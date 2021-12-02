Guerin Emig: Bob Stoops uses YouTube channel to update OU coach search timeline, address Lincoln Riley specifics

When McMullan asked whether Stoops believed Sunday post-Bedlam was the first time Riley had USC contact, Stoops said: “Oh, uh, y’know... Who am I to say? In the end if he wasn’t talking to them, somebody was. His agent was. Work out all those fine details in an hour or two.

“He can say what he needs to say, and it isn’t for me... I’m not going to be out here broadcasting whether I believe it or not.”

About the potential impact of the USC courtship on OU’s erratic play this season, Stoops said: “I don’t speculate. We obviously through the year weren’t our usual thorough self, especially we sputtered in different spots offensively. Whether that’s the reason why or not, it doesn’t matter. That’s what’s happened.”

When McMullan brought up Roy Manning being caught apparently recruiting for both OU and USC this week, Stoops said: “Yeah, I’ve heard about it. There’s differing views on how that actually happened.

“Listen, through this week it’s going to be this way. Everything’s a little bit in flux. Recruiting. Current players. Staff not knowing whether they have a job or don’t have a job. There’s no good way to go through it.