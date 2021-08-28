Guerin Emig: Brennan Presley, Shamari Brooks, unbeaten Sooners highlight my predictions for college football's 2021 regular season

A year ago, I filled this column with questions because none of us had any answers in the haze of the pandemic.

After that belly flop of a college football season, I know at least one thing going into the fall of ’21: We’ll enjoy this season a heck of a lot more.

From what coaches have shared, vaccination rates on teams are encouraging. It sounds like we might actually proceed uninterrupted, at least through November into the postseason.

Here are my (sure to be wrong) predictions until then...

WEEK 1

They roll: Oklahoma State over Missouri State. The Bears were an FCS playoff team last year. They also lost at Oklahoma 48-0. Make it 49-0, Cowboys, opening night in Stillwater.

He stars: Marvin Mims. OU opens at Tulane. The Green Wave’s pass defense ranked No. 115 in FBS last year. The Green Wave will wave a white flag trying to cover Mims and the Sooners’ receivers.

Upset alert: Texas hosts Louisiana. The Cajuns bottled up Iowa State in their 2020 opener to score a 31-14 victory. They won’t be intimidated by whatever Steve Sarkisian throws at them in Austin.