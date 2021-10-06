Guerin Emig: Bonded ADs Joe Castiglione and Chris Del Conte unify OU and Texas way beyond Saturday's football game

Like all Sooners and Longhorns, Joe Castiglione and Chris Del Conte have their differences. Take this week at the Texas State Fair, and no we’re not just talking about Saturday’s football clash.
“Thursday afternoon we’ll get in a golf cart and go taste every fried food that’s known to man,” says Del Conte, now in his fourth year of threatening his arteries as Texas athletic director. “I go to Fletcher’s and I get my two Corny Dogs. I’m not worried about the fried peanut butter and all that. Joe will dabble in everything new that’s there. And then he’ll give you a dissertation on every single item.”
In terms of their day jobs...
“We certainly don’t vote the same every time,” Castiglione, OU’s 23-year athletic director, says. “We vote as we believe to be in our best interests, whatever the issue.”
The most pressing issue of late has been conference relocation. Castiglione and Del Conte were in lockstep on that one. OU and Texas are headed from the Big 12 Conference to the SEC no later than 2025.
And that makes a rich irony worth exploring: During a week their football teams and fan bases wish to inflict maximum damage on each other, the Sooners and Longhorns have never been tighter linked.
“I would say so,” Castiglione says. “We’re going to a new conference together, so there may be any number of elements we talk about together, how to make the transition or adjustment.”
When that transition becomes messy and uncomfortable at stages, as all realignments do, OU and Texas should depend on the bond between their two ADs to see them through.
Castiglione and Del Conte had realignment in their history together years before the SEC came along.
“The transition of TCU getting into the Big 12, I talked to Joe every single day about what we wanted,” says Del Conte, who was TCU’s AD when the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12 in 2011. “He was basically Magellan navigating the water for Texas Christian to get in. It was because of our personal relationship.”
That dates back as long as Castiglione has been OU’s AD.
“I was an administrator at Arizona,” Del Conte says. “I met Joe at the Fiesta Bowl Frolic in 1998, which was a retreat ADs, football coaches and basketball coaches used to go to. We just hit it off.”
The conversations that have followed over the years have been helpful for their respective schools, and meaningful to the two men.
“We’ll talk about NIL. We’ll sit down and have a discussion about the national landscape,” Del Conte says. “We have discussions about our wives. We have discussions about our priests. We have discussions about the Catholic church, about our family history.”
“The more I got to know Chris, the more I learned what a special person he is,” Castiglione says. “I actually tried to hire him several times.”
“Maybe 2001, ‘02 or ‘03,” Del Conte says. “Jeff Long had gone. Kirby Smart had come and gone. Joe would always try to get me to take the job. ‘Are you gonna come work for me?’”
Del Conte stayed loyal to Arizona until Castiglione advised him to take his first AD job at Rice in 2006.
“Two or three years later, the Texas Christian job came open,” Del Conte says. “Joe was very instrumental in talking to Victor Boschini (TCU’s chancellor) about me taking that job...
“When I called Joe and said I was gonna take the Texas job, he was like, ‘Oh boy, here we go.’”
Castiglione called it a “phenomenal hire” at the time. He isn’t backing away from that now.
“He is the best fundraiser that I have ever seen in college athletics,” Castiglione says of Del Conte. “I don’t think he has a peer. I’ve been around a lot of them who are awesome and do a wonderful job, but he is extraordinarily talented in that area. I’ve learned a lot from him.”
Del Conte has gleaned at least as much from Castiglione.
“Joe is a thoughtful leader, slow to react. A wise soul who sees everything from all angles,” Del Conte says. “I’m impetuous at times. I’ll be running off the road and he’ll reel me back in. ‘Hey big man, you’ve lost your marbles.’
“I truly love him. He’s not only a dear friend to me, he’s family.”
That sentiment won’t go down easy in Austin and Norman this week. The heat of this rivalry can melt the kindest gestures from one side of the Red River to the other.
It is important sentiment, though. In the big picture where OU and Texas leave everything they have known in the Big 12 Conference for new athletic lives in the SEC, “I love you” is more important than “I beat you.”
“Every time Joe and I hang up the phone, and we talk two or three times a week, we say those three words,” Del Conte says. “We know this game is brutal. We both want to win. We know what the rivalry means. But there’s deep-seated respect for each other.”
Expect that to strengthen wherever OU and Texas go, together, as long as their two athletic directors are in charge.
This is for practical reasons.
“There are opportunities for the schools to benefit when they have a good working relationship,” Castiglione says. “I look at it like one of the great candies of all time: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. You talk to one side, they might say it’s chocolate with peanut butter. The other side might say it’s peanut butter with chocolate. But either way the combination brings out the best in the other, so you might as well embrace it.”
This is for personal reasons.
“He’s just a wonderful person,” Castiglione says of Del Conte.
“The relationship is built on admiration and trust and on the fact that we have this long history together. Every major decision that I’ve made, I’ve always had a call to Joe C,” Del Conte says. “Our personalities are way different, but the core of who we are is the same. We love the industry but we care about people first.
“My dad had a saying. ‘Be humble, serve others, be honest.’ Those are the three things I live by and Joe epitomizes them. That’s maybe why we cling to each other.”
