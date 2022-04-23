Guerin Emig: Dillon Gabriel meets Baker Mayfield, sparking similarities in two OU quarterbacks' gifts for guidance

NORMAN — Past met present at the relentless position of Oklahoma quarterback this weekend. Baker Mayfield met Dillon Gabriel.

Mayfield got a statue in the Sooners’ Heisman Park. Gabriel got 12 series in OU’s Red/White Spring Game.

The 75,000 fans went nuts Saturday when Mayfield thanked them at halftime. They cheered almost as loudly when Gabriel ran from a pass-rushing Jordan Kelley and fired a 48-yard rope to Theo Wease to set up a touchdown.

“He’s a good player,” Mayfield noticed, “but everything I’ve heard about him, and just from our little bit of talking, he’s a great leader.”

Gabriel’s leadership this spring has been as prevalent, and critical, as his playmaking. He arrived as OU’s two starting quarterbacks from last year took off, one of them with OU’s head coach/quarterback coach/offensive coordinator.

You could feel the urgency in that situation last week when, asked about Gabriel, offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh said: “He’s been awesome. He’s a great kid. He’s a really, really good leader. What we needed at this point in time.”

Exactly what the Sooners needed.

“My past two years it’s been crazy, the quarterback situation,” OU receiver Marvin Mims said after Saturday’s Red/White scrimmage. “Dillon, I think he’s just wired differently. He doesn’t really care about the glitz and glamour and all that stuff. I think that’s why we’ve jelled so well as a unit.

“He stepped into a leadership role in here like that. Like, there was no living up to the hype. He just came in here and handled business. That’s what we really needed after this last crazy year and stuff.”

That’s why Gabriel’s Red/White Game numbers — 19-of-28 for 250 yards, one touchdown and one interception — were a distant second to the vibe he continued to send out.

“I loved his command,” new head coach Brent Venables said.

We have heard this throughout OU’s spring, with Venables taking over from Lincoln Riley, and Gabriel as quarterback in place of Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler.

We shouldn’t ignore any of it. It’s too important. Gabriel is too important.

When Riley took off five months ago, OU was suddenly in as tenuous a place as it was in the spring of 2015, when Mayfield first took aim as the Sooners’ starter. The program had just been humbled by an 8-5 season. Bob Stoops had just replaced Josh Heupel with Riley.

There were still extremely helpful players around to put the pieces back together. Riley was obviously helpful.

But without Mayfield’s guidance, there is no first of six straight Big 12 Conference championships for the program, no first of four College Football Playoff semifinals in five years.

Mayfield moved so comfortably into the driver’s seat in 2015 partially because he understood that seat as soon as he joined the program in 2014.

“Even the year I sat out, I learned a lot about the responsibility and the honor it was to play quarterback here,” Mayfield said Saturday, “just with Coach Heupel here, the last guy to win a national championship for the school and knew all about it. I learned that then.”

A moment later during his statement, Mayfield volunteered: “Dillon is doing a great job just being himself.”

With that, Mims' comments resonated.

What Wease said about Gabriel on Saturday resonated: “One thing that all the great quarterbacks here have in common is just that dog-like mentality and being consistent. Dillon definitely has that in him.”

When did Wease know Gabriel had that in him?

“The first day I met him,” he answered. “It was about two minutes into the conversation and he started talking about Xs and Os. That’s when I knew where his mind was.”

Where Gabriel’s mind is feels as important as where Mayfield’s was seven years ago. On that, Gabriel had the last word Saturday, being the last Sooner at the post-scrimmage interview podium.

He talked about how fortunate he was to meet Mayfield on Friday, and how he hoped to foster a relationship with the 2017 Heisman winner.

Then, being that Mayfield’s Heisman Park statue brought the two quarterbacks together, I asked how important it was to win a Heisman himself.

“It’s never been a goal of mine,” Gabriel answered. “It always comes with the mindset of going to win a championship, going to be the best teammate and leading that locker room. All those guys who have won that award have played at a very high level, not necessarily for the Heisman. Just a high-quality person and teammate.

“Never been a goal of mine, but man ... If it happens, it happens.”

“I’m definitely buying that stock,” Wease said. “A hundred percent. I have no doubt he’s going to be great this season.”

First, that takes a great grasp of what quarterbacking the Sooners means. Mayfield got that once.

Now it’s Gabriel’s turn.

