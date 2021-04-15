Guerin Emig: College football coaches will open spring scrimmages to outside teams the day they accept loss of control

Imagine Oklahoma and Oklahoma State scrimmaging somebody else April 24 instead of dividing up for the same old instraquads we’ve watched the past however many years.
“I would be for that without thinking through it,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said a couple weeks ago.
“I think it would be worth a conversation,” OU’s Lincoln Riley said Thursday.
It’s always worth a conversation. Actually, it has been a conversation. For a while.
Vince Dooley told DawgNation last year he shopped the idea of spring scrimmages against other college teams around the SEC when he was Georgia athletic director (he retired from that job in 2004). Dooley said he “couldn’t get any traction.”
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney shared the same idea with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2012. Brady Hoke was Michigan’s coach that year. He was on board, according to the Ann Arbor News, saying: “I think that would be kind of cool.”
Still would be.
“Yeah, it would be good for us to scrimmage Arkansas,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said when asked about the idea a couple weeks ago. “You’ve got Nebraska. You’ve got A&M. There are teams around where it would be good to have a spring scrimmage like they do in the NFL. Do some inside (drills). Do some 7-on-7. Do some team (drills).”
What’s stopping this from happening? Typical NCAA silliness for one thing.
College basketball teams scrimmage each other every preseason, so long as they are closed to everyone but the teams. College football teams are beholden to NCAA intrasquad bylaws.
Jim Harbaugh took his Michigan Wolverines to Florida and Italy in the spring of 2016 and ’17. He could never bus the Wolverines 53 miles to Toledo to scrimmage the MAC’s Rockets.
The NCAA, ladies and gentlemen, where common sense is as useful as rice cakes to a left guard’s dinner menu.
But what if coaches felt like changing those spring scrimmage bylaws? Couldn’t they go from promoting the idea of OSU-Arkansas to championing it with the NCAA Division I Council?
Sure they could. And it would probably work, seeing as how the Council is in a rules-relaxing mood these days (see: transfer legislation).
Get ready for the other stick in the mud.
“I don’t know that I could sit here today and say I would definitely be in favor of it,” Riley said of scrimmaging outside intrasquads. “Teams are at different points in spring. And you certainly get into deals where maybe you have this many players available at the beginning of the spring and then all of a sudden, whether a guy is injured or transfer or whatever happens...
“The nice thing about the spring game format is we can totally control it. If you got somebody else on the other line that has their priorities in mind, I could see that becoming difficult.”
The magic word there is “control.” College coaches thirst for it. They are naturally uncomfortable with anything that could obstruct it.
Injuries obstruct coaches’ control like nothing else. Coaches hate that, understandably.
And so you can imagine Riley hosting North Texas for a spring scrimmage, agreeing with Mean Green coach Seth Littrell on ground rules, and still worrying whether Littrell’s pass rushers really know not to hit his quarterback. It wouldn’t be personal to Littrell. It would be simply outside Riley’s control.
Keep the spring scrimmage in house, a coach can trust his pass rushers to two-hand touch the quarterbacks, not blindside them.
Keep the scrimmage in house, it’s easier to control the show the coach puts on for recruits. That’s important when you consider the spring game has become as much a spectacle as a football scrimmage.
Keep the scrimmage in house, it’s easier to control logistics.
Questions easier to answer with an instraquad: What time do we kick off? How much real football is involved? What do we charge fans to attend?
Questions that pop up with a scrimmage against someone else: Who do we get to agree to play? How far is too far to travel? If they come here, won’t they want us to go there next spring?
The NFL makes it work every preseason camp, as Gundy referenced. Of course NFL players are paid to make it work.
College basketball makes it work every preseason. But then those scrimmages aren’t even advertised by schools, let alone open to outsiders.
College football is such a bigger deal with so many more moving parts. That machinery makes college football coaches so much more paranoid than their basketball brethren.
We have to approach tweaks to football coaches’ habits very carefully as a result. We can introduce them to new ideas, even exciting ones like an OSU-Nebraska spring game, but we shouldn’t expect much more than conversation in return.
Not with their control at stake.
