Guerin Emig: Brent Venables picks no SEC fights in Tulsa, does state of Sooners' future: 'So the stakes get a little higher. Good. We’re bringing our chips'

Bob Stoops once made the old OU Coaches Caravan stop a national event. All it took was someone asking him in 2013: “So about the SEC, Coach?”

Well here came Brent Venables on Thursday night, walking onstage at the Caravan stop at Cain’s Ballroom. The 51-year-old head coach of the Sooners who often spits out 51 words between breaths.

And there goes OU, headed to the SEC no later than 2025.

Surely if I asked the question we’d have another national story to keep us warm through the offseason. So I did.

Brent, how often do you think about the SEC?

“That’s down the road. We’re trying to build a program so we can compete with anybody in college football, so we can become the standard in college football,” he said. “I do have a very clear vision for what that looks like. We’ve got a lot of work to do.

“How much? You looking for a percentage? How many days a month? Man, I think about everything all the time. Nonstop.

“That’s in my mind at least once a day.”

So there’s our answer. The SEC is in there “at least once a day.” An unusually buttoned-up answer.

Venables was at Clemson in May 2013 when Stoops labeled the SEC-as-undisupted-king-of-college-football storyline “propaganda” at the Tulsa Caravan stop. He was paying attention, though.

He learned there is no use rattling a cage, particularly when you will be walking into it over the next few years. Stoops answered to his “propaganda” crack until his 2017 retirement day. Venables needn’t bother answering to anything tomorrow.

That’s good. He has enough to worry about as it is.

As he put it Thursday night: “I’m consumed by everything.”

“At least once a day"? I get it.

I also like something Venables said his very first day on the OU job a lot better, for it’s more reflective of the mood surrounding his program.

Three minutes into the introduction-turned-pep rally at the Everest Training Center on Dec. 6, Venables said: “Taking the lead and also taking one of the biggest transitions in the history of college football, taking Oklahoma from the Big 12 to the SEC. You’ve got your guy to take you on this journey.”

He smiled as he spoke. He directed both index fingers at his audience. Then the place went nuts and he nodded at the noise.

Venables knows about coaches speaking carefully at Caravan stops. And he knows about what a big stinkin’ deal it is for the Sooners to be SEC-bound.

Lincoln Riley wasn’t wild about that destination. He coaches in Los Angeles instead of Norman partially as a result.

Dec. 6, I believed Venables’ “you’ve got your guy” comments were a direct result of Riley’s exodus. I’m not so sure now.

Everything Venables has said since has been akin to slaying some beast. It could be his backup punt-team gunner acing his sociology midterm, or the fan in the upper corner of Owen Field cheering a spring scrimmage kickoff. All in regardless of task.

Naturally that attitude translates to OU-to-the-SEC, even if that isn’t the central sentiment of a Caravan stop.

“I think about everything,” Venables reiterated Thursday night. “I think about what that first play against UTEP (in OU’s Sept. 3 season opener) is going to look like. But I also know I’ve got to focus on being very committed to right here in the moment. There’s power in the present, there’s hope in the future. And right now my feet are right here right now.

“But I’m supposed to have foresight to look down the road, too.”

He’s looking.

It’s coming.

A little later in the evening, Caravan emcee and Voice of the Sooners Toby Rowland took his SEC shot.

“I’m incredibly excited. My cupeth overflow,” Venables said onstage. “I don’t have my head in the sand. It’s hard to win. It’s hard to win anywhere. So the stakes get a little higher. Good. We’re bringing our chips.”

Better, better ...

“We’re going to have this new conference affiliation somewhere down the road. That’s fine. And we’ll support that,” Venables continued. “But it’s about the program. It’s never about the conference. We want to stick to the model program whether we’re in the Big 12 or the Southeastern Conference. It doesn’t matter.”

Oh, it matters. It’s going to matter a heck of a lot more in the next year to three, but just know the Sooners’ new head football coach is fully aware.

Let’s just say the new coach is as aware of that as the old one was.

