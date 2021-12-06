Guerin Emig: Brent Venables' first day as OU football coach dusted with destiny

NORMAN — The three OU Daily journalists introduced themselves to Brent Venables after Monday’s press conference, and Oklahoma’s new football coach got the biggest grin on his face.
“Oh I know you... You’re the guys watching in the tower!” Venables said teasingly. “You boys better not be doin’ that with me.”
Venables’ Clemson Tigers were preparing to play Syracuse the week those pesky kids watched practice and counted OU quarterbacks’ snaps from a nearby building. He had his own problems at the time, the Tigers being 2-2.
He knew, though. He knew full well what was happening half the country away in Norman, the place he called home from 1999-2011 as Sooners defensive coordinator.
That punctuated Venables’ answer to my question at the press conference.
Brent, the longer you were at Clemson, was it natural to pay less attention to what was happening here?
“No,” he responded. “You feel like that’s a part of your fiber. It’s not just a job for me. You pour your life into it. You don’t just walk away and forget about it, good or bad. You try to learn from all of it.
“So for me, absolutely, always paying attention. Coach (Bob) Stoops and his family, Joe Castiglione and his family. Our children were Christened together. We’ve done it all. We’ve changed diapers together…
“You pour your life into something, pour your heart into it and are truly passionate about it then you don’t just close that door.”
Venables busted it open Monday. It felt a little like a man arriving at his destiny.
Observers have spent years wondering why Venables, one of college football’s most accomplished assistants, hasn’t made the jump to the head chair.
I’ve always answered it had to do with the orange and purple carpet Clemson laid out for him since he traded the Sooners for the Tigers in January of 2012. $2.5 million salary. The fan adulation. The appreciation and respect of head coach Dabo Swinney. The pipeline to five-star defensive talent.
It was a pretty sweet gig. It was going to take something somehow sweeter to leave it.
Auburn a year ago came close.
Venables said he was home with his daughter recently when she asked: “Dad, why didn’t you take the Auburn job last year?”
“I didn’t think we had the alignment there we have here,” Venables said. “‘Chase your dreams,’ she told me. They’re the ones that fueled me to make the final decision to say yes to Oklahoma.”
Castiglione, the athletic director who led OU’s search, admitted Monday his first call on the hunt was to Venables, but that he owed it to the process to vet other candidates.
Venables could have taken a hard line. “If you want me, hire me now,” that kind of thing. He didn’t. He waited out the process on four-hours-a-night sleep.
Maybe those old diaper changes, Venables, Castiglione and Stoops raising children together in the 2000s, made it worth the wait. Or, as an OU official reminded me Monday, maybe it was the fact that Castiglione’s administrative assistant used to babysit the little Venables tots back then.
“I feel like relationships... You have business relationships, but I’m not really like that,” Venables said Monday. “I’m deeply connected.”
OU feels deeply connected to him.
University president Joe Harroz referenced the visit he and Castiglione paid Venables in Venables’ Clemson home during OU’s coach search.
“It was seeing family we haven’t seen in a long time,” Harroz said.
Monday morning, just before introducing the Venables to several hundred fans inside OU’s Everest Training Center, Castiglione said: “He is home for good.”
The story from here gets more complex. We’ll see who Venables puts on staff. We’ll see the percentage of players he can retain. We’ll see how recruiting goes.
We’ll eventually see what kind of head coach this 50-year-old career assistant makes. That will ultimately tell us how this story winds up.
By way of an introductory chapter, Monday sure felt promising.
Venables talked of an Owen Field flyover Sunday night, a midnight cheeseburger-and-onion rings run to Whataburger, and a 4 a.m. Monday wake-up call which needed no caffeine injection.
“We clipped dawn and we were back at it,” Venables said. “It’s amazing. We’re so grateful and thankful. Things have come full circle. You can’t fabricate family.”