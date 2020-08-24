Everyone’s doing their best to make this seem normal, even to the point of staging full-contact scrimmages in programs still playing, but none of this is normal.
Nothing about college football in 2020, with the pandemic riding shotgun, is normal. There are qualifiers everywhere. “If we have a game” and “If we let any fans in” and “If we finish a season.”
There are asterisks. You literally saw them Monday when the Associated Press released its preseason top 25.
*Ohio State is No. 2.
*Penn State is No. 7
*Oregon is No. 9.
*Wisconsin is No. 12.
And so on.
Is it OK to include Big Ten and Pac-12 teams in the first poll? Oh, I guess. Competition hasn’t begun, so technically the season hasn’t officially been affected by the Buckeyes, Ducks, Nittany Lions or Badgers shutting down.
Is it OK to exclude the Big Ten and Pac-12 from the poll when the games begin? It’s not just OK, it’s the only sensible option. Which is why AP voters will leave out Big Ten and Pac-12 teams moving forward.
The problem we can’t just forget about the Buckeyes, Ducks, Nittany Lions or Badgers. Even if the Power 3 powers on, we won’t stop wondering how the Plug-Pulling 2 might have affected everything.
Say Alabama, Georgia or Oklahoma jumps from 3, 4 or 5 into Ohio State’s No. 2 position. Are we going to stop comparing the Crimson Tide, Bulldogs or Sooners to the team Ryan Day would have rolled out had there not been a pandemic?
When December hits and assuming the Power 3 are still at it, are we going to stop imagining how Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields would have reshaped the Heisman Trophy race?
When whatever College Football Playoff hits, what then? Say what you will about Clemson/SEC playoff superiority, it isn’t like the Big Ten and Pac-12 have missed the party every year.
And how is this supposed to work whenever the Big Ten and Pac-12 get around to staging their version of the season? How are AP voters supposed to slot teams then?
What does the Heisman Trust do, hand out two trophies? What does the CFP do, recognize twin champions?
Asked the CFP question Aug. 12, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby responded: “Well, I think you ask a logical question whether either one of them is actually a champion.”
Exactly. There are thousands of logical questions with maybe tens of logical answers.
Not that anyone is to blame. The coronavirus is a daily phenomenon that does various measures of damage. It has skyrocketed our degrees of difficulty and frustration while draining our reservoirs of patience and understanding.
There isn’t much that makes perfect sense any longer. That certainly goes for college football, where doctors, scientists and infectious disease specialists draw different conclusions about the sport’s viability right now.
The trickle-down from there is just as confusing.
Monday, the trickle-down arrived in the form of a preseason top 25 in which the intention was undoubtedly good, but the end result was unmistakably baffling.
College football in 2020, ladies and gentlemen, where the only thing we’re certain about is that nothing is normal.