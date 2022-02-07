Guerin Emig: Brent Venables should leverage Super Bowl Sooners while recruiting now and especially later

An interesting quote from new Sooners coach Brent Venables last week: “People say, ‘Oh, anybody could recruit for Oklahoma’ or ‘Anybody could recruit for Clemson.’ Yep. But guess what? We’re not recruiting against a bunch of nobodies. We’re recruiting against really good people that also have excellent people, and great places to live, and certainly tradition and history of success.”

This is instructive not just in terms of where the Sooners are, but where they are going.

OU recruits at an elite level. Venables and staff just closed on the nation’s No. 8-ranked recruiting class according to Rivals and 247.

The Sooners must recruit at an even higher level when they join the SEC in the near future.

Rivals’ and 247’s top three 2022 recruiting classes belong to SEC programs Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia.

Nine of Rivals’ top 20 classes and 13 of Rivals’ top 27 classes belong to SEC teams. Think about that. Thirteen of the top 27.

It is barely different at 247, where nine of the top 20 and 13 of the top 28 classes belong to SEC teams.