Guerin Emig: Bob Bowlsby optimistic about return of full Big 12 college football houses next fall

“The reason, back in mid-August, why we proceeded as we did was we did two or three conference calls with representatives of our football programs,” Bowlsby said. “I think we did three calls with three people from each team. And what we heard from them was they were concerned about their financial aid. They wanted to know if they opted out, could they keep their scholarship?

“They were concerned about eligibility. Were they going to get three games into the season and the season gets stopped and they’ve spent a year of eligibility?

“And they wondered about their own personal health. Were they going to be more likely to get the virus in a sports environment than they were just walking around campus in a social environment?

“We were able to satisfactorily answer those questions, and so our student-athletes, football kids, said, ‘We want to move ahead with it.’ The fact that they wanted to do that was very important to us.

“I think it’s one of the reasons why you didn’t see a lot of opt outs and a lot of (football) teams that didn’t want to play in the postseason. I think our student-athletes in football were bought into it.”

Season in review: Was 2020 season a success for Sooners? Definitely yes

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.