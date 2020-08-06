Decisions are being made as we trudge deeper into August and closer to the scheduled start of college football. News is being made.
It’s a daily stream now, which leads me to believe we should schedule more daily briefings to see how (or if) anything happening nationally impacts Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa locally.
Here’s what happened Thursday as of the end of business hours...
Scheduling
The Big Sky Conference reportedly canceled its football season Thursday. Why is that important for our purposes in Oklahoma?
Missouri State was scheduled to play Big Sky member Montana on Sept. 12. Missouri State is scheduled to play OU on Aug. 29.
The Sooners undoubtedly want the Mo State game moved back into September -- they previously received an NCAA waiver to move the game back a week -- to avoid a month-long layoff before their scheduled Big 12 opener Oct. 3 against Baylor (more on that in a second).
Now, OU-Mo State can be moved to Sept. 12, a more ideal spot for OU than Sept. 5 (the original date) in terms of a two- to three-week layoff before opening Big 12 play.
“We’re not sure if it will be the 12th or the fifth,” Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino told the Springfield News-Leader on Thursday before the Big Sky news broke, “but I have some idea that it will be one of those two dates. We do really feel like we are going to play (Oklahoma). We haven’t been able to set a date right now. Therefore we’ll just keep practicing as if it’s the 29th.
As to the Big 12 conference schedule ...
Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard got our attention Thursday when, in a public letter to Cyclones fans, he announced: “The conference expects the Big 12 schedule to begin Sept. 26.”
That’s more specific than the Big 12’s prior announcement that league games would begin “sometime between mid-to-late September.”
The Big 12 hasn’t made anything official, outside of the “9 conference games plus 1 nonconference game” format. If Pollard is right, though, and the league aims to open Sept. 26, the only conference games scheduled for that date are Texas Tech at Iowa State and Kansas State at West Virginia. The only other game involving a Big 12 team on that date is Baylor hosting Louisiana Tech, and it is unknown if Baylor keeps that game as its nonconference matchup.
I’m going to guess all 10 teams start league play Sept. 26. Does that mean moving Oct. 3-scheduled Big 12 openers OU vs. Baylor and OSU at TCU up a week ? Not necessarily.
It just makes sense at this point to have everyone playing their one nonconference game Sept. 5 or 12, then trying to launch the league season Sept. 26, however the league scrambles its schedule to make that so.
Does a targeted Big 12 start date of Sept. 26 affect OSU? It shouldn’t, assuming the Cowboys hold on to their Sept. 12 home game against TU, which provides an ideal two-week layoff to help manage aftereffects of a game in the coronavirus era.
As for TU ... The Golden Hurricane is scheduled to open Sept. 5 against Mid-American Conference member Toledo. The MAC reportedly pushed a decision about its football season from Thursday until Saturday.
So TU-Toledo lives another day.
Opt outs
The NFL “opt out” deadline arrived Thursday, with a reported 66 players deciding not to play this season amid the pandemic. College football has no such deadline, and so we’ll likely see a continuous trickle of players elect not to play over the coming days, especially as future high draft picks choose to focus on their pro preparations instead.
Thursday’s casualties were Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore and Miami defensive end Greg Rousseau.
We’ve heard no such opt-out news from OU, OSU or TU camps, where draftable players include Creed Humphrey, Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace.
I asked Wallace about his decision to play Wednesday.
“I feel like we can do special things here at Oklahoma State,” he said. “I came back for a reason and I’m standing on that reason right now. I feel like we have a lot in store and I feel like we can do big things here. I’m just here for the ride.”
Safety measures
A very interesting detail from Illinois coach Lovie Smith after the Illini’s opening day of practice -- his players are being tested for COVID-19 daily.
“Not many can say that,” Smith said, according to the Champaign/Urbana News-Gazette.
No, they can’t. And that’s too bad since we’ve heard for weeks that testing is a cornerstone of any sort of reopening, sports, school or otherwise.
Also interesting -- Illinois’ standard exceeds the three-times-per-week request of Big Ten football players in their Aug. 5 “#BigTenUnited” proclamation published by The Players’ Tribune.
A note to the Big 12 and American Athletic Conference – if you want to endear the trust of your players, you’ll exceed any player-requested safety protocols as well. When it comes to testing, you’ll get as close to Illinois’ level as possible.
Fans in the stands
More Big Ten news ...
Penn State AD Sandy Barbour announced Thursday: “Under the current conditions and current state orders, our fall sports events would be conducted without fans in the general seating areas of our facilities.”
So Penn State, like Ohio State, faces spectator-less home football games as of now. We’ll see if or how that changes.
Iowa AD Gary Barta announced Thursday the Hawkeyes would seat 10,000-15,000 fans inside a Kinnick Stadium whose capacity is close to 70,000.
Stay tuned for official decisions at OU, OSU and TU, but I wouldn’t get your hopes up for anything beyond 20% to 25% capacity. That appears to be the norm.
Racial justice/awareness
A reminder that just because college football players have reported to work doesn’t mean they’ll shut out the Black Lives Matter movement...
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram indicated Thursday that TCU offensive lineman Kellton Hollins and fellow Horned Frog athletes painted an “End Racism” mural on a campus sidewalk.
Hollins’ tweet: “Just tryna be a voice for the voiceless and give multiple choices to the choice-less, standing on the frontline. END RACISM.”
Oh, yeah, football
The coaches poll came out Thursday. OU was No. 6, Texas No. 14, OSU No. 16 and Iowa State No. 25. UCF was No. 21 and Cincinnati No. 22 (TU has both on its AAC schedule).
I’d swap the Cowboys and Longhorns, but otherwise that’s all fine.
I gotta be honest -- I’ve never felt so blah about a preseason top-25. I’d really like to know there’s going to be a “season” before getting all jazzed up about anything with “pre” attached.
Impossible, I know. Just having a difficult time coming to grips.