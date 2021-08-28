Guerin Emig: Brennan Presley, Shamari Brooks, unbeaten Sooners highlight my predictions for college football's 2021 regular season

A year ago, I filled this column with questions because none of us had any answers in the haze of the pandemic.
After that belly flop of a college football season, I know at least one thing going into the fall of ’21: We’ll enjoy this season a heck of a lot more.
From what coaches have shared, vaccination rates on teams are encouraging. It sounds like we might actually proceed uninterrupted, at least through November into the postseason.
Here are my (sure to be wrong) predictions until then...
WEEK 1
They roll: Oklahoma State over Missouri State. The Bears were an FCS playoff team last year. They also lost at Oklahoma 48-0. Make it 49-0, Cowboys, opening night in Stillwater.
He stars: Marvin Mims. OU opens at Tulane. The Green Wave’s pass defense ranked No. 115 in FBS last year. The Green Wave will wave a white flag trying to cover Mims and the Sooners’ receivers.
Upset alert: Texas hosts Louisiana. The Cajuns bottled up Iowa State in their 2020 opener to score a 31-14 victory. They won’t be intimidated by whatever Steve Sarkisian throws at them in Austin.
Sunday morning records: OU 1-0, OSU 1-0, Tulsa 1-0
WEEK 2
They roll: The Sooners, who bring in Western Carolina for their home opener. The Catamounts lost their three non-conference games of 2020 by a total score of 156-40.
He stars: OSU linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez takes advantage of TU’s run-heavy game plan, designed to ease quarterback Davis Brin into his first road start, with 17 tackles.
Upset alert: Is it an upset when Iowa beats Iowa State? It is this year, with the Cyclones ranked No. 7 and the Hawkeyes No. 18. The Hawks go to Ames and win in overtime.
Sunday morning records: OU 2-0, OSU 2-0, TU 1-1
WEEK 3
They roll: OU. The soap operatic buildup to the Game of the Century commemoration turns out to be much more interesting than the actual game. Spencer Rattler vs. Adrian Martinez is one lopsided quarterback battle.
He stars: TU defensive tackle Jaxon Player. The Hurricane doesn’t win at Ohio State, but Player gains national recognition, and some NFL attention, by helping keep the game competitive.
Upset alert: OSU had better be careful at Boise State. First-year Broncos coach Andy Avalos knows defense and can cook up a scheme to slow the Pokes’ attack. OSU’s defense should handle inconsistent Boise QB Hank Bachmeier, but it isn’t a given.
Sunday morning records: OU 3-0, OSU 3-0, TU 1-2
WEEK 4
They roll: The Cowboys. Spencer Sanders goes deep against a Kansas State pass defense that ranked No. 109 last year.
He stars: Eric Gray. Some Saturdays it will be Kennedy Brooks leading OU’s rushing attack. Not this one. Gray piles up 150 yards and three touchdowns against West Virginia.
Upset alert: TU hosts an Arkansas State team that won at K-State last year and is now coached by Butch Jones. He’s been around the block a few times and will have the Red Wolves ready for the Golden Hurricane.
Sunday morning records: OU 4-0, OSU 4-0, TU 2-2
WEEK 5
They roll: The Cowboys ride again. This time the defense stands out in a 31-3 thumping of a Baylor team that clearly misses transferring QB Charlie Brewer.
He stars: TU cornerback Tyon Davis, who returns one of his two interceptions for a fourth-quarter touchdown in the Hurricane’s Friday night win over Houston.
Upset alert: Arkansas takes down Georgia in Athens to dull the pain from losing to Texas Sept. 11 in Fayetteville.
Sunday morning records: OU 5-0, OSU 5-0, TU 3-2
WEEK 6
They roll: Nobody around here. The Sooners don’t need overtime to beat Texas like they did last year, but only because Gabe Brkic hits a 42-yard field goal on the final play of regulation to win 37-34. TU drops a 25-23 heartbreaker to Memphis.
He stars: Brkic is the late hero in Dallas, but only after Nik Bonitto spends three quarters making plays in Texas’ backfield.
Upset alert: Baylor expat Brewer joins former Sooners T.J. Pledger and Theo Howard in engineering Utah’s upset of USC.
Sunday morning records: OU 6-0, OSU 5-0, TU 3-3
WEEK 7
They roll: OU over TCU in Norman.
He stars: Brennan Presley picks on a Texas defense still tired from pursuing the Sooners and has his best game since his coming out party at the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl.
Upset alert: Clemson sleepwalks through its Friday-nighter at Syracuse. The alarm rings late and the Tigers win by a touchdown.
Sunday morning records: OU 7-0, OSU 6-0, TU 4-3
WEEK 8
They roll: The Sooners at Kansas. Maybe they’ll run the clock through the fourth quarter.
He stars: Breece Hall, Iowa State’s premier running back. That isn’t a good development for the Cowboys, and they taste their first defeat of the season.
Upset alert: Indiana can’t conjure the magic of its 2020 season, but does take Ohio State to the brink in Bloomington before falling in double OT.
Sunday morning records: OU 8-0, OSU 6-1, TU 4-3
WEEK 9
They roll: The Cowboys against Kansas. Seriously, run the dang clock.
He stars: Shamari Brooks continues his push for TU’s all-time rushing record with 144 yards as the Hurricane beats Navy.
Upset alert: Florida State goes to Clemson and wins one for The Quipper, the late, great Bobby Bowden.
Sunday morning records: OU 9-0, OSU 7-1, TU 5-3
WEEK 10
They roll: The Bearcats of Cincinnati in a 30-point thrashing of TU. Brin has one of his best games, but the Hurricane can’t contain Cincy QB Desmond Ridder (450 total yards, 5 total TDs).
He stars: Besides Ridder, OSU running back LD Brown emerges from a depth chart logjam to post season highs in carries (21) and yards (163) at West Virginia.
Upset alert: LD Brown is good, but WVU’s Leddie Brown (31 carries, 263 yards) is better and the Mountaineers score their biggest win of the year.
Sunday morning records: OU 9-0, OSU 7-2, TU 5-4
WEEK 11
They roll: The Sooners tune up for their showdown against Iowa State by blistering Baylor.
They star: Brin, catching late-season fire, and Keylon Stokes combine for 179 yards and a trio of touchdowns at Tulane.
Upset alert: Pitt interrupts Mack Brown’s dream season with a Thursday night win over the unbeaten Tar Heels.
Sunday morning records: OU 10-0, OSU 8-2, TU 6-4
WEEK 12
They roll: TU manhandles Temple on Senior Day at Chapman Stadium.
He stars: Rattler outplays Brock Purdy, same as he did in the 2020 Big 12 Championship, and the Sooners make a November statement against the Cyclones.
Upset alert: Things get weird for OSU at Texas Tech — don’t they always in Lubbock? — before Sanders scrambles for the go-ahead TD with a minute remaining.
Sunday morning records: OU 11-0, OSU 9-2, TU 7-4
WEEK 13
They roll: Nope. Two more tight ones. The Sooners survive Bedlam thanks to Woodi Washington’s late interception, and TU falls at SMU on Grant Calcaterra’s late touchdown.
They star: Oklahomans typically rise to Bedlam’s occasion. This year it’s Isaiah Thomas’ (Tulsa Memorial) and Trace Ford’s (Edmond Santa Fe) turn. Their relentless pass rushing highlights a rough-and-tumble game decided by Washington’s late pick.
Upset alert: Alabama survives its trip to Auburn because this time, the 57-yard field goal at the gun is good.
Sunday morning records: OU 12-0, OSU 9-3, TU 7-5