Guerin Emig: Bengals/OU linebacker Jordan Evans offers a literal lesson on racial diversity, empathy

Long before finding meeting stardom as an Oklahoma linebacker and joining the Cincinnati Bengals, Jordan Evans was a 7-year-old boy who moved into a new Norman neighborhood and just wanted to play with other kids.
“A white girl at the park told me her parents said she wasn’t allowed to hang with anybody like me because of my skin,” he recalls. “I didn’t really understand that. I went home that day and told my mom and dad what happened. From then on, I was always educated on everything.”
Evans’ mother, Tenika, is Black. His father, Scott, is white. They were blessed with remarkably clear consciences of what being biracial meant for their son.
“My dad knew I was going to be seen in society as a Black man,” Evans says. “He was very active in making sure I was educated in my own culture, along with my mother of course.”
Evans wrote a paper on Malcolm X in eighth grade. He knew about Emmett Till before the rest of his AP history class at Norman North High School was introduced to Till.
This made Evans not just comfortable in his skin but confident. It enabled him to have discussions with friends who did not benefit from the same awareness.
“Hearing some things people said because they thought it was funny or a joke, in my opinion it wasn’t funny,” Evans says. “Maybe if there was an educational process where people could understand, ‘Hey, you don’t call a Black man ‘Boy.’ There’s connotation behind it. A lot of people don’t understand that.”
To get folks to understand requires education and civil discourse. The world isn’t progressing like it should, but to just be distraught over this and to hold in bitterness without doing anything to promote change isn’t the way to go.
This idea stayed with Evans from the time he encountered the girl in the park, until...
“Last year during everything that happened, I’m sure it was centered around the George Floyd incident, that’s really what drove me to say, ‘You know what? I’ve had this idea for a long time. Let it become an action,’” he says.
Let our racial differences and difficulties become a tool to educate, not inflame animosity. It was a tool for Evans thanks to his family. It could be a tool for so many if only...
“A year ago when all this stuff was happening in the world, I was back home. I think it was June. I reached out to the superintendent (of Norman Public Schools), Dr. Nick Migliorino. I told him about an idea I had,” Evans says.
A class for Norman High and Norman North students.
“Not just about the lens of Black and white,” Evans says. “Native American history needs to be just as important as any history, especially in Oklahoma. It’s no different than the Asian community, the Black community, the white community. All that stuff needs to be taught thoroughly and correctly.
“Even though we might not grow up in the same neighborhood and have totally different experiences, we can be educated enough to understand culturally that this is what this person deals with. They’re able to empathize with me. And when I know other people empathize with me, I can have self-confidence and be proud of who I am.
“Then we can have conversations. One of the best things a class can do is open the room to conversation. A lot of questions can be answered. A lot of uncomfortable situations can be resolved.”
Evans connected with Stephanie Williams, Norman Public Schools’ Executive Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. She had a background in promoting diversity within both NPS and the City of Norman.
“The stars aligned there because we already had some initial discussions,” Williams says. “We thought, ‘How cool would it be to get together a course that would be like an intro to the experiences of more groups?’ With that, Jordan contacted us. It was amazing.
“Not only are a lot of students familiar with him because they know football and OU, but also he brings a perspective of being a product of Norman Public Schools, who felt a need to have a course like this where students are being pushed to learn and grow.”
All of this, Evans’ personal experiences and family influence combined with his collaboration with his home school district, a district already recognizing the need to foster racial and cultural awareness, led to Evans’ social media video last week announcing the development of Introduction to Ethnic Studies.
It is a social studies elective that all parties plan to implement during the 2021-22 school year at both Norman High and North. Evans has left curriculum specifics to NPS, identifying the right teacher included. The timeline for something so important can’t be strict.
Feedback, meantime, has been encouraging. Williams says she has heard from families of students who wish the course would have been offered years earlier.
Evans has heard from fellow NPS alumni Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers.
“They both said, ‘Hey man, if there is anything you need, let me know,’” Evans says.
Bengals teammates know about the class.
“They have reached out and said to let them know when this gets rolling,” Evans says, “because they want to introduce it where they’re from.”
How about that.
“My hopes and prayers are that this one small idea can lead to others,” Evans says. “This might not be the best program, but Lord willing it’ll become one. It can go through multiple cities and states where things are being discussed.”
Tulsans should note an example Evans uses to explain his vision.
“The Tulsa Race Massacre, nobody knew about that,” he says of his own scholastic experience. “One of the things we want to incorporate is don’t just talk about the bad in cultural history, talk about positive impact. Instead of just talking about the burning of Tulsa, let’s talk about how Tulsa was Black Wall Street. That adds confidence and self-empowerment knowing there is beauty behind each other’s cultures.”
There are few things more valuable on the centennial anniversary of a Race Massacre, with our country in the midst of a racial reckoning, than optimism that we can learn from each other.
Our kids can learn in a high school classroom. They can have conversations there, then take them home and influence their families.
Evans distills it like this: “Uncomfortable conversations lead to comfortable situations.”
For that reason and many others, we should follow his collaboration with NPS as closely as his football career. We should laud the basis for his vision, and use it to see that the world does, in fact, progress.
“I just want my community to be better,” Evans says.