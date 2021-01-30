Guerin Emig: Add toughness to long list of reasons OU's basketball season can be special

They won because they took the game to the Crimson Tide.

They established themselves with an 11-2 lead, and then pressed the issue for the next two hours. They were quicker and stronger to loose balls, especially on the offensive glass, and that helped overcome their subpar shooting and the absence of their two players.

Manek, still trying to regain fitness and rhythm after being sidelined by COVID, doesn’t have his shooting stroke back. So he ducked inside and did some dirty work Saturday with six tough rebounds and half of his 12 points near the basket.

“I’m just trying to focus on playing hard,” Manek said. “That’s all I can do at the moment — play hard.”

He should do more than that eventually. Assuming Manek rediscovers his touch to complement Harmon’s offensive confidence, Harkless’ general tenacity, the team’s commitment to defense and its nine-player depth, Kruger’s “special group” might just do special things.

Especially now that we have seen the group’s mettle.

“All games, for the most part, are going to come down to that,” Kruger said. “Not that the other team is not tough also, but winning those battles, those individual matchups, the rebound battles, whatever the case might be...