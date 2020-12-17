Guerin Emig: Bob Bowlsby on the vaccine, the playoff, OU-Iowa State at Big 12 football and anyone at Big 12 basketball

---

“It hasn’t been an easy path through. We always knew there were going to be some disruptions. Indeed, we had some of those. I think we’re going to get 53 football games in. Had we been offered that back in July, I think we would have said, ‘Where do we sign?’”

Bowlsby is right on both accounts. While the season has been a royal pain in the rear, it has also gone off better than any of us had a right to expect.

That should take the sting out of teams shutting down ahead of bowl games, or players deciding to opt out of them. Players and coaches have been through some stuff. We should thank them for their efforts, not spite them for realizing enough is enough.

“Both are in very good shape, which is one of the interesting things about this. One of the things I hypothesized, I think it said it publicly early in the year, was that teams that are the most disciplined ones in terms of managing the spread of the virus are likely to be the most successful.”

This is Bowlsby on Oklahoma and Iowa State meeting for the Big 12 championship Saturday.