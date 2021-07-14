Guerin Emig: Bob Bowlsby addressed playoff expansion. Here was the good, simple and absurd of it

The 12-team playoff proposal involves six conference champions and six at-large teams. Right now what we have is four at-large teams that are typically conference champions.

More basic math. Every Power 5 commissioner should be hopeful about a second representative the day the 12-team proposal becomes law.

Just remember that hope does not always become reality. About the only Power 5 commish who should feel exceedingly confident about a second CFP rep is Greg Sankey.

From You Know Where.

Bowlsby, asked about a timeline to an expanded playoff: “Can’t answer that question for you. We’re going to have the discussions with our TV partners and with our bowl partners (and) talk with our own constituents. In our case, the presidents and chancellors and ADs in the Big 12 and other conferences are going to do the same thing through the summer. I’m hopeful that we will have a decision at the September board meeting.”

Remember, this is a proposal until the CFP board of managers says “yes” or “no” in September.

Hint: They’ll say “yes.” I just wish they’d follow that with “starting next year.”