Guerin Emig: Bonded ADs Joe Castiglione and Chris Del Conte unify OU and Texas way beyond Saturday's football game

Del Conte has gleaned at least as much from Castiglione.

“Joe is a thoughtful leader, slow to react. A wise soul who sees everything from all angles,” Del Conte says. “I’m impetuous at times. I’ll be running off the road and he’ll reel me back in. ‘Hey big man, you’ve lost your marbles.’

“I truly love him. He’s not only a dear friend to me, he’s family.”

That sentiment won’t go down easy in Austin and Norman this week. The heat of this rivalry can melt the kindest gestures from one side of the Red River to the other.

It is important sentiment, though. In the big picture where OU and Texas leave everything they have known in the Big 12 Conference for new athletic lives in the SEC, “I love you” is more important than “I beat you.”

“Every time Joe and I hang up the phone, and we talk two or three times a week, we say those three words,” Del Conte says. “We know this game is brutal. We both want to win. We know what the rivalry means. But there’s deep-seated respect for each other.”

Expect that to strengthen wherever OU and Texas go, together, as long as their two athletic directors are in charge.

This is for practical reasons.