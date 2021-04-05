Guerin Emig: Can OU's Creed Humphrey bust centers' mold and become NFL first-round pick?

Creed Humphrey is the most intriguing NFL Draft prospect of Oklahoma’s three FBS programs, and that has more to do with his position than his talent.
Humphrey is uniquely talented.
“That kid is a hell of a player,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said in the lead-up to Bedlam last November. “I’ve not seen people do what he can do on tape.”
Humphrey’s measurables check out.
“He’s strong in the upper body,” ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay told me Monday. “He can handle the nose tackle. I think he’s really good in the run game. He’s big, he’s physical.”
“The athleticism, the smarts, the size, the strength...” OU coach Lincoln Riley said after Humphrey ran, jumped and lifted impressively at the Sooners’ March 12 pro day “He’s got a lot of what you’re looking for.”
That includes willingness.
“I see myself as a center,” Humphrey said on pro day, “but I’m a team oriented guy. Whatever the team needs me at I’m going to be comfortable playing. You can put me at punter. I don’t care.”
Humphrey has been OU’s center the past three years. This is where it gets a little dicey. This where it gets a little dicey for all college centers.
“I tell all of my guys this,” OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh said. “On average the last 10 years, there’s about six o-linemen taken in the first round. There’s about 11 in the first and second round. It is hard as heck, I don’t care what position you are playing, to be a first- or second-round player.”
It’s particularly hard for centers, seven of whom have been drafted in the first round since 2011. Three of those seven were Rimington Trophy winners, meaning the highest honor for a college center doesn’t necessarily translate to a higher draft position.
“It’s going to be what a team needs. Do they need a center?” Bedenbaugh said. “It’s kind of like running back. How many first-round running backs do you see anymore?”
Not nearly as many as you used to. Not with such a premium on quarterbacks and receivers able to thrive in spread-out, multidimensional offenses.
Trends are actually a little more favorable to centers. Six of the seven first-rounders at that position since 2011 were taken in the last six drafts.
“I do think it’s changing a little bit because interior d-lineman are so good,” Bedenbaugh said. “Hell, you have to block Aaron Donald, J.J. Watt moving inside and outside. You look around the NFL, you better be good on the interior and you better have dudes.”
“Not that centers or guards have ever been bad athletes at that level, but if you’re playing against some of the best you’d better have some of your best in there, too,” Riley said. “So I think the price tag and the priority of getting really good interior offensive linemen has gone up in my opinion.”
It is the opinion of NFL personnel that ultimately matters in Humphrey’s case. It is fit.
Does a pro franchise have enough need at center to take draft Humphrey or Alabama’s Landon Dickerson, the 2020 Rimington winner, in round one?
The only mock draft I see with Humphrey as a first-rounder is Pro Football Network’s. They slot him at No. 18 overall to Miami, a team that just signed Ravens center Matt Skura to replace departing starter Ted Karras.
McShay has Humphrey going in round two, No. 47 overall and eight spots ahead of Dickerson, to the Chargers, and moving to guard.
“He’s versatile,” McShay said. “I think (Humphrey) can play center or guard in the NFL if a team wanted to move him. That adds value.”
Karras was a 2016 sixth-round draft pick out of Illinois. Skura was undrafted out of Duke in ‘16.
Run through the Riley/Bob Stoops full-season centers at OU before Humphrey. Erick Wren. Ty Darlington. Gabe Ikard. Ben Habern. Jon Cooper. Vince Carter. Bubba Burcham.
Many of them were accomplished college players. None were drafted.
(Chris Chester, Baltimore's second-round pick in 2006, split between guard and center his senior OU season of '05 after playing tight end his three previous years.)
None, of course, were as accomplished as Humphrey, a two-time Associated Press All-American. He will end the Sooners centers' draft drought.
It’s just a question of how high the round?
“I personally think he’s a first-round guy,” Bedenbaugh said. “Now, does a team need a center? Do they see him in that mold?
“I think the guy is going to be a perennial all-pro for 10 years. I don’t have any doubt in my mind.”
In NFL minds?
“The weird thing I’ve gotten is ‘He’s a left-handed center,’” Bedenbaugh said. “Hell, I don’t know what that matters. And, ‘He’s not very athletic.’
“A lot of times, I’m like, ‘Do you watch film? We changed screens to pull him on screens. We changed protections to pull him on protections.’”
The Sooners are undeniably sold on Humphrey. They have been for three years.
I will be fascinated to see what the pros think April 29.
