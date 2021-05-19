Guerin Emig: Coach, player change has come to Big 12 football. Where do Texas' Steve Sarkisian, OU's Eric Gray rank for impact?

Some things related to Big 12 Conference football are steady as they go.
Gary Patterson is set to coach his 100th season at TCU. Tight end Charlie Kolar is set to play his 10th season at Iowa State.
Closer to home Mike Gundy and Lincoln Riley seem as entrenched as ever. So do their respective returning quarterbacks, Spencer Sanders and Spencer Rattler.
This is all reassuring at a time players transfer every time their mood swings.
Coaching changes used to demand our attention in the football offseason. Now we check rosters daily, even in May and June when the sport used to hibernate.
With that in mind, I thought we’d review some of the more prominent transfers, player or coach, into the Big 12 this offseason. We could legitimately rank 100, but for sanity’s sake let’s stick with 10. One per program.
1 Steve Sarkisian, new head coach at Texas
This was more postseason than offseason, Sarkisian having replaced Tom Herman just four days after Texas’ 2020-ending Alamo Bowl win over Colorado, but the aftershocks continue.
Punch "Sarkisian Texas" into a Google news search and you can read fresh material about FOX college football analyst Bob Stoops (that’s still weird) propping up Sark’s chances to succeed in Austin.
Or about ESPN college football influencer Paul Finebaum casting doubt on Sark’s chances.
Or about Sark underperforming in CBSSports.com’s annual FBS coach rankings.
Or about Sark’s transfer portal hits and misses.
Or about the relationship between Sark and Texas quarterback hopeful Casey Thompson.
Or about the relationship between Sark and Mac Jones, the quarterback he recently tutored at Alabama.
Welcome to the Forty Acres, Coach. Having fun yet?
2 Lance Leipold, new head coach at Kansas
It’s Kansas, I know, but it’s also an administration change. It needs to be a consequential one.
The sooner observers stop laughing at the Jayhawks, the better for a Big 12 Conference that has been dragged down by this dead-weight program far too long.
3 Tyler Shough, new quarterback at Texas Tech
Shough backslid during his one season as Oregon quarterback last fall. When he split reps with Anthony Brown in the Ducks’ Fiesta Bowl loss to Iowa State, you could sense a transfer coming.
So here he is in Lubbock, trying to help stabilize things for embattled coach Matt Wells. He has the four-star capability to do that.
4 Jeff Grimes, new offensive coordinator at Baylor
Grimes’ BYU offense averaged 7.7 yards per play last year, tied with Alabama atop FBS. Baylor’s averaged 4.2, tied with Syracuse and California at No. 122.
Consider this a major upgrade, provided Grimes finds a reliable starting quarterback in the aftermath of Charlie Brewer’s transfer to Utah.
5 Eric Gray, new running back at OU
T.J. Pledger transferred to Utah. Seth McGowan got into serious legal trouble and is now gone.
That puts a heavier load on Gray, who was sixth among SEC rushers last year at Tennessee before relocating to Norman.
Riley, like Stoops before him, prefers a tag-team approach to running the ball. Expect Gray and Kennedy Brooks, back from his 2020 opt-out, to pair up this fall.
6 T.J. Carter, new safety at TCU
We begin the Big 12's defensive infusion with this former Memphis Freshman All-American. Merging a defensive back with Carter's skills with someone with Patterson's track record of developing DBs should be a sure thing.
7 Charles Woods, new cornerback at West Virginia
Two other transfers arrived in Morgantown from richer places — linebacker Lance Dixon from Penn State and offensive lineman Doug Nester from Virginia Tech — but I favor the dude who started the last two years at FCS Illinois State — Woods.
In the Big 12, corners tend to impact more obviously than linebackers and O-linemen.
8 Julius Brents, new cornerback at Kansas State
Same idea here. The Wildcats also added receiver Kade Warner from Nebraska and tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe from Illinois, but corner is a higher-profile position in Manhattan.
Brents arrives after spending the last three seasons at Iowa.
9 Danny Godlevske, new center at OSU
Gundy hasn’t needed to dip deeply into the portal this offseason because so many of his players have stuck around, a nod to the culture he proudly promotes.
He did bring in Godlevske, an all-MAC performer at Miami (Ohio), to help replace center Ry Schneider. A notable development considering the Cowboys’ O-line issues last year.
10 Jaquan Amos, new defensive back at Iowa State
The Cyclones are another outlier. Campbell’s staff never changes while his roster rarely does.
Amos, a grad transfer from FCS Villanova, is this year’s exception.