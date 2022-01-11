Guerin Emig: Georgia’s title puts focus on SEC's power, but it will be back where it belongs soon – on Alabama's

Alabama wasted Notre Dame for the 2012 championship. Kerry Cooks was co-defensive coordinator for that Fighting Irish team.

“Looking back on it, I think physically we were ready for it,” Cooks said as OU’s secondary coach before the Sooners’ 2018 CFP semifinal loss to Bama. “I don’t think that mentally we had any idea or clue what it was gonna take to play a team like Alabama.”

It helps to come loaded with talent on the level of Georgia’s defense.

It helps to be familiar with Bama’s punch impact – Georgia, LSU and Clemson were – but you can still be knocked silly.

OU was familiar going into that 2018 Orange Bowl, having beaten the Tide in the 2014 Sugar behind Trevor Knight’s out-of-body performance. The Sooners fell behind 28-0 before losing 45-34.

Ohio State was familiar going into last year’s title game. The Buckeyes went down 52-24.

Georgia’s triumph turns our attention back on the conference, not the program, toward Smart and his five-star defenders and away from Saban and his five-star organization.

I suggest it will be back on Alabama soon.