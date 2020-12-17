Guerin Emig: Bob Bowlsby on the vaccine, the playoff, OU-Iowa State at Big 12 football and anyone at Big 12 basketball

Bob Bowlsby popped on a media teleconference Thursday. Let’s review 10 things the Big 12 Conference commissioner said...
“Sports is important to us, and we all spend a lot of time, energy and money involved in it. But it’s going to be a while, in my estimation, before healthy 18-to-22-year olds are going to get the vaccine. And that’s the way it should be. If it turns out that we can’t get a season in because we can’t get the vaccine, then that’s just the way it is. It needs to go to health care professionals. It needs to go to people who are in high-risk categories.”
Let’s start with the big picture and the thing on all of our minds right now. I’m glad the Dallas Morning News’ Chuck Carlton asked the question, and I’m grateful for Bowlsby’s response.
There has been much debate over the availability/speed of testing for professional athletes relative to the general population, and for college athletes relative to personnel on campuses. Priorities out of whack, that sort of thing.
The next stage of that debate will be over vaccine availability. Sports will re-enter the discussion. When it does, we might remember the commissioner’s comments here.
---
“It hasn’t been an easy path through. We always knew there were going to be some disruptions. Indeed, we had some of those. I think we’re going to get 53 football games in. Had we been offered that back in July, I think we would have said, ‘Where do we sign?’”
Bowlsby is right on both accounts. While the season has been a royal pain in the rear, it has also gone off better than any of us had a right to expect.
That should take the sting out of teams shutting down ahead of bowl games, or players deciding to opt out of them. Players and coaches have been through some stuff. We should thank them for their efforts, not spite them for realizing enough is enough.
---
“Both are in very good shape, which is one of the interesting things about this. One of the things I hypothesized, I think it said it publicly early in the year, was that teams that are the most disciplined ones in terms of managing the spread of the virus are likely to be the most successful.”
This is Bowlsby on Oklahoma and Iowa State meeting for the Big 12 championship Saturday.
Good to know the Sooners and Cyclones are on course to play – remember, the alternative to OU or Iowa State missing the game is to bring in Texas instead.
As for as virus discipline... Iowa State did very well, but Oklahoma State seemed to have a much easier time with COVID than OU. That the Sooners are in Arlington Saturday seems more a tribute to their perseverance, and roster talent, than their discipline.
---
“If Iowa State were to win the championship game, they would have won six straight games, which is the same number Ohio State has played the entire season.”
Bowlsby mostly ducked a question about the College Football Playoff committee managing teams with such different schedules. He did make the above point, which he should.
Of course, good points can also be moot ones. Ohio State is making the playoff over Iowa State or OU, provided the Buckeyes handle Northwestern in Saturday’s Big Ten title game.
---
“There’s an awful lot that’s right about the College Football Playoff. It’s clearly far superior to any predecessor structure we had. The selection committee is clearly superior to leaving it in the hands of computers. Reasonable people can disagree on where they would advocate for change, but there’s an awful lot right about it, and we need to make sure that we continue to move forward in ways that keep it just as good as it can be.”
I agree the CFP beats the BCS. I wouldn’t say there’s “an awful lot right about it.”
In fact, there’s an awful lot wrong about it until it expands from four to eight teams.
---
“There was a subcommittee of the CFP management committee that was looking at an evaluation of all things CFP, including the format and schedule and how the selection committee works. It was just something that we were doing in terms of due diligence at a point we were about halfway through the 12-year contract. That initiative has been largely suspended for right now. But we’ll get back to that.”
I know there is a lot on everyone’s plate, but they need to get back to that soon. Anything to expand the dang thing.
---
“We’re going to have about 18,000 in the stands and probably another few thousand in the suites.”
For those curious about attendance for OU-Iowa State Saturday.
---
“We’re planning on playing the tournament, and standard operating procedure right now is we’re going to have some measure of reduced fans. We don’t for a minute expect we’re going to have a full house.”
Bowlsby is talking about the Big 12 basketball tournament here.
There isn’t anything surprising in his comments, but still how sad to imagine crowds in Kansas City, the ones that make the Big 12’s the best conference tournament in college basketball, so thinned out by the pandemic.
---
“Your premise about maybe not having to have every ‘t’ crossed and ‘i’ dotted 10 years ahead of time is probably correct. We’ve demonstrated we can pivot and be flexible.”
It is one of several lessons the pandemic has taught us, as the AP’s Stephen Hawkins pointed out in his question to Bowlsby – the old rules of rigid schedule-making, and schedule-following, should be reconsidered. That goes for college football and a lot of other things.
---
“A wise person told me early in the pandemic we don’t really have seven days in a week anymore, we only have yesterday, today and tomorrow.”
A good one to end on.
