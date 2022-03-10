Guerin Emig: Brent Venables going 0 to 100 as OU head coach, without missing many details along the way

NORMAN — Former Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas propped up new OU head coach Brent Venables, and Sooner Nation tingled.

“‘How’s Oklahoma gonna be?’ When I first got asked that, I was saying, ‘Y’know, I’d give Brent a year or two. Get his recruits in and get these guys in order and whatnot,’” Thomas said Wednesday following his OU Pro Day workout. “Now it’s ‘Give him a month or two.’”

Former Sooner defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey replaced Thomas at the Pro Day podium and doubled down on the hype.

“I made a joke earlier, telling (former OU linebacker) Caleb Kelly they’ll have to build a new indoor facility when Venables is done here,” Winfrey said, “just for all the banners and stuff that I know he’s going to end up with.”

Such is Venables’ impact 93 days into his job. He has left a vapor trail from Owen Field to the Switzer Center to the Everest Indoor Facility. It’s as if he’s trying to power every light on campus.

“He has this infectious energy about him,” former Sooner/current Kansas City Chief Creed Humphrey said after his Pro Day show of support.

A testimony from Winfrey after watching a 2022 Sooners workout this week: “(Venables) ran past me. I was thinking he was coming to shake my hand, but no, he was coming to get on somebody’s ass because they were walking off the field.

“Just to see him sprint and get on somebody for something so little — that we think is so little, but he knows that’s such a big thing. ... I could just tell right away he was going to do what he needs to do to make this program what it has always been.”

Now we’re getting to the methodology behind the energy, to the details in Venables’ master plan. This is the fine print to the headlines Thomas and Winfrey provided at the top of this column.

The fine print is more important because that will determine how the 51-year-old first-time head coach fares here.

“I love the advocacy for the players,” former OU H-back Jeremiah Hall said Wednesday. “I love the dinners. I love the Norman/Texas shows that the staff is going out of their way to provide for the players and the experience they didn't have in the past.

“They may be bumping heads with the people upstairs (a reference to OU compliance), but it shows they’re like, ‘Hey, we want to give the players this, give the players that.’

“That fight they have for the players is going to show on the field because when a player senses that in a coach, they’re going to want to play and practice hard.”

“He’s put together a good staff,” Humphrey said of Venables. “The coaches hold their people to a high standard, which I think is going to be really good here.”

Thomas and Winfrey have both met with new defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

“He’s not taking mediocre for an answer,” Winfrey said. “Either you get on the train or you get off the train.”

That is an influential vote of confidence, given Winfrey’s extremely tight bond with former OU defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux.

Outgoing offensive lineman Marquis Hayes vouched for Venables’ new strength coach, who also happens to be Hayes’ old one.

“I had (Jerry) Schmidt when I was a freshman,” Hayes said following his Pro Day workout. “That’s when I was 350, so he was on me. I know what that StairMaster is like.”

Hayes went on to say: “How they’re doing man-on-man things like the tug-of-war, to coaching stations two times a week for four weeks. That’s more than what we did. ... They’re definitely getting those boys right. They’re stronger. It’s a different type of workout.”

Returning to Venables’ advocacy, Thomas said: “He’ll reach out to us individually. Got to talk to him, got to talk to ‘Schmidty’ about the plan for Pro Day. And even after with Josh Norman (the former Sooner who is part of Venables’ player relation/community engagement “S.O.U.L. Mission” initiative), he’ll text us all when we need to come up here. He’ll organize with Schmidty.

“They treat us like we played for them.”

“I love coach Venables,” outgoing OU wide receiver Mike Woods said Wednesday. “I got to see him for the first time yesterday. He’s fiery. He’s got some passion to him. He’s a dog. He’s just a dog. That’s the only way I can really explain it.”

That’s how a lot of people explain it. That’s what excites so many of them about the Sooners’ fresh start.

But keep listening...

“I love how he’s running the team. I love the principles he’s implementing,” Woods went on. “I think he’s bringing a great culture and a great mindset to the program. Not just the players but everybody. Everybody is being held accountable. Everybody is being pulled in the same direction. And then they’ve got Schmitdy and the strength staff. ...

“I think they’ll be ready for years to come no matter what conference they’re in. Big 12 or SEC, they’ll be ready.”

The finer print Woods provided? That’s what ultimately sets OU’s course.

Venables can go from 0 straight to 100. We know that about him.

That he hasn’t missed many details along the way is the most promising feature of his first 93 days.

