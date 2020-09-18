Guerin Emig: College football players lock arms, fans who see them as human beings applaud, and hope rises

Kolby Harvell-Peel understands. Last week, the OSU safety spoke about his music as excitedly as he did the Cowboys’ season opener against Tulsa.

“It’s what I talk about on Twitter,” Harvell-Peel said. “We’re more than just athletes.”

Aug. 10, Harvell-Peel tweeted: “We are human beings ...” while also supporting a tweet from OU wide receiver Jadon Haselwood that read: “It’s funny we have the power now and fans agree to us trying to play through a PANDEMIC (which no one is excused from) but when student athletes speak on how we should be paid more they tell us to shutup and take a free education.”

The point isn’t for fans, now trickling back to college football since games have returned, to agree with everything the players say. Just stop with the “shutup.” See the players as people. Respect them as such.

Understand that the likes of Hubbard, Harvell-Peel, Thomas and Haselwood deserve that respect, and support, for things other than helping the Cowboys and Sooners win games.

OU cornerback Tre Brown put it this way the week of the Sooners’ opener: “We’ve got lives outside of our jerseys.”