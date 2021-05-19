Guerin Emig: Coach, player change has come to Big 12 football. Where do Texas' Steve Sarkisian, OU's Eric Gray rank for impact?

Some things related to Big 12 Conference football are steady as they go.

Gary Patterson is set to coach his 100th season at TCU. Tight end Charlie Kolar is set to play his 10th season at Iowa State.

Closer to home Mike Gundy and Lincoln Riley seem as entrenched as ever. So do their respective returning quarterbacks, Spencer Sanders and Spencer Rattler.

This is all reassuring at a time players transfer every time their mood swings.

Coaching changes used to demand our attention in the football offseason. Now we check rosters daily, even in May and June when the sport used to hibernate.

With that in mind, I thought we’d review some of the more prominent transfers, player or coach, into the Big 12 this offseason. We could legitimately rank 100, but for sanity’s sake let’s stick with 10. One per program.

1 Steve Sarkisian, new head coach at Texas

This was more postseason than offseason, Sarkisian having replaced Tom Herman just four days after Texas’ 2020-ending Alamo Bowl win over Colorado, but the aftershocks continue.