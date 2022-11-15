Guerin Emig: Bedlam '22 the same character evaluation for OU that Bedlam '09 was. Will this team learn from that one?

NORMAN — Brent Venables was deep into his press conference Tuesday when he hit on the central theme to Oklahoma’s Bedlam Week: “Well-managed failure is what it’s all about. That’s what makes or breaks you.”

Venables’ Oklahoma football team is 5-5. The Sooners haven’t failed like this, in terms of wins and losses, since 2009. That group was 6-5 heading into its regular-season finale against Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys were hit by a truck driven by a defense that Venables coordinated.

Not only did OSU not score, it did not convert a single third down. Zac Robinson took three snaps on OU’s side of the field that November day. He was sacked by OU tackle Adrian Taylor on the first, completed a 2-yard pass to Josh Cooper on the second and threw incomplete to Justin Blackmon on the third.

Then Quinn Sharp punted. He did that 14 times that day. Fourteen.

After the game, Venables was asked about it being a statement, coming seven days after Texas Tech gained 549 yards in a 41-13 rout of the Sooners.

“Absolutely,” he answered. “It goes well beyond Oklahoma State. It’s about this program, which is much bigger than any coach or player, and certainly any opponent. This means a lot for the future, just how we responded to the adversity.”

We can draw a direct line from that 13-year-old game to Bedlam on Saturday night in Norman.

All sorts of things had gone wrong for the Sooners in ’09. Most of them involved costly injuries to offensive A-teamers like Sam Bradford and Jermaine Gresham.

You would never know it by the way Venables’ defense clamped down that season, the Tech game being the outlier.

Here’s what Venables said after ’09 Bedlam: “It has been a tough and difficult year but our guys have never made excuses.”

Here’s what he remembered Tuesday: “On the outside, things weren’t going great and everyone was miserable. On the inside, we never flinched.”

There’s your lesson for OU players this week.

All sorts of things have gone wrong for the ’22 Sooners, too. The difference between then and now is the Sooners haven’t reacted as soundly.

They haven’t figured out something the ’09 team did: You can be beaten down by an unusually lousy record, but you can’t let is dismantle the big picture.

The ’09 Sooners were so invested that about a week after Bedlam, Venables said Tuesday, linebacker Keenan Clayton went to Venables with the idea to move to safety, thereby allowing the defense to beef up everywhere else and defend Stanford’s power run game in the Sun Bowl.

OU defended it and won the game 31-27 to finish 8-5.

I don’t know that this year’s Sooners finish 8-5. I don’t know that they can win Bedlam, average as OSU has been the past month.

I know they can accomplish both tasks. They aren’t so talent-barren that they can’t beat OSU, then Texas Tech, then some SEC middle-of-the-pack’er in the Liberty Bowl.

To do this, they might start by digesting something linchpin tackle Gerald McCoy said during Bedlam Week of ’09, when someone asked him about spoiling OSU’s BCS hopes.

“We just want to win the game,” McCoy said. “I don’t really care whether we stop ’em from doing anything, as long as we stop ’em from beating us on Saturday.”

Or how about this from linebacker Austin Box: “It’s a big game. It’s Bedlam. It’s the last game of the season. I take it very personally, and I need to come out and have a really good game.”

Everyone on that defense had a really good game.

“Our guys came out basic and simple and they lined up right. They played very physical and man-to-man played very strongly,” Venables said postgame. “They played a really clean game. We tackled well, covered well and got great pressure.”

You can practically see Venables popping on those highlights during this week’s meetings and saying: “See what happens when you invest? When you play with discipline and technique and fundamentals and don’t cheat the game?”

The ’09 defense was loaded with upperclassmen who had Venables’ system down pat. An unfair advantage the current Sooners can’t account for? Perhaps.

But don’t go making excuses based on some faux talent disparity. Six of the 11 starters on the ’09 defense were rated as three-star prospects by 247 or Rivals.

That becomes a lesson for Venables’ current staff. A season hinges on player investment, yes, but also player development.

This team has not been developed well enough. Otherwise OU wouldn’t have lost last week to a West Virginia team that came in 3-6 overall and 1-5 in the Big 12 Conference.

A result like that is on the coaches as much as the players.

Bedlam Saturday will be on the coaches and players, same as Bedlam from 2009.

“I thought Coach Venables and the staff did an excellent job,” head coach Bob Stoops said that day. “But in the end it’s players that have to tackle, be where they need to be and make plays. And they were great.”

Yes, they were. They had a lot of excuses not to be, given how their previous game had gone.

“Miserable,” Venables called it then.

It wasn’t just the previous game, it was the whole stinking season.

“I knew we were going to have some ups and downs,” defensive end Frank Alexander said Bedlam Week that year, “but I wasn’t expecting this.”

OU’s 27-0 Bedlam blanking was more character evaluation than gut check. To dig in like that, 6-5 record and all, flattered the entire program.

If the specifics vary 13 years later, the storyline does not. A team can have different personnel but still man up and reveal itself. Positive character traits don’t change over time.

Venables knows that as well as anyone. He is the common denominator here.

Let’s see if he can help bring those traits out of his team, same as he did his 2009 defense.