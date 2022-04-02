Guerin Emig: Dillon Gabriel remembers Brent Renaud, reminding us to remember the horror in Ukraine

NORMAN — The last time Dillon Gabriel communicated with Brent Renaud, the journalist and filmmaker Gabriel got to know when Renaud directed a 2021 series on UCF football, was last January.

Gabriel was off to quarterback Oklahoma. Eventually, Renaud would be off to Ukraine to work on a documentary spotlighting the world’s refugee crisis.

“It was a text,” Gabriel said. “Congratulations, good luck. It was really nice.”

March 13, news broke that Renaud had been shot and killed by Russian troops while outside Kyiv.

“I’m so shook right now,” Gabriel tweeted that morning above a story on Renaud’s death accompanied by a photo of the 50-year-old journalist. “We got so close during your time with me at UCF. We checked on each other so often and talked about so much during my time off of the field. We even talked about when you used to go to Iran to film documentaries.

“Rest in Peace Brent. God bless. Prayers up.”

When Oklahoma media met Gabriel for the first time last Wednesday, it felt as important to ask the quarterback about his relationship with Renaud as his relationship with his new coaches and teammates at OU.

“Brent was filming an ESPN series and there would be an episode every week. And we got super close just during my time being sidelined,” Gabriel said, referencing the broken collarbone that forced him out of most of last season. “I learned a lot about him and asked a bunch of questions. Because a lot of times just being on the sideline you communicate more and it’s a different perspective.

“As I got close to him, just so many stories he would tell me. He would tell me about going overseas before. And I didn’t know he was doing that in Ukraine. Man, it’s just a crazy story.

“I think he’ll forever be remembered for how courageous he was. But most of all, he was just a great guy to me. So I’m super thankful I got to meet him.”

Ukraine is on the other side of the globe. You might not have a direct connection to what is occurring there, but there is a good chance you know someone who does.

Gabriel reminds us of that, same as Tulsa basketball player Nikita Konstantynovskyi. We thought a great deal about Konstantynovskyi just as Russians began destroying his Ukrainian homeland one month ago.

We should continue to think about him.

We should continue to think about Anastasiia Ustiuzhanina, a TU rower from Kyiv.

“I don’t know when all my family can see each other together in one place,” Ustiuzhanina told ESPN.com, “and it makes me cry sometimes.”

We should continue to think about Alexandra Pisareva, an OU tennis player from Donetsk.

Pisareva told the OU Daily that when she reached her mother in Ukraine by phone, bombing had begun.

“It was really hard for me because I wasn't close. I wasn’t with her and I didn’t know what to do at that moment,” she said. “And I was like, OK, keep holding on, be strong, I’m here with you.”

Events tend to fade from the news cycle faster than they should these days. We chase headlines like cats chase laser pointer reflections. Sometimes that’s OK.

The genocidal invasion of Ukraine — the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has recorded 1,325 civilian deaths since Russia attacked, along with 2,017 civilians injured — deserves our prolonged attention.

Kyle Bonagura’s ESPN.com story including Ustiuzhanina, Pisareva and fellow Ukrainian athletes competing for NCAA universities posted Friday. Matt Norlander’s CBSSports.com piece including Konstantynovskyi and fellow Ukrainian NCAA basketball players posted March 1.

Stories like these have been daily for a month. They might focus on athletes one day, politicians the next, musicians the day after that. People with whom we are familiar having a connection to Ukraine, linked directly to fear, suffering or even death.

They, in turn, connect the rest of us. And so we really should keep reading about them, listening to them.

Much as the news cycle cranks along, we really shouldn’t let go of Ukraine.

“He came over to my house when my family would come up,” Gabriel remembered of Renaud. “We had eaten dinner together. Just crazy to think about. Just a great man. A true, genuine man.”

