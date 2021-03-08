 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Just In

Guerin Emig: Bob Bowlsby optimistic about return of full Big 12 college football houses next fall
top story

Guerin Emig: Bob Bowlsby optimistic about return of full Big 12 college football houses next fall

{{featured_button_text}}
030921-tul-spt-emigblog Bowlsby

Fans cheer as Oklahoma Sooners players run onto the field during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. 

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Some interesting tidbits from Big 12 Conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby’s media call Monday. Check ’em out...

Fans back in the stands

“If we continue to make the kind of progress that we’re making right now on testing and on vaccinations, I think it’s not unreasonable to see a fall that could have the reduced attendance restrictions lifted,” Bowlsby said. “I think Dr. Fauci said that, and I think others have said that that’s not an unreasonable expectation.

“It’s going to be a matter of what happens between now and then. If we backslide or the variants turn out to be more difficult than they have been so far, who knows?”

The optimism isn’t new – athletic director Joe Castiglione has expressed similar sentiment for Oklahoma’s 2021 home season – but it’s still encouraging.

I suggest we help by keeping our masks on and minding our distance in public spaces even after our vaccinations. That only enhances the prospects of Owen Field and Boone Pickens Stadium being jammed again.

PS... Anthony Fauci has said that chances are good that fans can return to Major League ballparks this summer in some capacity.

Speaking of vaccinations

Bowlsby was asked about the Big 12’s role in athlete vaccinations, particularly to football players heading into the 2021 season.

“The conference really doesn’t have any jurisdiction in that environment,” he answered. “I’m sure that the schools will be working very hard to try to get herd immunity on campuses. I don’t know that anybody is going to be prepared to say it’s mandatory that you take the vaccine... Maybe people for medical reasons or religious reasons or whatever reason just choose not to take the vaccine.”

I’m going to guess that 99.9 percent of college football players, in the Big 12 and elsewhere, agree to be vaccinated. If they commit to playing through a pandemic with no vaccine in sight, surely they’ll opt for the shot now that it’s available.

Financial hit was heavy, but could have been worse

The Big 12 played a football season. Now it appears it will send seven basketball teams to an active NCAA Tournament.

That rescues the conference and its members from financial doomsday.

“Early last summer we could have envisioned a situation where we lost 80 percent of our revenue,” Bowlsby said. “We’re not going to be anywhere in those kinds of numbers, and we’ll be closer to a regular distribution than anything else.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

That’s very encouraging.

However...

“Where we fall short, and it affects our members in different ways, is we didn’t have anything close to regular attendance during the course of the fall,” Bowlsby said. “So our schools are hurting and their revenue, despite the revenue from the conference, is significantly reduced.

“Likewise, I think there are those in the same situation relative to basketball. The amount of money derived from gate receipts in basketball is not insignificant, but certainly not what it is in the football fall.”

We must think of the financial effect here as twofold. There’s the one on the league and the other on the individual schools.

The schools will be relieved to get anything approaching a“regular distribution” from the conference, and yet still face economic challenges specific to their situations.

“I think we’ve been able to get ourselves in a good spot,” Bowlsby said of Big 12 terms, “but it’s going to be a matter of years before the institutions have fully recovered.”

A peek at the process of pressing on with football

Bowlsby did a lot of reflecting on Monday’s call. I thought this bit, dating back to the Big 12’s decision to play football last August, was notable...

“The reason, back in mid-August, why we proceeded as we did was we did two or three conference calls with representatives of our football programs,” Bowlsby said. “I think we did three calls with three people from each team. And what we heard from them was they were concerned about their financial aid. They wanted to know if they opted out, could they keep their scholarship?

“They were concerned about eligibility. Were they going to get three games into the season and the season gets stopped and they’ve spent a year of eligibility?

“And they wondered about their own personal health. Were they going to be more likely to get the virus in a sports environment than they were just walking around campus in a social environment?

“We were able to satisfactorily answer those questions, and so our student-athletes, football kids, said, ‘We want to move ahead with it.’ The fact that they wanted to do that was very important to us.

“I think it’s one of the reasons why you didn’t see a lot of opt outs and a lot of (football) teams that didn’t want to play in the postseason. I think our student-athletes in football were bought into it.”

Season in review: Was 2020 season a success for Sooners? Definitely yes

guerin.emig@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten on the best month of the year

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I'm the proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the OU Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News