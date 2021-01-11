Guerin Emig: As Hall of Fame recognition arrives, it's Bob Stoops' turn to acknowledge a job well done

April 24, 1999, the University of Oklahoma dedicated the Switzer Center, the complex housing OU’s football operation, before the Sooners’ spring game later that day.

Bob Stoops, six months into the head football coaching job, used the occasion to recognize complex namesake Barry Switzer by lining up the Sooners in wishbone formation for the scrimmage’s first snap.

Spectators at the dedication recognized Stoops with a long, loud ovation. That didn’t sit well with the then-38-year-old by way of Youngstown, Ohio; Iowa City, Iowa; Kent, Ohio; Manhattan, Kansas; and Gainesville, Florida.

“I haven’t done anything yet to deserve it,” Stoops said at the time.

The day showed us two characteristics that would define Stoops’ 18-season run as OU coach -- a responsibility to live up to the game’s roots, defined by toughness when it came to competing and success when it came specifically to the Sooners, and a refusal to accept any personal recognition until his job was good and done.

At press conferences over the years we must have tried to get Stoops to appreciate his coaching achievements a couple hundred times. It wasn’t much use, even in 2012 as he passed Bud Wilkinson on OU’s all-time victories list, or in ’13 as he passed Switzer at the top.