Guerin Emig: An opportunity for OU defense to put stamp on present, exorcise demons of past

Oklahoma needs a strong defensive effort against Florida in Wednesday night’s Cotton Bowl to put a stamp on the present. The Sooners have made real strides on that side of the ball this season, but stopping Kyle Trask and the Gators, shorthanded as they are at receiver, would represent their longest stride to date.

OU needs a strong defensive effort for the sake of the future. Coaches use bowl successes as momentum builders toward winter conditioning, spring ball and summer camp for current players, and as talking points while recruiting future ones.

But what about the past?

If the Sooners clamp down on Florida, maybe limit the Gators to half their 42-point average, and win like they have been winning since November’s arrival — with defense out front — could that exorcise the demons from bowl games of their recent past?

“I hope we play well defensively. I just think each year is its own year,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday. “Every challenge is different. Your team’s different. Opponent’s different. Situation’s different. And so we’re just going to try to be the very best we can (Wednesday) night.