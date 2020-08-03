Thirteen football players have made some demands of their Pac-12 Conference, and I worry we’re getting too caught up in the details of what these players seek.
I understand why. One of the demands is that coaches, administrators and Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott “voluntarily and drastically reduce excessive pay.” Another is that athletes get a 50% cut of revenue generated by their respective sports.
That’s seismic, unrealistic change that isn’t happening at a time college football can barely go about determining a path around COVID-19.
The players say they will sit out practice and games if their demands aren’t “guaranteed in writing.” That’s more hardline language that will turn some people off.
But let’s cast aside the language for a moment and consider that it was spoken to begin with. Let’s consider the most important passage in the statement Washington star cornerback Elijah Molden tweeted after the 13 players’ “#WeAreUnited” manifesto appeared on The Players’ Tribune Sunday.
“The point is us players need to have our voices heard,” stated Molden, one of many Pac-12 players who didn’t attach his name to The Players’ Tribune piece but is supportive of the “#WeAreUnited” movement. “We need to stand up for ourselves and our loved ones, especially under the circumstances we are currently in.”
The circumstances find college football players practicing on campuses closed to the general student body. Yes, they desperately want to play again after being shut out of their programs for much of the spring. But no, they aren’t entirely comfortable going about this as the pandemic continues to cut down people’s health and welfare.
These players have a heightened awareness that the economic viability of their athletic departments hinges on their return to the field. They got a hint of their financial value before the pandemic struck, when the gate to their profiting off their name, image and likeness finally creaked open.
And all of this recognition comes on the heels of a racial and social justice movement undertaken since George Floyd’s May 25 death, whereby college football players have used their voices, mostly on social media platforms, to encourage real, meaningful change in their program, on their campus or around their community.
The voices of those players rang loudly and clearly in the earliest moments of that movement. We were all encouraged.
We also asked: Will the players speak long enough for their voices to lead to policies?
Well, there are as many policy ideas in the Pac-12’s “#WeAreUnited” piece as there are voices.
There are task forces, summits and revenue redistributions designed to promote the Black athletes’ cause. There is the demand for six-year athletic scholarships and six-year medical insurance coverage for players after their eligibility expires. There is a section on COVID-19 health and safety measures.
Have universities gone to great lengths to protect their athletes since their return for on-campus workouts? It sure seems like it.
Should athletes go to greater lengths to protect their health and the health of loved ones and those they come in contact with? At a time the mother of an Indiana football player posts a Facebook message detailing the frightening effects the coronavirus has had on her son, why not go to the greatest lengths?
The point is us players need to have our voices heard. We need to stand up for ourselves and our loved ones, especially under the circumstances we are currently in.
I don’t know how the Pac-12 responds to “#WeAreUnited.” I don’t know if the players behind the movement follow through on their threat to sit if the response falls short.
I imagine there will be some meeting halfway, some clarifications about good-faith intentions on behalf of the conference or its universities that should be bylaws instead. Perhaps we’ll see some economic concessions that fall short of Scott taking a massive pay cut.
I am more interested to discover if players from other conferences notice the conviction in those Pac-12 voices. I bet they do. I hope so.
The Pac-12 won’t meet all of the demands, but then that isn’t the main thrust. It’s that the players felt empowered to make them.
That is indispensable, to borrow from Molden, under these circumstances.