Guerin Emig: Big 12 could have a future with Nebraska, A&M, Mizzou, Colorado back aboard... but only in Dreamland

Berkowitz’s handy work from 2019 showed the Big Ten netting a record $759 million during fiscal year 2018. Nebraska cashed a $50 million distribution check.

In May of 2019, the Big 12’s hope was for revenue to climb toward mid-$40 million by the end of its media rights package in 2025. The Big Ten was already beyond that.

Nebraska is as aware of that as Texas A&M and Missouri are aware of the SEC’s future windfall. The Huskers, like the Aggies and Tigers, aren’t making a dash from that kind of cash.

Colorado would have a decision at least. The Pac-12 suffered daily migraines with Larry Scott as commissioner, financial and otherwise.

The Buffs might feel better now that George Kliavkoff has replaced Scott. At any rate, they should feel better about a Pac-12 featuring USC than a Big 12 without OU and Texas.