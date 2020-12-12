Guerin Emig: Brock Purdy's recent run makes Iowa State hazardous to OU's Big 12 title hopes

Oklahoma felt confident about its last three Big 12 championship games because the Sooners had Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield quarterbacking against Baylor’s Charlie Brewer, Texas’ Sam Ehlinger and TCU’s Kenny Hill, respectively.

Hill, Ehlinger and Jacob Zeno, subbing for the injured Brewer last December, made some plays, but Mayfield, Murray and Hurts made a few more. The Sooners ran their Big 12 title streak from two to five in the process.

Now the matchup is OU’s Spencer Rattler vs Iowa State’s Brock Purdy, and I’m not sure the Sooners can be as confident.

That’s no knock on Rattler, the youngster who has delivered on his five-star promise this season while elevating his game since a brief first-half benching against Texas Oct. 10. He has thrown 13 touchdowns passes and two interceptions since that development, with 300-yard efforts against Oklahoma State and TCU as highlights.

“This being my first year, having those experiences in big games and winning and losing, I think that’s just helped me a lot to where now I can kind of go out there and put the ball where I want to at all times,” Rattler said Thanksgiving week, “and go through my reads and just be super comfortable and super locked in. I’d say that’s the big thing for me, just being really comfortable now.”