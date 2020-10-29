Guerin Emig: College football players and the election: 'We're the next generation of voices. It's no longer acceptable to sit on the sidelines.'

Oklahoma football player Jeremiah Hall was talking about voting the other day, saying he had already cast his absentee ballot in his home state of North Carolina, when he reinforced the notion that our youngest adults are our clearest thinkers right now.

“I don’t know if you guys saw, but Chanse Sylvie (an OU defensive back) released a video yesterday. He was talking about being at the age where he feels like he can no longer sit on the sidelines,” Hall said. “When you have those type of guys next to you, you develop that same mindset. You feel like, ‘Man, we’re at the University of Oklahoma and all this stuff is going on. We can do something.’ We may not execute it perfectly. We may not get our message across to everybody that we want to get it across to. We may even mess up and say the wrong things.

“But I feel like, as well as the rest of my teammates and Chanse, doing something and getting your thoughts out there about what other people should think as well is important. Just trying to make a difference is important. At the end of the day, we’re the next generation.

“We’re the next generation of people to take office. We’re the next generation of voices. It’s no longer acceptable to sit on the sidelines. We have to be a citizen like everybody else.