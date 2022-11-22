Guerin Emig: Brent Venables as proud and stubborn as ever, but also as introspective and willing to learn

NORMAN — There are things surrounding Brent Venables he must become more aware of, the clock in the second half of a game his Oklahoma Sooners lead by 25 points among them.
OU’s 51-year-old head coach is irrefutably self-aware, though.
In last week’s run-up to Bedlam, someone asked Venables about things he’s learning his first year on the job. Venables spent five minutes answering before finishing with: “It starts with the man in the mirror. That’s where it should always start. That’s all part of going on the journey as head coach, or in whatever position, whatever role you have.”
This is an intensely proud man, but not someone who believes he snaps his fingers and has it all figured out.
Take Venables’ press conference Tuesday.
I asked him about the second half of OU’s 28-13 victory over Oklahoma State last Saturday. The Sooners had eight full possessions over that stretch of the game while nursing leads of 28-3, 28-10 and 28-13. Their longest series burned one minute and 27 seconds off the clock.
Two of the nation's top recruits were asked this question: How strong are your commitments to Oklahoma?
OU punter Michael Turk caps career-night with a Bedlam engagement for the record books to Sooners softball star Grace Lyons
Paramount+ offers Tulsans free month of service, free beer as part of 'toast' to city
Emergency protective order filed against OU’s Daniel Parker; Sooners tight end suspended indefinitely
Guerin Emig: Two players, two problems, one preposterous Mike Gundy prediction and one pick for Bedlam
Guerin Emig: Mike and Cale Gundy's brotherhood endures at a different, more difficult Bedlam
Sylvester Stallone, 'Tulsa King' cast members talk about filming in Oklahoma
Harjo, Hardesty, Cadieux among Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductees
Faith infused the life of Tulsa Fire Capt. Josh Rutledge
After six seasons, Brock Martin's career built on grit, toughness and his ultimate motivator, family
Daddy B's brings top-notch barbecue to south Tulsa
Michael Overall: How Tulsa lost an entire lake
Frankoma Pottery's new Glenpool location to hold grand opening Saturday
POLL CLOSED: Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 12
Loved ones in Tulsa mourn Club Q slaying victim: 'This is the worst nightmare'
“We gotta be better there,” Venables said in postgame late Saturday night. “Make no mistake.”
OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby
took the heat Saturday night and then again Monday morning, when he said: “That’s 100 percent on me.”
The offensive coordinator’s responsibility might be down, distance, time and score, but the head coach’s responsibility is his coordinators. When they manage a situation poorly, their boss must step in and pull rank.
Which brings us back to Venables’ press conference.
Was clock or game management in Bedlam one of those learning experiences your first year as head coach?, I asked him.
“Yeah, we ran the ball 16 out of our last 18 snaps,” Venables began.
Like I said, the man is as prideful as his old OU mentor. He is as stubborn as Bob Stoops, too.
OU ran 13 plays in Bedlam’s fourth quarter. Eight runs, four passes and Dillon Gabriel’s game-ending kneel-down. OU’s final sequence of the third quarter was a quarterback draw, an incomplete pass and an OSU sack.
However Venables arrived at his numbers, or whether Gabriel threw a few times he was supposed to hand off, the head coach did get around to the most important point next.
“We should have huddled the whole fourth quarter,” he said.
Or at least had Gabriel stand still for 20 seconds before taking snaps.
“But we’re also trying to... Oklahoma State did not come in here having this impenetrable defense. They were a defense that had not played consistently well,” Venables continued. “We thought there was a lot of opportunity. What we didn’t do philosophically was stay aggressive in what we were doing, like we did the first quarter. Yeah, learned we gotta stay more aggressive, particularly in the third quarter.
“And again in the fourth quarter, we needed to huddle and take our time and run the clock down. Even though we were running the ball, things happened where we weren’t on the field long enough to manage the game better.”
So this is an instance where you’ve got to get on the headset and let Lebby know?
“Yeah,” Venables said. “Mm-hm.”
You are playing your role as head coach essentially?
That is the takeaway from Venables’ first Bedlam as a head coach, since that is what kept OU from winning Venables’ first Bedlam more convincingly.
As it was, observers were as restless over OU’s second half as they were impressed by the Sooners’ first quarter. It left me restless as I started
writing Saturday night.
Given time and perspective, I was more curious than restless when I sat down for Venables’ media session Tuesday.
Now I am more encouraged.
Venables is as proud and stubborn as he was when he was a 30-something Stoops lieutenant. He is also as introspective, and as willing to learn on the job.
Photos: Here's our best photos from OU's 28-13 win over OSU in Norman
Gallery top photo
Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Coe (94) hits Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) after he attempts a pass during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman (5) intercepts a pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Jaden Bray (85) during the second quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma defensive back Key Lawrence (12) hugs Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) after the fourth quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State 28-13 to win the Bedlam trophy.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma cheerleaders and mascots boomer and Sooner sing the alma mater with the Oklahoma football team after winning the 2022 Bedlam game in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State 28-13 to win the Bedlam trophy.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) tries to carry the ball past Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman (5) during the fourth quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State offensive lineman Jake Springfield (61) helps Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) off the ground while Oklahoma players celebrate with defensive lineman Jordan Kelley (88), center, after recording a sack during the first quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma running back Eric Gray stiff-arms Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II during the second quarter of Saturday’s Bedlam game in Norman.
Ian Maule photos, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma running back Jovantae Barnes (2) runs past Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (25) during the second quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Drake Stoops
Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) catches a pass while Oklahoma State safety Sean Michael Flanagan (18) defends during the first quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Drake Stoops
Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) catches a pass while Oklahoma State safety Sean Michael Flanagan (18) defends during the first quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Drake Stoops
Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) catches a pass while Oklahoma State safety Sean Michael Flanagan (18) defends during the first quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Drake Stoops
Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) catches a pass during the first quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables hugs defensive back Joshua Eaton (1) after Oklahoma's 28-13 Bedlam win over Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma defensive back Justin Broiles (25) tackles Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma running back Jovantae Barnes (2) runs the during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby hugs Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) after Oklahoma's 28-13 Bedlam win over Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables celebrates with players after a fourth down stop during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops hugs his son, Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops (12), before the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) attempts a pass during the third quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma defensive backs Billy Bowman (5) and Justin Broiles (25) defend a fourth down pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy coaches during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh coaches during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State running back Jaden Nixon (23) runs past Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State running back Jaden Nixon (23) runs past Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy coaches his team during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) attempts a pass during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State defensive ends Collin Oliver (30) and Nathan Latu (92) celebrate after a play during the third quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State punter Logan Ward (69) punts the ball during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) attempts a pass during the third quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma players huddle in between quarters during the second half during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops hugs his son, Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops (12), before the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon (0) talks to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops looks onward before the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) attempts a pass during the third quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables hugs Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) before the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) reacts after being sacked during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables hugs Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione after Oklahoma's 28-13 Bedlam win over Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables celebrates with players after a fourth down stop during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State running back Jaden Nixon (23) runs past Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) attempts a pass during the third quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma running back Jovantae Barnes (2) runs the during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) reacts after being sacked during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) reacts on the sideline during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State wide receiver Jaden Bray (85) fails to catch a pass while Oklahoma defensive back C.J. Coldon (22) defends during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin (9) hits Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) after Gabriel attempts a pass during the third quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma defensive linemen Isaiah Coe (94) hugs Jordan Kelley (88) after a sack during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) attempts a pass during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) attempts a pass during the third quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) returns a kickoff during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables hugs Oklahoma defensive back Justin Broiles (25) before the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables calls a play during the third quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables coaches during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) attempts a during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma defensive linemen Jonah Laulu (8) and Isaiah Coe (94) pressure Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) during the third quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) slides down after a run during the third quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy coaches during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) reacts after being sacked during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) attempts a pass during the third quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State defensive end Nathan Latu (92) celebrates after a play during the third quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma defensive back Justin Broiles (25) tackles Oklahoma State wide receiver John Paul Richardson (17) during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Coe (94) hits Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) after he attempts a pass during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables hugs defensive back Joshua Eaton (1) after Oklahoma's 28-13 Bedlam win over Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) jogs off the field after a stalled drive during the fourth quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman (5) intercepts a pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Jaden Bray (85) during the second quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
112022-tul-spt-emigbedlamcolumn
Oklahoma running back Eric Gray stiff-arms Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II during the second quarter of the Bedlam game Saturday in Norman.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma defensive back Key Lawrence (12) yells after making a play during the first quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State safety Sean Michael Flanagan (18) tackles Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) during the first quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) and defensive linemen Ethan Downs (40) and Jordan Kelley (88) tackle Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon (0) during the first quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State offensive lineman Jake Springfield (61) helps Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) off the ground while Oklahoma players celebrate with defensive lineman Jordan Kelley (88), center, after recording a sack during the first quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma defensive lineman Marcus Stripling (33) and linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) knock away a pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Jaden Bray during the first quarter of Saturday’s game in Norman.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) jogs off the field after throwing an interception during the first quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma defensive lineman Jordan Kelley (88) sacks Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) during the first quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) scores a touchdown during the first quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma running back Eric Gray (0) smiles after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) attempts a pass during the first quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) yells while scoring a touchdown during the first quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State offensive lineman Jake Springfield (61) helps Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) off the ground while Oklahoma players celebrate with defensive lineman Jordan Kelley (88), center, after recording a sack during the first quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma defensive lineman Jordan Kelley (88) sacks Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) during the first quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) yells while scoring a touchdown during the first quarter during the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talk before the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talk before the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talk before the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talk before the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talk before the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talk before the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talk before the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talk before the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof looks onward during pregame before the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof looks onward during pregame before the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up before the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) warms up before the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) warms up before the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof looks onward during pregame before the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) warms up before the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up before the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up before the 2022 Bedlam Series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bedlam: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State quarterback Garret Rangel (13) warms up before the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs the ball during the second quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass downfield to a receiver during the second quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) looks for a receiver to pass to during the first quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma running back Eric Gray (0) is tackled by Oklahoma State defensive tackle Sione Asi (99) and Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (25) during the second quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (25) waits for the ball to snap during the second quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma running back Eric Gray (0) pushed into the Oklahoma State defensive line during the second quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma State wide receiver Bryson Green (9) tries to run past Oklahoma defensive back Woodi Washington (0) during the fourth quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) spins out of a tackle by Oklahoma State safety Kendal Daniels (5) during the first quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma State linebacker Xavier Benson (1) waits for the ball to be snapped during the second quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks with his players after a turnover during the first quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) is tackled by Oklahoma defensive lineman Ethan Downs (40) during the second quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State 28-13 to win the Bedlam trophy.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
The Oklahoma sideline celebrates before a kickoff during the second quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) points to a receiver down field during the third quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) is pulled down by Oklahoma linebacker DaShaun White (23) during the first quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma players pose for photos with the 2022 Bedlam game trophy after beating Oklahoma State 28-13 in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables walks off the field with Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis (9) carrying the Bedlam trophy after fourth quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State 28-13 to win the Bedlam trophy.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Players react after Oklahoma punter Michael Turk (37) proposes to his girlfriend Oklahoma softball player Grace Lyons after the fourth quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks with referees during a stop in play in the third quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma softball player Grace Lyons holds up an engagement ring after being to proposed to by Oklahoma punter Michael Turk (37) after the fourth quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma players pose for photos with the 2022 Bedlam game trophy after beating Oklahoma State 28-13 in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) pulls back to throw a pass during the second quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma State safety Kendal Daniels (5) stops Oklahoma running back Eric Gray (0) on a carry during the first quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma State running back Jaden Nixon (23) is tackled by Oklahoma linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) while trying to push through defensive line during the second quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) reaches toward Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) to stop him on a quarterback carry during the third quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) spins out of a tackle by Oklahoma State safety Kendal Daniels (5) during the first quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) reacts after walking off the field after throwing an interception during the second quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Brian Britt, director of athletic bands, conducts the University of Oklahoma marching band playing the school's alma mater before the game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman on Saturday. For complete coverage, see
Sports, Page B1.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma State quarterback Gunnar Gundy (12) and Oklahoma State quarterback Garret Rangel (13) stretch on the field before the first quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Cameron Lunow of Moore checks his phone as the teams warm up on the field before the first quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy was across the field as his team stretches before the first quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma State quarterback Garret Rangel (13) warms up before the first quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) smiles while stretching with his teammates before the first quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
Brian Britt, director of athletic bands, conducts the Oklahoma marching band while they sing the school's alma mater outside the stadium before the first quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
The Oklahoma color guard twirls flags while the marching band performs to fans gathered outside the stadium before the first quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
The crowd in Gaylord Family Stadium make room for the Boomer Schooner to get into position before the first quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
The Oklahoma marching band performs to fans gathered outside the stadium before the first quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!