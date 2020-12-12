Guerin Emig: Brock Purdy's recent run makes Iowa State hazardous to OU's Big 12 title hopes

Oklahoma felt confident about its last three Big 12 championship games because the Sooners had Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield quarterbacking against Baylor’s Charlie Brewer, Texas’ Sam Ehlinger and TCU’s Kenny Hill, respectively.
Hill, Ehlinger and Jacob Zeno, subbing for the injured Brewer last December, made some plays, but Mayfield, Murray and Hurts made a few more. The Sooners ran their Big 12 title streak from two to five in the process.
Now the matchup is OU’s Spencer Rattler vs Iowa State’s Brock Purdy, and I’m not sure the Sooners can be as confident.
That’s no knock on Rattler, the youngster who has delivered on his five-star promise this season while elevating his game since a brief first-half benching against Texas Oct. 10. He has thrown 13 touchdowns passes and two interceptions since that development, with 300-yard efforts against Oklahoma State and TCU as highlights.
“This being my first year, having those experiences in big games and winning and losing, I think that’s just helped me a lot to where now I can kind of go out there and put the ball where I want to at all times,” Rattler said Thanksgiving week, “and go through my reads and just be super comfortable and super locked in. I’d say that’s the big thing for me, just being really comfortable now.”
He does look comfortable. He is playing well.
But then so is Purdy, Rattler’s counterpart in Saturday’s 11 a.m. Big 12 title bout. Purdy is playing exceedingly well.
The Iowa State helmsman has completed 70 of his 91 passes for 903 yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions in the 14 quarters since halftime against Baylor Nov. 7. His back-to-back completions to tight ends Charlie Kolar and Dylan Soehner covered 39 of the 69 yards Iowa State drove to the game-winning touchdown at Texas Nov. 27.
Purdy, like Rattler, had a turning point. He threw three interceptions in the first half against Baylor.
He, like Rattler, responded boldly.
“He’s been incredible,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said in the Des Moines Register. “We’ve played like he’s played down the stretch... He has played as close to what he’s capable of playing in every game down the stretch.”
“I feel like I’m in a good spot,” Purdy said in the Register. “I trust my teammates. I trust my coaches. I trust in myself and my game.”
Sounds a lot like Rattler, doesn’t it?
Sounds a lot like the difference in Saturday’s showdown will come down to the two quarterbacks. More specifically, which quarterback will elevate his game a little higher?
Purdy’s recent elevation has made the Cyclones scary. They spent the first half of their season winning on the strength of star running back Breece Hall, Kolar and ISU’s incomparable tight ends, and a dependable defense.
Purdy was hit and miss, mostly, symbolized in Iowa State’s 37-30 victory over OU Oct. 3.
Purdy was 12-of-24 with 254 yards and a touchdown that night in Ames. He lost a fourth-quarter fumble and should have thrown multiple interceptions.
Three weeks later in ISU’s lone Big 12 loss at OSU, Purdy went 19-of-34 for 162 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Hall was clearly the Cyclones’ standout then, and yet OSU head coach Mike Gundy and Cowboys defensive coordinator Jim Knowles both referred to Purdy as an NFL quarterback.
Last year, five days before Purdy threw five touchdown passes and nearly upset the Sooners in Norman, OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said of the Cyclones’ quarterback: “What you see is just a cool, confident guy back there.”
The Sooners will try to rattle Purdy a little more than they did last year in Norman and last Oct. 3 in Ames. They’ll count on pass-rushers Ronnie Perkins and Isaiah Thomas to break Purdy’s rhythm and dent his confidence.
Iowa State will count on JaQuan Bailey and Will McDonald to do the same to Rattler, who might still be a teen but who quarterbacks like a 23-year-old graduate transfer. I expect Rattler to meet the challenge.
I just don’t know if he’ll outplay Purdy.
“He’s the difference,” Campbell said of his quarterback in the Register. “He’s really special.”
He makes Iowa State the stiffest Big 12 championship test the Sooners have encountered since the game’s reinstallment three years ago.
