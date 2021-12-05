Guerin Emig: Brent Venables returns and OU football makes sense again

When we put our minds back together after learning that Lincoln Riley had split for USC, one of the first names to settle in there was Brent Venables.
Riley undid the laces of Oklahoma football. Venables could tie everything back together.
He knows the program from his 1999-2011 stay as defensive coordinator. He still loves the program, even if he has grown to also love Clemson as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator since leaving OU in January of 2012.
Venables is 50 years old. That feels like a proper blend of experience and vigor.
He is an ace recruiter. That feels important with so many of OU’s current players and future recruits in some limbo after what Riley did.
He has helped topple Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M and South Carolina recently. All more than once. That feels important with OU headed into the hell’s kitchen of college football, the SEC, soon.
This made so much sense one week ago, Joe Castiglione going out and bringing Venables back to Norman.
It makes even more now that it has actually happened.
I don’t know how circuitous Castiglione’s route was the past week. I don’t know who else he talked to, or how many calls he made, or whether he had a Saban-esque stealth coach in mind who, if he had landed him, would have made Riley-to-USC look like child’s play.
Anyway, it doesn't matter so much now. Castiglione reached the end of his road like he was pulling up to one of those breakfast diners he frequents Saturday mornings of Sooner road games. A coach search that ended in comfort food.
Venables-to-OU feels so good because it is so reasonable.
It is the antithesis of Riley, favorite son of Muleshoe, Texas, posing with the Los Angeles skyline sparkling behind him.
Or of Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame and a potential College Football Playoff bid so he can fake a southern accent during his LSU introduction.
Or of Mario Christobal popping up on an Alamo Bowl media Zoom as the coach of the Oregon Ducks when the whole world hears he is about to cross the country and take over the Miami Hurricanes.
The Christobal thing happened Sunday afternoon. It was the latest episode in a chain reaction of college football crazy.
Venables landed at Norman’s Westheimer Airport Sunday night with Castiglione and OU president Joe Harroz. The ground didn’t shake when they touched down, unless you counted the tremors from the party Sooner fans on site threw. No disruption here, just celebration.
How nice.
Venables brings immediate familiarity to the Sooners.
He and OU co-offensive coordinator Cale Gundy served those 12 years together under Bob Stoops. Offensive assistants DeMarco Murray and Joe Jon Finley played on Venables’ OU teams in the 2000s. So did defensive assistants Calvin Thibodeaux and Brian Odom.
If Stoops started the process of stabilizing the program as interim coach the past week — he is connected to those same coaches plus several of OU’s current players — Venables should have no trouble carrying that forward.
He should be able to reacquaint himself with Oklahoma and Texas high school coaches he used to call regularly. He should be able to prioritize which donors and boosters to schmooze first. They haven’t changed that much since 2012.
Everyone should be at ease around each other, starting with the three most prominent players in this game, Venables, Stoops and Castiglione.
The story goes that when Venables tore himself from the Sooners nine years ago, he ran into Kristen Castiglione, Joe’s wife, at the airport.
“She just starts bawling,” Venables has said. “It got pretty emotional.”
Venables left Oklahoma but had another stop before reaching Clemson.
“When I was in Atlanta making the connector, coach Stoops and I were still texting,” Venables has said, “and I almost turned around.”
He thought about it. He talked with his wife, Julie, and with Swinney. He stuck with leaving.
Nobody would have blamed him, though, for getting on a plane and flying back to Norman. That would have been a sensible thing to do at the time.
Nine years plus one nonsensical week later, it is the most sensible thing.