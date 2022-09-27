Guerin Emig: Brent Venables and the example 2012 Clemson can set for 2022 Oklahoma

“It’s like a little baby learning how to walk, right?” he said. “You take a couple of head plants into the coffee table along the way.”
Let’s get a couple differences between then and now out of the way, most obviously that Venables was in his first year as Clemson defensive coordinator in 2012, not his first as OU head coach.
And while he is tasked with OU’s defensive rebuild right now, the Sooners of 2022 are in somewhat better shape than the Tigers of 2012 were. The 2011 Tigers finished in the 70s and 80s among the most telling FBS defensive statistics, while the 2021 Sooners ranged from the 40s to 70s.
Having established that ...
“Some things are the same,” Venables said.
The parallel that interests me the most is the reaction. That feels important given that in 2012 Clemson wound up 11-2 and with a defense it could be hopeful about.
What did the pivot look like after surrendering 49 points and 667 yards to Florida State?
“Sticking to a plan, believing in guys, encouraging, challenging,” Venables said. “Being honest as opposed to negative and ostracizing and pointing a finger.”
The honesty cuts both ways.
Venables refuses to sugarcoat subpar football — his post-Kansas State adjectives ranged from “terrible” to “atrocious” — the same as he refuses to give up on players who have shown him better methods and performances.
“You make a cut-up (highlight tape) and show them the things we did wrong,” Venables said Tuesday. “We’ve done this a lot. You have it intercut with plays that are executed well — the same exact play. Here’s ‘not good.’ Here’s ‘excellent.’ Here it’s not good. Here it’s excellent.”
Among the most important ideas first-year coaches implant into their players, especially those who have encountered mixed success in the past: Bad games don’t have to signify bad seasons.
“You learn and grow from your mistakes. We certainly did,” Venables said in looking back on 2012 Clemson. “That was a team that was very committed to what we asked them to do. We started at the beginning of the year and when we finished, we were a little better. In 2013, the same thing. And in 2014, we led the country in 13 or 14 categories.
“It’s a process. It takes a lot of work from a lot of people. I was one of the many people that was responsible for that. But you have some tough moments.”
This is a reality check as much as anything.
Clemson’s defense wasn’t as awful as it appeared that 10-year-old night against Florida State, just as it wasn’t as promising as it appeared in containing Auburn, Ball State and Furman to open the 2012 season.
By the end of 2022, we’ll have a more-informed perspective on OU’s 3-0 start against UTEP, Kent State and Nebraska, and on what went wrong against K-State.
For now, it feels wise to listen to the coach who has experienced both ends of that decade.
It won’t dictate that the ’22 Sooners turn out like the ’12 Tigers, or that future OU teams will feed off this season like future Clemson teams fed off ’12. There are a thousand too many variables to know that.
It will, however, establish a main idea, one worth revisiting not just the rest of this year but in future ones.
“We’ve tried to teach football to these guys for the last several months. They’ll get it,” Venables said. “Saturday wasn’t indicative of the growth that we’ve seen, but it is a process.
“And that (2012 Clemson) is a fairly good example of where that defense was and the slow improvement you saw there. The next thing you know, you recruit to that and players want to be coached in a system like that. How you coach, how you develop, the accountability, the leadership, the toughness, you are able to develop that in-house and then you recruit to it as well.
“The next thing you know, you build a culture that’s player-driven and the players are literally defending a standard every day. That’s what we’re doing right now.”
1 of 74
Oklahoma vs Kansas State
