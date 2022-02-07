Guerin Emig: Brent Venables should leverage Super Bowl Sooners while recruiting now and especially later

An interesting quote from new Sooners coach Brent Venables last week: “People say, ‘Oh, anybody could recruit for Oklahoma’ or ‘Anybody could recruit for Clemson.’ Yep. But guess what? We’re not recruiting against a bunch of nobodies. We’re recruiting against really good people that also have excellent people, and great places to live, and certainly tradition and history of success.”
This is instructive not just in terms of where the Sooners are, but where they are going.
Guerin-teed it was quite a week: OSU's Kalib Boone calls OU 'little brother,' proves rivalries burn hottest in basketball
Also: Meeting OU's new football coordinators and revisiting Lincoln Riley's hypocritical tendencies
OU recruits at an elite level. Venables and staff just closed on the nation’s No. 8-ranked recruiting class according to Rivals and 247.
The Sooners must recruit at an even higher level when they join the SEC in the near future.
Rivals’ and 247’s top three 2022 recruiting classes belong to SEC programs Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia.
Nine of Rivals’ top 20 classes and 13 of Rivals’ top 27 classes belong to SEC teams. Think about that. Thirteen of the top 27.
It is barely different at 247, where nine of the top 20 and 13 of the top 28 classes belong to SEC teams.
Venables recruited against the SEC as a Clemson assistant the past decade, so it isn’t like this is new to him. He knows what he’s up against selling the Sooners vs. the Crimson Tide, Bulldogs, Aggies, Gators, Bayou Bengals and so on. He doesn’t need any advice.
I’m offering some anyhow: Leverage Super Bowl LVI.
The Bengals used OU product Joe Mixon to gash the Chiefs and set up the AFC Championship-winning overtime field goal Jan. 30. As Evan McPherson kicked it, cameras caught OU product and Bengals injured-reserve linebacker Jordan Evans running onto the field to celebrate. Two hours earlier, OU product Samaje Perine got the Bengals back in the game with a 41-yard second-quarter touchdown reception.
Mixon, Evans and Perine were drafted in the second, sixth and fourth rounds.
OU pass rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo was drafted in the NFL’s fifth round in 2018. He’ll chase Joe Burrow in Super Bowl LVI for the Rams, just like he got after 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the NFC Championship.
OU offensive tackle Bobby Evans was drafted in the third round in 2019. He is a reserve Rams lineman and among the cluster of blockers who’ve been sent to the NFL by nine-year Sooners o-line coach Bill Bedenbaugh.
The Sooners have cranked out a first-round quintet the past four years in Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown, CeeDee Lamb and Kenneth Murray. Kyler Murray just threw a 2-point conversion pass to Lamb in the Pro Bowl. That will play well for Venables on the recruiting circuit, even if it plays better for Lincoln Riley recruiting for USC, Riley having developed Mayfield and Murray at OU.
Where Venables can make some eye-opening recruiting hay is in those mid rounds.
Recruits, as well as transfers, pop at the first-round glitz. They are enticed by first-round contracts.
But what they ultimately want is to be assured, “We can get you to The League. We can develop you that way.”
SEC programs score big on both counts, with far and away the highest number of players on NFL rosters, and the highest percentage of first-round picks over the past five years.
OU scores on both, too, though.
If Venables catches recruiting-trail resistance while promoting Mayfield and Murray — “Isn’t that guy coaching USC now?” — he can counter with the fact that assistant Cale Gundy first tutored Mixon and Perine as OU running backs coach.
He can ask recruits: “You catch those cats on Super Bowl Sunday?”
Venables can counter with the fact that Bedenbaugh coached Bobby Evans, Creed Humphrey, the raved-about rookie Chiefs center, Chiefs Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown, and the Bills’ Daryl Williams and Cody Ford. All were second- and third-round picks.
He can ask recruits: “You catch Williams motioning across the line of scrimmage as a flex tackle in the AFC playoffs?”
Venables can tout Okoronkwo, a player he might not have coached at OU but close buddies did. He can tout Okoronkwo’s willingness to gut out hard times.
He can ask recruits: “You catch Obo pop Deebo Samuel during NFC Championship kick coverage?”
Venables can tout program guys while recruiting, a slew of Sooners who might not have wowed on the first night of the NFL Draft, but who have sure made an impact as Day 2 and 3 draftees.
“Recruiting, you’re selling dreams, you’re selling a vision, you’re selling a place, you’re selling people,” Venables said last week.
OU’s new coach will sell all of the above both short-term competing in the Big 12 Conference and longer term in the SEC. Understood.
But he should specifically sell OU alumni among the Bengals and Rams, since there are no bigger dreams than Super Bowl ones.