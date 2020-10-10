Guerin Emig: Big Tex wept but Sooners celebrated the most bizarre Red River Showdown of them all

Mostly, though, everyone looked drained by the game’s length, the day’s drama and Dallas’ 85-degree heat. Everyone looked happy over the result, yes, but also a little relieved by it.

Because OU winning was as important as this thing was bizarre.

“Feels really good,” Brown said.

“It’s huge,” said Alex Grinch, the defensive coordinator of an OU team that came in 0-2 in the Big 12 Conference after blowing back-to-back fourth-quarter leads against Iowa State and Kansas State.

The Sooners led Texas 31-17 with under five minutes left in regulation, and 31-24 before the Longhorns tied it with 14 seconds left.

To lose this game after what happened the past two weeks? To lose like that to the Hook ’Ems?

“I knew we’d be ready for the fight by the way we prepared,” Riley said. “You never know if you are going to win a game or not. That’s not reality. But it was great to see the team fight and find a way.”

They had to find a way, or else gosh knows how Riley, dealing with challenges at key positions, issues wrought by COVID-19 and anger from a relentless fan base simultaneously, would have kept his team together.