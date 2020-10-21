Guerin Emig: COVID-19 and college football coaches: "This virus is giving us opportunities we don't want"

Nobody necessarily has morbid statistics in mind as they navigate a college football season during a pandemic. Worst-case data can, however, remind everyone of the serious backdrop to all of this, and the need to take extreme care along the way.

“I remember very pointedly back in June I had calls with all of our coaches suggesting you might be more vulnerable,” Berry said, “and so consequently it’s not just in your team’s best interest but your best interest to make sure that mitigation protocols are followed.”

What do mitigation protocols look like for coaches at Oklahoma?

“We wear masks everywhere,” Lincoln Riley said. “We wear a mask in staff meetings, we wear a mask in our office. I mean, we wear masks everywhere.

“I really want to commend our families, all the families of the staff, because I think that’s where a lot of it comes in. We can control pretty well what we’re doing in this building. Our families, wives, kids, they’ve done a tremendous jobs. They’ve had to make sacrifices as well, whether it’s children wearing masks at school or family following the same protocols that we are... Our coaches, so far, knock on wood, being able to stay unscathed from this has been in large part in due to how our families have been committed to this.