Guerin Emig: Brent Venables aces monumental moment as first-time head coach

NORMAN — Everybody got a game ball in the Oklahoma locker room following Brent Venables’ first win in as a head coach, but there was one you couldn’t miss. Laney Venables protected it like a running back as she entered the Sooners’ Red Room just ahead of her 51-year-old father for the postgame press conference.

“A special day, certainly, for our players and 2022 and where we wanna go as a program,” Venables said with Laney beaming about five rows back in the audience. “For me this is gonna be a date that we all remember for a long, long time.”

It won’t be the Sooners’ final score against UTEP — 45-13 — or how the heat chased half the crowd away at halftime or any individual feats, although Venables did mention a lineup full of players in appreciation.

Sometimes the occasion carries the day.

“It was a really great, really important day,” OU defensive end Reggie Grimes said. “You only get one chance to set the foundation.”

That’s what this was about. Josh Norman knew it.

A member of OU’s 1999 team, Venables’ first as a Sooners’ defensive coordinator and now director of Venables’ SOUL Mission off-the-field initiative, Norman walked past Joe Castiglione on Owen Field shortly after Saturday’s gun, bumped fists with the Sooners’ athletic director and said: “First one. First of many.”

Venables had already disappeared into the OU tunnel when that occurred, but not a moment later he reemerged alongside his wife and two daughters. They came back out for a keepsake — a picture with the south end zone scoreboard behind them.

Then Venables walked back up the tunnel, stopping for an enthusiastic hug with OU president Joe Harroz. He unclenched with Harroz, saw the three Tinker Air Force Base airmen who had piloted the pregame flyover, and walked back down the tunnel to shake their hands and thank them for their service.

A man who has wanted to get everything right since landing in Norman last Dec. 5, Venables never wavered from that direction toward Saturday.

“I didn’t see any changes,” linebacker Danny Stutsman said. “Thursday walk-through, we were getting screamed at a lot.”

Venables didn’t tear the locker room apart in the moments leading up to Saturday’s kickoff, didn’t give some “gospel according to” speech. The message instead?

“We’re prepared. We’ve been preparing for eight months,” safety Billy Bowman. “Just go out and play and have fun.”

Venables didn’t overreact to the game itself, either. If analysts as prominent as ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit wondered if Venables could suppress his wild-man sideline tendencies as a 23-year defensive coordinator in his first game as a head coach, nobody must wonder any longer.

Discussions between Venables and his players were 95% calm Saturday. He kept as close an eye on OU’s offense as his defense. He let his assistants coach.

The only staffer who occasionally needed restraint was Miguel Chavis, the first-time defensive ends coach who celebrated every big play one of his guys made like he had just knocked out Jon “Bones” Jones.

“We were really focused on how we do what we do, not just playing football,” Venables said. “That’s playing with incredible effort and energy from start to finish.”

This has been the idea since hour one on Bud Wilkinson’s, Barry Switzer’s and Bob Stoops’ old job. It flowed right into Saturday, which helps explain how the Sooners, according to Venables, “played a really clean game on both sides of the ball.”

Venables veered off key only once on this monumental day, when he took a call a couple hours before kickoff from his pal Dabo Swinney just to make sure he had any last-moment questions as a first-time head coach answered.

Check that. He veered off twice. There was the postgame locker room.

“A lot of dancing. Guys were going crazy. Coach V went in there and danced a little bit too,” captain Brayden Willis said.

We’ll cut any coach some slack for stepping out of character while making history.

“After the game you could tell how happy he was,” running back Eric Gray said. “He got a little emotional.”

It happened around the time Venables addressed his players, then turned to Harroz and Castiglione and presented a game ball to the two men who brought him back to OU.

“For believing in me,” Venables said. “This is Oklahoma. They didn’t have to hire me. I don’t take that for granted at all."

“That was very cool to see,” Bowman said.

“It was really emotional for all of us,” Grimes said. “Having a leader like that who can show his emotions and can be vulnerable with you, and let you know you can be vulnerable with him, that’s integral in what we’re trying to do here.”

There is a lot that goes into what the Sooners are trying to do. Winning fits somewhere, and it was encouraging to see them start well against UTEP.

Saturday, though, was about a moment, not a result. It was about a career assistant taking aim at his profession’s ultimate job, at a program of personal and historical importance.

Venables met his moment.

“Everything has its time,” he said at one point during his first postgame press conference as a head coach .

Everyone, too.