Guerin Emig: Bengals/OU linebacker Jordan Evans offers a literal lesson on racial diversity, empathy

“Even though we might not grow up in the same neighborhood and have totally different experiences, we can be educated enough to understand culturally that this is what this person deals with. They’re able to empathize with me. And when I know other people empathize with me, I can have self-confidence and be proud of who I am.

“Then we can have conversations. One of the best things a class can do is open the room to conversation. A lot of questions can be answered. A lot of uncomfortable situations can be resolved.”

Evans connected with Stephanie Williams, Norman Public Schools’ Executive Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. She had a background in promoting diversity within both NPS and the City of Norman.

“The stars aligned there because we already had some initial discussions,” Williams says. “We thought, ‘How cool would it be to get together a course that would be like an intro to the experiences of more groups?’ With that, Jordan contacted us. It was amazing.

“Not only are a lot of students familiar with him because they know football and OU, but also he brings a perspective of being a product of Norman Public Schools, who felt a need to have a course like this where students are being pushed to learn and grow.”