking Oklahoma into the SEC soon. When he does, there will be ample discussion of Venables reshaping the Sooners to resemble their new conference more closely in terms of size, strength and speed.
That league-centric talk is justified by the national championship scoreboard since Texas won it all with Vince Young in 2005. It reads: SEC 12, Big 12 0.
Florida, LSU, Auburn, Alabama and now Georgia have all shared in that bounty. That’s depth of high-end superiority that earns the SEC its mighty reputation.
Trickle down the ranks a little and you’ll discover something: the SEC is also fallible. Baylor beat Ole Miss, Kansas State beat LSU and Texas Tech beat Mississippi State this bowl season. Future Big 12 members Houston and UCF joined the party by beating Auburn and Florida.
Another scoreboard reflects conference records this bowl season: Big 12 5-2, SEC 6-8.
Generally, the Sooners should compete just fine upon entering the belly of the beast when that day comes.
Specifically, they’ll aim to slay the beast, since this OU we’re talking about. That will mean slaying Alabama.
That means Venables must mold his Sooners closer to Alabama’s image, not that of Alabama’s conference.
Monday night’s result made the Crimson Tide 164-17 since 2009, the year Nick Saban won the first of his six national titles with the Tide. Seventeen losses over 13 seasons, 12 coming by a touchdown or less.
To digest those numbers is to fully realize how hard it is to beat these guys. Georgia did it Monday on the strength of a once-in-a-century defense.
LSU did it two years ago, en route to the national championship, on the wind of a once-in-a-century offense.
It took Clemson’s best ever team to beat Bama for the 2018 title, and Clemson’s best ever quarterback to do so two years earlier.
It took Ezekiel Elliott bottling lightning for Ohio State to hold back the Tide in the 2014 College Football Playoff semifinal. It took an act of the football gods, Auburn’s kick-6, to keep the Tide from the 2013 CFP.
Alabama wasted Notre Dame for the 2012 championship. Kerry Cooks was co-defensive coordinator for that Fighting Irish team.
“Looking back on it, I think physically we were ready for it,” Cooks said as OU’s secondary coach before the Sooners’ 2018 CFP semifinal loss to Bama. “I don’t think that mentally we had any idea or clue what it was gonna take to play a team like Alabama.”
It helps to come loaded with talent on the level of Georgia’s defense.
It helps to be familiar with Bama’s punch impact – Georgia, LSU and Clemson were – but you can still be knocked silly.
OU was familiar going into that 2018 Orange Bowl, having beaten the Tide in the 2014 Sugar behind Trevor Knight’s out-of-body performance. The Sooners fell behind 28-0 before losing 45-34.
Ohio State was familiar going into last year’s title game. The Buckeyes went down 52-24.
Georgia’s triumph turns our attention back on the conference, not the program, toward Smart and his five-star defenders and away from Saban and his five-star organization.
I suggest it will be back on Alabama soon.
Saban isn’t going anywhere. He’ll plug in new players and staff members and be next year’s favorite to win it all. He will win it all if someone else doesn’t feature an all-time defense, offense or quarterback, or doesn’t perform magic tricks to beat him.
Short of enrolling at Hogwarts, I advise Venables to coach, recruit and organize like Saban, same as I advise the Sooners to work, digest and perform like Saban’s players. That’s what OU-in-the-SEC is going to take. That’s what OU-in-the-Big 12 takes.
That’s what it takes for everyone playing college football everywhere.
The standard holds firm regardless of conference affiliation, regardless of what Georgia just did.
The standard remains Alabama.