Guerin Emig: Caleb Williams speaks out about Lincoln Riley, Brent Venables, Spencer Rattler and OU-Texas

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams appeared this week on The Podcast on the Prairie, the podcast hosted by Sooner H-backs Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis.
It marked Williams’ first public comments since arriving at OU, since former coach Lincoln Riley restricted first-year Sooners from media interviews. I figured it would be insightful and interesting, and it absolutely was.
Here are 10 highlights straight from the quarterback’s mouth:
“This whole Riley situation… I like Riley. I’ll always like Riley. I came here to be coached by him. Happy for him and his family that situation they are at. I haven’t been mad at the guy, but I was just a little surprised by it.”
A remarkably diplomatic response considering Williams is half Riley’s age and has had his world rocked by Riley’s decision to flea for USC.
---
“Me and Spence… We weren’t best friends. I can say that. We weren’t best friends, but we didn’t hate each other, either. There’s a bunch of other guys that I’m not best friends with and don’t hate them, either, on the team.
“Everybody tried to make a thing out of nothing throughout the whole season. Just throwing it out there. There was nothing to be made from it. There are guys or girls that you meet all the time that you aren’t best friends with and won’t be best friends with. You don’t hate them, don’t envy them or anything like that.
“I’m happy that he is now at SC with Coach (Shane) Beamer. Awesome coach, awesome guy, awesome family, and also ‘Stog’ (the OU H-back who joins Rattler in transferring to South Carolina).”
Another extremely poised response to the hottest topic in college football for weeks at a time this season – the relationship/comparison between Williams and Spencer Rattler, the quarterback Williams replaced.
---
“I’ve known Coach BV for a while now just because of all the Clemson visits I used to go on. He’s always had a lot of energy, even to the times I didn’t watch Oklahoma then, but even to the time the fans can look back to when he was here at Oklahoma. He still has a lot of energy. He’s going to keep having a lot of energy.
“I think it was a great hire to have Coach BV here.”
“Coach BV” being Brent Venables of course.
I had forgotten about Williams’ Clemson recruitment. I would think that bodes well for a Venables-Williams relationship.
We’ll see how the relationship unfolds between now and OU’s Alamo Bowl Dec. 30, how Williams’ relationship with new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby unfolds, and where everyone goes from there.
---
“I’m on the phone with my dad, and there was a certain… There was something in the air because me and my dad felt the same. We said the exact same thing. Me and my dad said, ‘Tomorrow’s probably going to be the day. Tomorrow might be the day.’”
This starts a run of OU-Texas quotes – Williams pulls this one from the night before – that become keepsakes given what happened in that Oct. 9 game.
---
“I say to Jalil (Farooq, an OU receiver), ‘Oh this might be the one.’ And then it starts to go in a downhill trend. And I’m sort of like smiling on the sideline. You can go check, I have a smirk or a smile on the sideline. And I’m just kind of pacing back and forth. At this point I’m ready. Like mentally, physically, I’ve been waiting.
“You go ask ‘JB.’ Justin Broiles (an OU defensive back). ‘Once I get my shot’... And I said this in the summer inside the indoor (practice facility), me and him talking... I said ‘I’m not letting it go.’”
There’s more...
---
“I get to the locker room, and I say to every single person in the locker room, ‘We’re gonna win this game.’ And I go around shaking hands, shaking hands, and I tell ’em we’re gonna go win this game. Coaches included.
“We go back out and get back on the field. And we’re all locked in. We go out with a certain energy, a certain passion. And we go and we do the unthinkable.”
From a halftime rally to a second-half rally for the ages.
---
“Actually, the quote is, ‘I’ll walk on and I’ll earn my scholarship.’ That was the exact thing that we said, that me and my dad talked about for however long... We were like, ‘Somebody else can have that offer. A wide receiver that I’ll be throwing to once I’m starting, or a running back that I’ll be handing the ball to, a lineman that’ll be blocking for me, whoever else. Defensive-wise.’
“But yeah, I don’t know. It’s just the confidence that I had in myself.”
This adds color to the 1-year-old story Riley told about Williams on 2020 National Signing Day: “One of the things that really drew me to him was when we had a previous player committed (five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff), he and his father were willing to come here and walk on.”
Vandagriff wound up de-committing from OU and signing with Georgia. Williams wound up with a Sooners scholarship.
And so Baker Mayfield remains the most heralded walk-on quarterback in OU history.
---
“I got an apartment here in Oklahoma and I was working online high school-wise. I had six classes back home for high school. I got here and I had five classes. I had 11 classes in total.”
Recapping Williams’ spring of 2021: Finish classes from Gonzaga College High School... Start classes at OU... Polish the rust from not having a senior football season at Gonzaga due to COVID... Jump into the Sooners’ quarterback derby with Rattler.