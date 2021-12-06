Guerin Emig: Brent Venables' first day as OU football coach dusted with destiny

“You pour your life into something, pour your heart into it and are truly passionate about it then you don’t just close that door.”

Venables busted it open Monday. It felt a little like a man arriving at his destiny.

Observers have spent years wondering why Venables, one of college football’s most accomplished assistants, hasn’t made the jump to the head chair.

I’ve always answered it had to do with the orange and purple carpet Clemson laid out for him since he traded the Sooners for the Tigers in January of 2012. $2.5 million salary. The fan adulation. The appreciation and respect of head coach Dabo Swinney. The pipeline to five-star defensive talent.

It was a pretty sweet gig. It was going to take something somehow sweeter to leave it.

Auburn a year ago came close.

Venables said he was home with his daughter recently when she asked: “Dad, why didn’t you take the Auburn job last year?”

“I didn’t think we had the alignment there we have here,” Venables said. “‘Chase your dreams,’ she told me. They’re the ones that fueled me to make the final decision to say yes to Oklahoma.”