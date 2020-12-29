Guerin Emig: An opportunity for OU defense to put stamp on present, exorcise demons of past

Oklahoma needs a strong defensive effort against Florida in Wednesday night’s Cotton Bowl to put a stamp on the present. The Sooners have made real strides on that side of the ball this season, but stopping Kyle Trask and the Gators, shorthanded as they are at receiver, would represent their longest stride to date.
OU needs a strong defensive effort for the sake of the future. Coaches use bowl successes as momentum builders toward winter conditioning, spring ball and summer camp for current players, and as talking points while recruiting future ones.
But what about the past?
If the Sooners clamp down on Florida, maybe limit the Gators to half their 42-point average, and win like they have been winning since November’s arrival — with defense out front — could that exorcise the demons from bowl games of their recent past?
“I hope we play well defensively. I just think each year is its own year,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday. “Every challenge is different. Your team’s different. Opponent’s different. Situation’s different. And so we’re just going to try to be the very best we can (Wednesday) night.
“Whatever people want to say about a big picture, that’ll be their choice. The only thing we can control is the way we prepare and the way we perform (Wednesday) night. We’re going to try to stay locked on that.”
Understood.
And yet the opportunity to change a narrative exists. A sullied narrative, since it pertains to OU defense in bowl games.
Just look at this mess...
The Sooners surrendered 63 points and 692 yards to LSU in last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal Peach Bowl, 45 points and 528 yards to Alabama in the 2018 semifinal Orange Bowl, and 54 points and 527 yards to Georgia in the 2017 semifinal Rose Bowl.
The Baton Rouge Advocate counted 25 records set by LSU’s offense in the Peach. The Crimson Tide bolted to an Orange Bowl-record 21-point first quarter. Sony Michel set Georgia bowl marks with four touchdowns and a 75-yard scoring dash.
Yes, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Michel all were mighty on the grand stage. But gosh were the Sooners meek.
They need to be strong Wednesday night.
“I feel like there’s still a notion that we don’t have a lot of respect as a defense when playing against those type of teams,” said Nik Bonitto, OU’s All-American rush linebacker. “So going against Florida is a great opportunity. They have a great offense, great team in general.”
The Gators are a little less great without Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney, two All-American receivers who have opted out of the Cotton Bowl along with starting wideout Trevon Grimes. Florida coach Dan Mullen said Tuesday he’ll have roughly 60 scholarship players available in Arlington.
There is a little less glow to this game than there is to a CFP semifinal. If the Sooners really want to show the world they have transformed their defensive identity, they’ll shut down Alabama, Clemson or Ohio State one of these years.
But again, they can at least get started on rewriting that narrative? In their eight bowl appearances since Johnny Manziel toyed with them at the 2013 Cotton, OU has allowed an average of 41 points, 26 first downs and 519 yards.
If an opponent rushed for 212 yards or threw for 307 on you in a single bowl game, you would feel lousy about your defense. Those are the average numbers opponents have hung on the Sooners in their last eight bowls.
The feeling is OU won’t allow that to occur Wednesday night, given how well Bonitto, Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey are playing, and what kind of impact Ronnie Perkins has made since returning from his suspension.
The Sooners will miss cornerback Tre Brown, but the Gators will miss their top four receivers — the three opt-outs plus coronavirus-stricken Jacob Copeland — more.
So this should go better.
It must go better for OU’s sake.
“I look at it as an opportunity to compete at the highest level in a tremendous bowl game,” defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “Don’t for one second look at the Cotton Bowl as anything but that. This is to put yourself in an elite bowl matchup against an elite team, an elite offense.”
The Sooners have cratered in this kind of matchup for nearly a decade now. It’s well past time for that to stop.