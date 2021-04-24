Guerin Emig: Can Sooners make springtime defensive progress translate next fall? "That's the rub"

Eric Gray made a lively cut en route to a touchdown during Oklahoma’s spring season-ending scrimmage Saturday. Jadon Haselwood pulled in a picturesque left-handed catch. Mario Williams hauled in a 50-yard rainbow from Spencer Rattler. Next-in-line quarterback Caleb Williams looked spry and comfortable.
So yes, I suggest the Sooners are on schedule to score their usual 600 points next fall. Moving the football is never going to be a problem for this program under Lincoln Riley. Offense is never going to keep the program from its ultimate goal.
Assuming that goal remains OU’s first national championship in 21 years, this is about defense. It has been about defense. Nothing anyone saw at Owen Field on Saturday changes that narrative.
The Sooners must track toward Alabama’s, Clemson’s and Ohio State’s level of defense to beat one of those mammoths. We last left them showing signs of closing that gap last season.
Now that spring ball is over, let’s check back in.
After Saturday’s scrimmage, Lincoln Riley boasted of the depth and talent of his defensive line, the experience and playmaking of his linebackers and the length, versatility and competitive nature of his secondary.
“A lot of things that you love,” he said. “I feel like we have a chance to be good at all three levels of the defense.”
Clearly.
“Now...” Riley went on. “Having a chance to be good and being good are certainly two different things.”
Understood. The Sooners must cash in their potential next fall.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch gets it. He started spring practice last month seeking consistency from his unit above all else. He believes he got what he was after.
“Guys making plays in the backfield, for instance, or getting hands on footballs and stuff like that... You see it day-in and day-out,” he said Saturday. “There weren’t major gaps from a production standpoint where the loaf count explodes and all of a sudden and you’re sitting there like, ‘How could we let that happen?’”
That sounds encouraging. But doesn’t Grinch need to see that consistency translate when the games start?
“That’s the rub, right?” he said.
Won’t Grinch and Riley need to see the Sooners defend Alabama or Ohio State in a College Football Playoff, not Iowa State in the Big 12 championship or Florida in the Cotton Bowl, to know they have truly located their missing ingredient?
Sure they will.
But since those weren’t Crimson Tide runners or Buckeye receivers dashing around Owen Field onSaturday, we’re left with what we saw instead.
Perrion Winfrey shed a block, moved his 290-pound body laterally and cut down Marcus Major to stop a swing pass for no gain.
Billy Bowman, Caleb Kelly and Bryson Washington broke up three consecutive Rattler passes on the goal line or in the end zone to turn a 7-point drive into a 3-point one.
Reggie Grimes shot from the left edge to touch down Rattler for a sack.
Jose Eaton ran stride for stride with Marvin Mims to prevent Rattler from even thinking about trying a 50-yard deep post.
All you can get out of a 75-minute spring scrimmage is individual moments. OU defenders provided several.
Count Rattler among the impressed, and not just because of Saturday.
“We’ve been going against them every day. That’s the best defense we're gonna see all year,” he boasted. “Our defense is on a whole ’nother level. Everybody’s bought in.”
“Honestly, I love this group,” Kelly said. “We’ve got a bunch of young guys that can play ball. It’s going to be a good year for sure.”
The defense must have a great year for the Sooners to get where they want to go, where they haven’t been since the millennium turned. It sounds as if the spring helped them on their way, Saturday included.
Let’s see what the summer brings, and then check back in toward the end of August and the beginning of what could be a special season of OU football.
The continued progress of OU’s defense pending.