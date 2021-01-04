Guerin Emig: Big 12 bowl lesson: Better to go 5-0 and miss College Football Playoff than 0-6 and make half the CFP field

Everyone but Kyle Trask opted out of the Cotton Bowl, to hear Gators coach Dan Mullen tell it.

Oregon didn’t even win its Pac-12 Conference division, made the Pac-12 title game when Washington suffered a COVID-19 outbreak, then beat listless USC to earn a Fiesta bid.

Army scrambled to find a postseason taker. Miami lost D’Eriq King to a second-quarter torn ACL against OSU.

But aren’t we conditioned to weird by now? If any of this stuff had happened after a normal regular season, yeah, start with the asterisks.

This year? All anyone can do is show up with who they have and play the game at hand, bowl or not.

The Big 12 showed up for its five bowl games, then showed out.

The league needs OU, or Texas, ISU or OSU if they feel like helping the cause, in the playoff next year. As Bowlsby famously, if oddly, said at 2017 Big 12 Media Days: “We’re here to talk about football, and we didn’t make the College Football Playoff. Obviously, that’s the coin of the realm at this point.”