Guerin Emig: Big Tex wept but Sooners celebrated the most bizarre Red River Showdown of them all

DALLAS — And on the 116th day Big Tex wept.
The 55-foot cowboy outside the Cotton Bowl covered his face with a mask. This was due to the pandemic, sure, and the turnovers, penalties and botched plays that pockmarked the 116th Oklahoma-Texas game.
Hopefully, he surrendered to the madness. Why not do so when there are 24,000 restricted-attendance football fans walking beneath your size-96 boots instead of the usual 240,000 fans and Texas State Fairgoers?
I’ll bet it was between the third and fourth overtime, about 4½ hours after kickoff, when Tex unleashed a torrent of Copenhagen and just laughed.
What did the Sooners do after the carnival was over and they had prevailed 53-45?
A stream of them — head coach Lincoln Riley, followed by players DaShaun White, Creed Humphrey, Delarrin Turner-Yell and Brendan Radley-Hiles, consoled Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger after Ehlinger completed the game’s final pass to OU cornerback Tre Brown.
Brown dashed the length of the field with the ball, winning quarterback Spencer Rattler chasing after him.
Humphrey went and grabbed a big crimson OU flag and walked it to his congregating teammates at midfield. He waved it and planted it into the ground per tradition. The Sooners took a victorious team photo, also a tradition.
Mostly, though, everyone looked drained by the game’s length, the day’s drama and Dallas’ 85-degree heat. Everyone looked happy over the result, yes, but also a little relieved by it.
Because OU winning was as important as this thing was bizarre.
“Feels really good,” Brown said.
“It’s huge,” said Alex Grinch, the defensive coordinator of an OU team that came in 0-2 in the Big 12 Conference after blowing back-to-back fourth-quarter leads against Iowa State and Kansas State.
The Sooners led Texas 31-17 with under five minutes left in regulation, and 31-24 before the Longhorns tied it with 14 seconds left.
To lose this game after what happened the past two weeks? To lose like that to the Hook ’Ems?
“I knew we’d be ready for the fight by the way we prepared,” Riley said. “You never know if you are going to win a game or not. That’s not reality. But it was great to see the team fight and find a way.”
They had to find a way, or else gosh knows how Riley, dealing with challenges at key positions, issues wrought by COVID-19 and anger from a relentless fan base simultaneously, would have kept his team together.
Grinch still had some coping to do in postgame, given the show Ehlinger put on at his defense’s expense late in regulation, but he also began by saying: “The fact that these guys found a way to win in that environment, I’ve gotta start there.”
He was right to start there, because the defense did hang in and did take the ball from the opponent, two things that didn’t happen the past two weeks.
Riley faced some coping, too.
The Sooners ran some weird plays during three fourth-quarter possessions with the score still 31-17. They did some weird things. Rattler was even benched after two first-half turnovers.
The freshman quarterback also rebounded from difficulty and gutted out a win, something he couldn’t quite do the past two weeks.
“We played mature,” Rattler said. “We had a consistent edge to us throughout the end of the game, especially in OT. That showed a lot about us.”
What showed most?
“There were some mistakes, obviously, by both sides,” Riley said. “But a lot of fight. A lot of courage. A lot of unbelievable plays, especially in that second half.”
I doubt OU-Texas has ever gone as haywire as it did Saturday. The courage part, though? That was as familiar as the wraparound line at the corny dog stand outside the stadium.
It takes courage to win this game, not necessarily beauty. The Sooners have beaten their rival with teams stacked with trophy winners, yes, but it has always taken tenacity as well.
The tenacity of Saturday’s game broke through as much as the insanity did.
“Man, I tell you, it was the craziest thing I’ve ever been a part of,” Brown said.
Nobody will argue otherwise.
It was also the best thing the 2020 Sooners have ever been a part of, given both where they have been lately and where they could have been headed with a different outcome.
“It was a good time out there,” Rattler said.
Even ol’ Tex had to give him that.
View from the sidelines: OU downs Texas in another classic Red River Showdown
