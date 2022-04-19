Guerin Emig: Brent Venables' quest to take Sooners 'from good to great' includes spring game spectacle

NORMAN — Somewhere along a 2,600-word statement Tuesday that wandered into infrared beds and hyperbaric chambers, Brent Venables said all that needed to be said approaching the end of his first spring as Oklahoma football coach:

“We’re trying to take this program from good to great.”

It wasn’t a shot at predecessor Lincoln Riley; it was a call for everyone associated with the Sooners to take the momentum Riley gathered over the past five seasons and to just floor it. This isn’t going 0 to 100 but 90 to 100.

The “100” is what’s important. Venables is trying to get there by doing push-ups with the players at practice and building wings onto OU football headquarters and having OU football alumni give pep talks and, I assume, sleeping 20 minutes a day.

“He doesn’t miss a thing,” defensive tackles coach Todd Bates said of Venables at practice specifically, though it can also be said of Venables everywhere he is.

Which brings us to Saturday’s OU spring game.

Riley spent the past five years jazzing up the annual exercise of non-tackling and occasional clock-running. He did so primarily because he needed a centerpiece to a gaudy recruiting weekend, but no matter. It worked. Fifty-thousand fans started showing up to watch something that was more practice than game. Riley deserves credit for that.

Venables wants to take turn “good to great.”

He’s angling for a packed Owen Field. He shouldn’t count on that, but his salesmanship could prompt a crowd beyond the program’s 2018 spring game record of 52,000.

“I’ve challenged the fans before and I meant every bit of it,” Venables said Tuesday. “We have an opportunity every time we compete ... to create an amazing home field advantage.”

That advantage has been pronounced since Bob Stoops started coaching in Norman 23 years ago, but that’s not the point. “Good to great” is.

Players here have benefited from full stadiums, and the idolatry that throbs from the crowds, since Stoops started here. Stoops and Riley were aware of that.

Venables goes much deeper about that.

“This game, what I do, I wouldn’t be able to do it without the players,” he said. “My filter for making decisions is always about what’s best for the players ...

“So my expectation is we provide the best home field advantage in college football. That we have the best uniforms, that we have the best locker room, we have the best equipment, we have the best elite recovery, we have the best nutrition, we have the best strength-and-conditioning coaches, we have the best Xs and Os, we have the best development, we have the best apartments, we have the best overall facility in college football.

“And the only way you (get) there is by being progressive and innovative and hungry and never being satisfied.”

That bit about “elite recovery?” That’s connected to the infrared beds and hyperbaric chambers Venables said his old place, Clemson, has planned for its new state-of-the-art facility.

Venables mentioned that Tuesday along with the building space Clemson has dedicated to name, image and likeness opportunities for Tiger athletes.

The Sooners have it pretty nice here, pretty good. It’s pretty great a few other places.

If the Sooners can make a mark Saturday in their first public show under Venables? If they can surpass the crowd of 35,000 at Clemson April 9? Or the 31,000 at Alabama or 50,000 at Ohio State April 16?

You know where this is going.

“We can sit here and say we’ve got all these wins since ’99 or 1940, whatever it is, and all these conference championships,” Venables said. “But right now, where I see us, we’ve been really good and are trying to go to great. And that’s a huge step ...

“That’s the elite of the elite of the elite. As much as anything it’s how we do what we do. That’s part of being elite, having an expectation of success. We’ve got to make those decisions.”

The fundamental football decisions, the ones OU’s players and coaches make at practice every day, we understand. The running, passing, blocking and tackling.

Venables is thinking broader. If that means making a spectacle of the spring game, so be it.

Recruiting is involved, of course.

“I’m looking for doers in that locker room. I’m looking for doers that support this program,” Venables said. “I want to sell that to recruits and their families, and to our own players and their families. They notice that. They are human. They pay attention.”

So much more is involved, this Saturday and beyond, that it feels impossible to keep up. It’s best to condense everything Venables says, does and envisions to three simple words.

“Good to great.”

