Guerin Emig: Four years after OU-to-SEC felt wrong, time is more favorable for a Sooners move

Who’s looking out for college athletic departments today? College athletic departments. That sentiment extends beyond NIL and the transfer portal down through finances and media contracts to competition and recruiting.

If Lincoln Riley assures Castiglione he can keep an SEC version of the Sooners in a 12-team College Football Playoff rotation that will arrive as soon as 2023... If Riley assures Castiglione he can recruit even better by selling the SEC brand along with the interlocking OU...

If Castiglione’s lieutenants assure him their public’s demand for tickets and merchandise rises exponentially in a conference with Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Florida...

In the Autonomy Era, all of the above carries more weight now than four years ago. That’s because in the Autonomy Era, devoid of NCAA influence, there is more urgency for powerful schools/brands to assure their place in a hierarchy now easier to define. There is more urgency for conferences, too.

Thus the scenario where OU and Texas marry into the SEC for mutual interests.