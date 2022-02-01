Guerin Emig: Caleb Williams makes USC transfer official, the Band-Aid rips completely off, and now it's time to heal

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams officially became USC’s quarterback Tuesday, and the Band-Aid tore completely off.
You remember. You’d gash your knee crashing your bike or something. Mom would bandage the wound. You’d want to rip the stupid thing off, but it hurt like (bleep) to do that. So you’d peel a little at a time, drawing out the irritation for days, riding your bike with the bandage just dangling there.
Until one day, finally, there was that last rip. The Band-Aid was gone, the wound could heal and your knee could get back to normal again.
That’s my best analogy for what has occurred since Nov. 28, the day Lincoln Riley traded the Sooners for the Trojans and engulfed himself, Williams, Brent Venables, Alex Grinch, Jeff Lebby, Dillon Gabriel, Mario Williams, Latrell McCutchin and countless other characters in a soap opera.
Caleb Williams was destined to be the "player to be named later" in Riley’s transaction. That it took until Tuesday morning for the deal to finalize only prolonged the anguish.
OU starters Mario Williams and McCutchin, as well as OU five-star recruits Malachi Nelson, Raleek Brown and Makai Lemon, all hopped on the Trojan horse along the way. Five yanks of the Band-Aid, more suffering on the Sooners’ end.
It had to stop sometime. It needed to stop sometime for OU’s sake.
I think it did with Williams’ declaration.
Now everyone can proceed more freely.
It should be easier to focus on Gabriel picking up where he left off with Lebby as his UCF offensive coordinator in 2019, the year Gabriel threw for 3,653 yards and totaled 33 touchdowns.
It should be easier to focus on receiver Marvin Mims impacting Lebby’s OU offense like Gabriel Davis — remember him from the Bills’ near-miss AFC playoff epic in Kansas City the other week? — impacted that ’19 attack at UCF.
It should easier to focus on Venables reshaping OU’s defense as he did Clemson’s, reunited strength and conditioning sergeant Jerry Schmidt reshaping OU’s bodies, and the Sooners reworking their recruiting focus to attract players closer to the SEC mold than the Big 12 one.
Everyone has been thinking about all of this since Venables returned to Norman Dec. 5, but there was always that gash on the knee. There was always what Riley had done, and what Williams hadn’t done yet but surely would in a matter of time.
Mom stuck the Band-Aid on. She got a hell of an assist from an above-and-beyond Bob Stoops.
But boy it sure hurt every time news broke in L.A. The bandage still dangled there as Williams dangled his official decision all the way through January.
No longer.
Everyone will still notice Riley and Williams and Grinch and any other Sooners-turned-Trojans moving forward. Everyone will pay extremely close attention to Pac-10 football next fall.
Riley and Williams will very likely continue to prosper. It will be weird to see that happen at USC. It will hurt all over again for some.
But at least everyone will have advanced into next season, further from an unhealthy fixation on what happened at the end of the last one.
The Band-Aid is now clean off. The wound from Nov. 28 should heal a little faster.
And if the knee isn’t exactly good as new just yet, it’s closer.