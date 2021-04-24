Guerin Emig: Can Sooners make springtime defensive progress translate next fall? "That's the rub"

Clearly.

“Now...” Riley went on. “Having a chance to be good and being good are certainly two different things.”

Understood. The Sooners must cash in their potential next fall.

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch gets it. He started spring practice last month seeking consistency from his unit above all else. He believes he got what he was after.

“Guys making plays in the backfield, for instance, or getting hands on footballs and stuff like that... You see it day-in and day-out,” he said Saturday. “There weren’t major gaps from a production standpoint where the loaf count explodes and all of a sudden and you’re sitting there like, ‘How could we let that happen?’”

That sounds encouraging. But doesn’t Grinch need to see that consistency translate when the games start?

“That’s the rub, right?” he said.

Won’t Grinch and Riley need to see the Sooners defend Alabama or Ohio State in a College Football Playoff, not Iowa State in the Big 12 championship or Florida in the Cotton Bowl, to know they have truly located their missing ingredient?

Sure they will.