Guerin Emig: College football coaches will open spring scrimmages to outside teams the day they accept loss of control

Get ready for the other stick in the mud.

“I don’t know that I could sit here today and say I would definitely be in favor of it,” Riley said of scrimmaging outside intrasquads. “Teams are at different points in spring. And you certainly get into deals where maybe you have this many players available at the beginning of the spring and then all of a sudden, whether a guy is injured or transfer or whatever happens...

“The nice thing about the spring game format is we can totally control it. If you got somebody else on the other line that has their priorities in mind, I could see that becoming difficult.”

The magic word there is “control.” College coaches thirst for it. They are naturally uncomfortable with anything that could obstruct it.

Injuries obstruct coaches’ control like nothing else. Coaches hate that, understandably.

And so you can imagine Riley hosting North Texas for a spring scrimmage, agreeing with Mean Green coach Seth Littrell on ground rules, and still worrying whether Littrell’s pass rushers really know not to hit his quarterback. It wouldn’t be personal to Littrell. It would be simply outside Riley’s control.