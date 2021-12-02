Guerin Emig: Bob Stoops uses YouTube channel to update OU coach search timeline, address Lincoln Riley specifics

A little news and a little insight from Bob Stoops Thursday evening, courtesy of Stoops’ YouTube channel.
Stoops, as he has done throughout this college football season, appeared with former television anchor and current bfac.com president Brad McMullan.
“There’s a little bit of uncertainty for everybody and understandably so,” Stoops said. “But we’ll find a great head coach and I’m sure it won’t take long. I would anticipate this weekend sometime, the latest maybe Monday. And things will settle in and people will realize we’re fine.”
We should take that as a fairly informed timeline, Stoops being Oklahoma’s interim head football coach and surely dialed into Joe Castiglione’s search. So there’s our news of the day.
As for insight, McMullan asked Stoops some pointed questions about OU-turned-USC coach Lincoln Riley.
Asked for his reaction to Sunday’s bombshell, Stoops said: “Disappointed and somewhat shocked to some degree with all the university has laid out and tried to improve here for him.
“But everybody’s life is different. I’m careful of ever criticizing someone else for living their life and doing what they need to do... I wish him the best. He did a really good job here.”
When McMullan asked whether Stoops believed Sunday post-Bedlam was the first time Riley had USC contact, Stoops said: “Oh, uh, y’know... Who am I to say? In the end if he wasn’t talking to them, somebody was. His agent was. Work out all those fine details in an hour or two.
“He can say what he needs to say, and it isn’t for me... I’m not going to be out here broadcasting whether I believe it or not.”
About the potential impact of the USC courtship on OU’s erratic play this season, Stoops said: “I don’t speculate. We obviously through the year weren’t our usual thorough self, especially we sputtered in different spots offensively. Whether that’s the reason why or not, it doesn’t matter. That’s what’s happened.”
When McMullan brought up Roy Manning being caught apparently recruiting for both OU and USC this week, Stoops said: “Yeah, I’ve heard about it. There’s differing views on how that actually happened.
“Listen, through this week it’s going to be this way. Everything’s a little bit in flux. Recruiting. Current players. Staff not knowing whether they have a job or don’t have a job. There’s no good way to go through it.
“You’ve just gotta put your head down and plow through it and the dust will settle and it will all be fine.”
Stoops was as assertive about “it will all be fine” as he was at last Monday’s press conference.
“We’re not going away. This program is built to last. It’s bigger than any one person,” he told McMullan. “You get the right guy in here with the right methods with the talent around us, we’re going to continue to move forward winning championships. It may improve. That can happen. We’ll see.
“I’m excited for the future. I’m excited to see who we hire and support whoever that is in the best way. We’re too good of a program to... All of a sudden we can’t win? What’s that about? That’s ridiculous.
“The best way to do it is compare when I walked in here to whoever’s going to walk in here now. And/or when Lincoln Riley took over to when I took over. We had problems back then. We don’t have problems right now.”