Guerin Emig: By splendid basketball or the spoken word, Billy Tubbs was one of our great entertainers

It was as much fun listening to Billy Tubbs talk as it was watching his Oklahoma Sooners play basketball. That made Tubbs one of sports’ great entertainers.
Now that he has passed, I doubt we’ll see his like again.
“I ran into a Kentucky fan at a tournament and told him we’d beat them by 40,” Tubbs told me once. “Guy goes, ‘Forty?’
“Yeah, 40... If our reserves played the last few minutes. Fifty if we played our first five the whole game.”
I have Tubbs quotes sprinkled like glitter throughout computer documents from my time on the OU beat. I never covered his teams. I was in college during his late 80s golden era.
I was at Kansas, fully aware of OU’s audacity to reimagine college basketball. The Sooners’ 100-meter style didn’t do the Jayhawks much good (with one notorious exception) but gosh was it a blast.
Tubbs’ teams tearing the buttons off the Big East’s starched shirt, donning Ray-Bans and declaring to the world that basketball had broken through in football country? How could you not love that?
I finally got around to covering Tubbs by extension in 2005. He provided perspective on Kelvin Sampson, Jeff Capel and Lon Kruger, on Blake Griffin and Buddy Hield. He lent his thoughts on the state of the game.
He told stories. He popped by reunions and filled writers’ notebooks like it was 1984 and he’d just hung 98 points on Jim Boeheim.
The year Mookie Blaylock showed up, Tubbs said: “Mookie told us that he was gonna visit Kansas but that he was coming to Oklahoma. He just went to Kansas to get all that stuff they give away. He needed some extra tennis shoes and (crap) like that. So we let him go up there.”
Tubbs would get on a roll about Blaylock and Stacey King and Harvey Grant, or Wayman Tisalde and Choo Kennedy and Tim McCalister, and he always made sure I understood the secret ingredients to those turbocharged teams – enough stamina to sprint for two straight hours, and a willingness to turn defense into breakneck offense.
I learned a lot calling Tubbs over the past 15 years. I laughed a lot.
I called him once in 2012 for his side of the OU-Missouri rivalry, how he really felt about Norm Stewart and whether he regretted telling the Lloyd Noble Center crowd to refrain from misbehaving “regardless of how terrible the officiating is.”
We talked for over an hour. Well... He talked.
“Norm was Norm, which was great. He was the Francis the Talking Mule.”
“They all got mad at me at Big 8 meetings one year because I said there was a lot of coaches that were a bunch of damn robots.”
“We used to go to Missouri and play, and the Antlers (Mizzou’s student rowdies) would be lined up waiting for the bus before the game. They would insult you all way into the arena. So one year I chartered an empty bus and sent it in there for them to meet.”
Big 12 defections were still burning at the time of that phone call.
“I’m kind of enjoying seeing them get their butt beat,” Tubbs said of old Big 8 compatriots Missouri, Nebraska, Colorado. “It’s poetic justice. Yeah, that really helped them. Wait till Missouri goes to the SEC.”
Tubbs bounced from riffing on Stewart and the Big 8 to various topics and moods. It was all fantastic. It always was with him on the line and time to spare.
What was it like coaching at a football school?
“I’ve always been an OU football fan from when I was at Tulsa Central High School. When I went there to coach, Oklahoma football would open a lot of doors to get me in houses. They might not have been interested in OU basketball, but they always wanted to hear about Barry Switzer and Billy Sims. Now, it’s probably, ‘Ever met Sam Bradford? Tell me what he’s like.’
“Football should never be a distraction. I absolutely endorsed it.”
Heard from Sampson lately? He’s still a Bucks assistant, I think.
“Yeah, I’m trying to get his butt out of Milwaukee.”
Watching a lot of college hoops?
“Right now it’s down to where the last three minutes of a game are exciting. That’s it. It’s just like the NBA. You just need to watch the last three minutes.”
Stewart, Johnny Orr, Jim Valvano and Rick Majerus had Tubbs’ way with words. Their teams could be such drags, though.
Nolan Richardson, Jerry Tarkanian and Paul Westhead taught players to get it and go. It’s just nobody bought tickets to their press conferences.
Tubbs was a double-edged original.
What a thrill it was having him coach basketball around here for so long. What a treat it was having him to talk with even longer.
