Guerin Emig: Barry Switzer and Tom Osborne shine over OU-Nebraska as brilliantly as ever

The topic is old rival and good buddy Tom Osborne, and as always with Barry Switzer it’s best to just shut up and listen.

“I get the Dallas Cowboys job and all of a sudden I’m down there in Dallas coaching and not getting to see Oklahoma play. And I’m reading in the paper where Nebraska is beatin’ the sh*t out of Oklahoma,” Switzer says. “The first phone call I make to Tom, I say, ‘Tom, what in the hell is happening to Oklahoma?’

“He says, ‘Hey, it ain’t the same anymore, Coach.’”

The two coaching legends talked then and they talk now.

“I wouldn’t say it’s every week, but every month or two we have a phone call or email,” Osborne says. “We have continued to be good friends over the years.”

This is comforting to learn the week Oklahoma visits Nebraska. It is lovely to hear now that the two legends synonymous with this cherished college football rivalry will both be 85 when Switzer’s birthday arrives Oct. 5.

They’ll talk face to face again in Lincoln Friday, the night before Saturday’s 11 a.m. game. Switzer is supposed to say a few words about his fellow Hall of Famer at some party.

Which reminds him …

“One time there was an event celebrating Tom in Omaha. They called me to speak at it, so I flew up,” Switzer says. “I walk up carrying a cocktail with me. I sat down next to the emcee. The guy says, ‘I see you brought your drink with you.’

“I laughed and I said, ‘Bob Devaney would have been disappointed if I didn’t bring my drink with me.’

“The guys says, ‘You got any funny stories to tell about Tom Osborne?’ I answered as honestly as I could. I said, ‘You know, I really can’t think of anything comical or funny about Tom Osborne. Maybe it’s because he didn’t hang out in the same bars as Devaney and I did.’

“I looked at Tom and I said, ‘I don’t know what bars you hung out in, but it damn sure wasn’t the ones we were in.’”

Bars? Shoot, we always imagined when Osborne wasn’t coaching his Huskers against Switzer’s Sooners from 1973-88, the rivalry’s glory years with both teams ranked in the top-5 more often than they weren’t, he was at the University of Nebraska library thumbing through Freud or Pavlov.

Osborne, with a Ph.D. in psychology, read into the night. Switzer, with a master’s in hijinks, danced into it.

The relationship prospered nonetheless.

“I think it’s just a matter of common respect,” Osborne says. “We usually had good teams. Most of the time, the winner of the game would be conference champion and had a chance to be national champion. We always played at a high level.”

“One reason we have a good relationship is that we didn’t recruit against each other,” Switzer says. “It wasn’t like it was Texas and I was down there fighting Darrell Royal for every player.”

That covers the coaching angle of their mutual admiration. But back to the personality difference …

“Well I think that’s true of everybody,” Switzer reasons. “The important thing was Tom was a professional. Dr. Tom is probably the right way of describing him. He’s a very practical, very deliberate, non-emotional, straight-line guy. I shot from the hip a lot of times.”

And that never annoyed Osborne?

“Oh, not that I know of,” Switzer says. “I bugged his ass by coming back and beating their ass in the last minute a few times.”

He ever bother you, Coach?

“Well, no,” Osborne says with a trace of laughter. “It wasn’t like we were around each other all the time. We’d see each other at the Big Eight meetings and when we played once a year. No, I never found him annoying. He was always an upbeat guy and always friendly. We got along fine.”

The fact is Osborne rather enjoyed the self-described “Bootlegger’s Boy.”

“Barry related well to the press and to the fans and people in general because he had a good gift of gab. He was pretty outgoing,” Osborne says “That wasn’t necessarily me. But you’ve got to be yourself. You can’t try to be somebody else.”

If there was no use emulating Switzer’s personality, there was real benefit to gleaning from Switzer’s football philosophy.

“We learned a lot from playing the wishbone,” Osborne says. “It was really tough on your defense because you had to involve your secondary in their running game. If you didn’t you were going to be short somebody out on the quarterback or the pitch.

“Sometimes it exposed your pass defense. You’d come down the line on their option action and they’d have somebody 20 yards behind everybody, because your safeties were playing the run. Oklahoma didn’t throw much, maybe five or six times a game, but we were always worried about their passing game.

“Even though we were in the I-formation, we adopted some of the option principles that they ran. I’d say even though we didn’t beat them very often early in my career, we learned a lot.”

Osborne lost his first five games to Switzer, and 12 of their 17 overall. He caught some grief for that in Huskerland.

Ask Switzer about his edge and he goes straight to one that got away.

“Nineteen seventy-eight,” he says. “We have the best team in America. We’re undefeated. We’re ranked No. 1. I’ve got the Heisman Trophy favorite, I’ve got the Outland Trophy winner, I’ve got a great defense. And we’re leading the nation in damn near every category. Billy Sims is leading the nation in rushing. Sh*t, we go up there and fumble nine times and lose six of ’em. We lose six fumbles. And we get beat 17-14.”

It is a painful memory but also a timeless visual to a rivalry that peaked over 16 remarkable years. The Huskers couldn’t match Bud Wilkinson’s sustained excellence, the Sooners couldn’t match Bob Devaney’s, but gracious did Switzer and Osborne go head to head.

“We knew each other was so good,” Switzer says. “People would always ask me, ‘What’s the most important game on your schedule?’ Everyone thought it was Texas … The most important game on our schedule was Nebraska because it determined the Orange Bowl and the possibility of a national championship.”

So much on the line all those years, so much class.

“Sometimes fairly-heated rivalries get nasty. But I don’t think that was ever the case with Nebraska and Oklahoma,” Osborne says. “I think there was always a good level of respect. I think a lot of that had to do with Barry, and hopefully me, and how we were toward each other.”

It is how they are toward each other, one still in Norman, the other in Lincoln. Like heirlooms to two of college football’s mightiest, proudest programs.

You hobnob with Tom much, Coach?

“Nah. We’re too damn old for that,” Switzer says. “I talk to Tom on the phone. He stays close to home. I am going to Lincoln Friday night. We’ll be honoring Tom. I’ll be there for that and I’ll have some things to say about his program and him.”

Delightful.

The next day, OU and Nebraska will play football again. Which will be fun and potentially dramatic, but nowhere near as fun or dramatic as 1973-88.

That is much more of a comment on those Sooners and Huskers than on these.

That is, most of all, a compliment to those Sooners’ and Huskers’ head coaches. Two giants who never made their rivalry personal, just historical.

“When I think about Nebraska versus Oklahoma, I always think primarily of the years when Barry and I were there,” Osborne says. “After we left it was still a really good rivalry.

“But it was probably never quite the same.”