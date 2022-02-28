Guerin Emig: Bob Bowlsby sounds off on coaches salaries, trustees influence and the notion of college athletes as employees

Freshman student-athletes who balance class with their sport while trying to maintain a semblance of a social life – that last part is supposed to be a critical element to the college experience and the student’s development therein – are in one deep hole.

Those who climb out must typically sacrifice something. I’m going to go with a social life, since grades and athletic performance dictate whether they stick around.

If they sacrifice a social life, there’s hardly any use attempting to normalize their college experience.

And a lot more use considering them “employees.”

---

“At institutions like mine, I think every athletic administrator and every coach would advocate for more benefits for student-athletes. Right now we’re limited by our own rules. There may be a way within the NCAA or outside the NCAA to have an organization that would be more permissive in terms of what the college scholarship could look like.”

Hmmm...