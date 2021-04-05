Guerin Emig: Can OU's Creed Humphrey bust centers' mold and become NFL first-round pick?

“I tell all of my guys this,” OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh said. “On average the last 10 years, there’s about six o-linemen taken in the first round. There’s about 11 in the first and second round. It is hard as heck, I don’t care what position you are playing, to be a first- or second-round player.”

It’s particularly hard for centers, seven of whom have been drafted in the first round since 2011. Three of those seven were Rimington Trophy winners, meaning the highest honor for a college center doesn’t necessarily translate to a higher draft position.

“It’s going to be what a team needs. Do they need a center?” Bedenbaugh said. “It’s kind of like running back. How many first-round running backs do you see anymore?”

Not nearly as many as you used to. Not with such a premium on quarterbacks and receivers able to thrive in spread-out, multidimensional offenses.

Trends are actually a little more favorable to centers. Six of the seven first-rounders at that position since 2011 were taken in the last six drafts.