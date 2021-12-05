Guerin Emig: Brent Venables returns and OU football makes sense again

When we put our minds back together after learning that Lincoln Riley had split for USC, one of the first names to settle in there was Brent Venables.

Riley undid the laces of Oklahoma football. Venables could tie everything back together.

He knows the program from his 1999-2011 stay as defensive coordinator. He still loves the program, even if he has grown to also love Clemson as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator since leaving OU in January of 2012.

Venables is 50 years old. That feels like a proper blend of experience and vigor.

He is an ace recruiter. That feels important with so many of OU’s current players and future recruits in some limbo after what Riley did.

He has helped topple Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M and South Carolina recently. All more than once. That feels important with OU headed into the hell’s kitchen of college football, the SEC, soon.

This made so much sense one week ago, Joe Castiglione going out and bringing Venables back to Norman.

It makes even more now that it has actually happened.