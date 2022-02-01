Guerin Emig: Caleb Williams makes USC transfer official, the Band-Aid rips completely off, and now it's time to heal

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams officially became USC’s quarterback Tuesday, and the Band-Aid tore completely off.

You remember. You’d gash your knee crashing your bike or something. Mom would bandage the wound. You’d want to rip the stupid thing off, but it hurt like (bleep) to do that. So you’d peel a little at a time, drawing out the irritation for days, riding your bike with the bandage just dangling there.

Until one day, finally, there was that last rip. The Band-Aid was gone, the wound could heal and your knee could get back to normal again.

That’s my best analogy for what has occurred since Nov. 28, the day Lincoln Riley traded the Sooners for the Trojans and engulfed himself, Williams, Brent Venables, Alex Grinch, Jeff Lebby, Dillon Gabriel, Mario Williams, Latrell McCutchin and countless other characters in a soap opera.

Caleb Williams was destined to be the "player to be named later" in Riley’s transaction. That it took until Tuesday morning for the deal to finalize only prolonged the anguish.