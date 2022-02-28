Guerin Emig: Bob Bowlsby sounds off on coaches salaries, trustees influence and the notion of college athletes as employees

Bob Bowlsby is unfailingly interesting. The Big 12 Conference commissioner isn’t always right, but he does grab our attention.
Bowlsby grabbed mine during his recent appearance as part of The Aspen Institute’s “Future of College Sports” video series. Bowlsby appeared with host Jon Solomon to address the topic of athletes as university employees.
Let’s review some of the commissioner’s most interesting statements...
“Too often we have been inconsistently aligned with what we say our principles are. We say it’s all about education, we say it’s all about student-athletes, we say it’s all about the co-curricular aspects of college athletics. And yet we do things that are inconsistent with that. On virtually any campus the head football coach and head men’s basketball coach are the highest paid employees at the university if not the entire state in which the institution resides.”
This was Bowlsby’s general premise at the start of his 30-minute appearance. He is absolutely right, but then it’s a pretty fundamental statement.
Anyone who says college sports in 2022 is aligned with traditional college sports principles also sees the world in cartoon form as “It’s a Small World” runs on a loop in his head.
---
“I would be the first to admit that the salaries of coaches, administrators and commissioners have gotten to absurd amounts. If we had a good way to limit it, I think all of us would vote for it. But that isn’t the nature of the open marketplace.”
Since we’re on the topic. Also...
“I’ve had lots of conversations with elected officials. They all say, ‘You gotta do something about coaches salaries.’ My response is, ‘You tell me what we can do about it without getting sued, and we’ll be happy to implement it.’ Then the conversation gets rather short.”
Coaches salaries won’t be capped in my lifetime because of the “open marketplace” that Bowlsby references. That marketplace drives up media deals and revenue streams, which in turn launch coach salaries into higher orbits.
What college administrators can control is the fine print in their coaches’ contracts. That’s where stay bonuses and buyout clauses hide.
That’s where administrators show the restraint of a puppy chasing a tennis ball. That's how one school pays multiple coaches millions of dollars simultaneously.
Bowlsby should rein in university presidents, athletic directors and regents who negotiate and rubber-stamp the fine print. Then he can get around to any ideas about the general marketplace.
---
“The other thing that is troubling to me is you see more and more trustees and boards of directors that act like ownership groups around the athletics program. Who are otherwise measured, thoughtful, insightful individuals who lose their minds around college athletics.”
While on the subject of regents...
In my experience trustees and boards of directors take their cues from university presidents and chancellors. The presidents and chancellors are the ones who “lose their minds around college athletics.”
---
“The biggest issue I’ve seen with student-athletes is time management issues. They get to campus. They have new freedom. They are challenged more in the classroom and challenged more on the playing fields every day, and they find that yeah, there are things in their life that get marginalized. The ones that do a great job with it are busy all the time. The ones that do a poor job with it tend to struggle early. You see it among freshmen frequently. It is a lot of work being a student-athlete.”
Bowlsby’s statement supports the notion of athletes as employees, whether he means to or not.
College freshmen who simply take 15 hours of class are easily overwhelmed by their newfound time management challenges.
Freshman student-athletes who balance class with their sport while trying to maintain a semblance of a social life – that last part is supposed to be a critical element to the college experience and the student’s development therein – are in one deep hole.
Those who climb out must typically sacrifice something. I’m going to go with a social life, since grades and athletic performance dictate whether they stick around.
If they sacrifice a social life, there’s hardly any use attempting to normalize their college experience.
And a lot more use considering them “employees.”
---
“At institutions like mine, I think every athletic administrator and every coach would advocate for more benefits for student-athletes. Right now we’re limited by our own rules. There may be a way within the NCAA or outside the NCAA to have an organization that would be more permissive in terms of what the college scholarship could look like.”
Hmmm...
“Right now we have 370-some NCAA Division I member institutions. Some are small, some are large, some are north, some are south. Publics, privates. We’re all over the place. It’s not a very homogenous group. Frankly, institutions like mine are frustrated that we can’t be responsive to the changing needs of student-athletes. I don’t know that that means we would declare them employees, but I think there may be a broader array of benefits that could be available to them if we had the ability to pass rules that would allow us to pay those things.”
Is Bowlsby on the verge of advocating for a Power Five/Super Conference breakaway?
“If you had 30 schools break off, you would take half of them and turn them into traditional losers opposed to what they are now – traditional winners. If you get past competitive implications, I don’t think higher education wants that. Having 65 break off or 30 break off, I think most leaders in higher education would see that’s not a good model. We would be far better off with a model that made more of the boats rise at the same time.”
So no, he isn’t advocating for a breakaway.
That doesn’t mean it isn’t going to happen. Under oath, Bowlsby or any other commissioner would tell you it’s very likely to happen.
The 65 Power Five boats aren’t exactly rising together currently. The 370-some boats in Div. I? No chance. With the forces in play? Name, image and likeness and such? Uh-uh.
That isn’t just going to rock some DI boats but sink them.
---
“I’ve considered whether or not a model like the USOC (U.S. Olympic Committee) would be good for college athletics, where we have an over-arching body that provides a little bit of funding and a structure... but where there is a national governing body for each sport.”
That’s an interesting proposition given the recent groundswell for a college football commissioner in particular.
Though I’ve gotta say restructuring with the Olympic model in mind takes college sports further from amateurism ideals, the USOC being such a beacon of principle and all.
---
“You’re going to find a very different recruiting environment. There are going to be fewer opportunities. You would expect employees would be represented by agents. You now are going to have a vastly different process by which you acquire talent on campus... Dismissals is something that employees face. Will there be open trading? Will it not be about student-athletes putting their name in the portal, but a coach saying, ‘You’re dispensable, we’ll shop you to somebody else.’ What is the obligation of the athlete to go there as an employee? Those are the kinds of things that are unknown at this point.”
Back on the athlete-as-employee track, Bowlsby raises more interesting points, though I think he’s exaggerating with things like “open trading.”
Recognizing college athletes as employees and granting them collective bargaining rights doesn’t necessarily signal the onset of player agents or NFL/NBA roster practices.
We could grant college athletes collective bargaining rights to broaden their access to revenue streams and health insurance and stop well short of turning the Big 12 into the AFC South.
---
“The average college scholarship, if you just use room, board, books, fees and full cost of attendance, is higher than the median income in most states in this country.”
College athletes’ access to NIL and other forms of compensation must be measured against the $1.16 billion in NCAA revenue for 2021, not the value of the average college scholarship.
Also, if the average scholarship equates to a median income, we have two bigger problems than whether athletes should be deemed employees – the obscene cost of a college education, and the obscenely low value placed in the average American workplace.
---
“The challenge for college football, and more broadly for college athletics in general, is there are institutions below A5 (Power 5) and below FBS that can’t afford a full array of health care, and so they draw upon the families’ insurance as well as supplemental payments from their coffers. That’s an area where the College Football Playoff could be a big help. There’s enough money there that we could spread it around more broadly and attack some of the health care issues present in college football.”
A reminder that Bowlsby helped orchestrate last summer’s CFP expansion proposal to 12 teams, and that when the playoff recently held at four it lost an opportunity to increase its TV payout from the current $600 million annually to a potential $1.9 billion.