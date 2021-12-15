Guerin Emig: Caleb Williams speaks out about Lincoln Riley, Brent Venables, Spencer Rattler and OU-Texas

I had forgotten about Williams’ Clemson recruitment. I would think that bodes well for a Venables-Williams relationship.

We’ll see how the relationship unfolds between now and OU’s Alamo Bowl Dec. 30, how Williams’ relationship with new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby unfolds, and where everyone goes from there.

---

“I’m on the phone with my dad, and there was a certain… There was something in the air because me and my dad felt the same. We said the exact same thing. Me and my dad said, ‘Tomorrow’s probably going to be the day. Tomorrow might be the day.’”

This starts a run of OU-Texas quotes – Williams pulls this one from the night before – that become keepsakes given what happened in that Oct. 9 game.

---

“I say to Jalil (Farooq, an OU receiver), ‘Oh this might be the one.’ And then it starts to go in a downhill trend. And I’m sort of like smiling on the sideline. You can go check, I have a smirk or a smile on the sideline. And I’m just kind of pacing back and forth. At this point I’m ready. Like mentally, physically, I’ve been waiting.