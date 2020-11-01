Guerin Emig: By splendid basketball or the spoken word, Billy Tubbs was one of our great entertainers

“Norm was Norm, which was great. He was the Francis the Talking Mule.”

“They all got mad at me at Big 8 meetings one year because I said there was a lot of coaches that were a bunch of damn robots.”

“We used to go to Missouri and play, and the Antlers (Mizzou’s student rowdies) would be lined up waiting for the bus before the game. They would insult you all way into the arena. So one year I chartered an empty bus and sent it in there for them to meet.”

Big 12 defections were still burning at the time of that phone call.

“I’m kind of enjoying seeing them get their butt beat,” Tubbs said of old Big 8 compatriots Missouri, Nebraska, Colorado. “It’s poetic justice. Yeah, that really helped them. Wait till Missouri goes to the SEC.”

Tubbs bounced from riffing on Stewart and the Big 8 to various topics and moods. It was all fantastic. It always was with him on the line and time to spare.

What was it like coaching at a football school?