Guerin Emig: Add toughness to long list of reasons OU's basketball season can be special

There is a lot to like about this Oklahoma basketball team.
The Sooners share the ball, play sound defense and make their free throws. They are versatile. They are deep.
De’Vion Harmon is their quarterback, Austin Reaves their closer and Elijah Harkless their bulldog. Brady Manek and Umoja Gibson can shoot. Jalen Hill and Alondes Williams can slash. Kur Kuath can protect the rim.
Lon Kruger is their coach. He knows a thing or two about the game.
It shouldn’t be a surprise that the Sooners have turned December questions about whether they can make the NCAA Tournament into February projections about how high their seed will be. They just finished a 6-2 January with Saturday's 66-61 victory over No. 9 Alabama, their third straight triumph over a top 10 team and their fourth of the month.
“Coach Kruger, he’s always (said) since the start of the season that this is a special group,” Harkless said.
That’s due to everything and everyone listed above, and to one thing that carried OU over the finish line against Alabama.
Fight.
The Sooners didn’t have Reaves or Williams Saturday due to COVID-19 protocol. They weren’t as good with the ball or at the free throw line.
They won because they took the game to the Crimson Tide.
They established themselves with an 11-2 lead, and then pressed the issue for the next two hours. They were quicker and stronger to loose balls, especially on the offensive glass, and that helped overcome their subpar shooting and the absence of their two players.
Manek, still trying to regain fitness and rhythm after being sidelined by COVID, doesn’t have his shooting stroke back. So he ducked inside and did some dirty work Saturday with six tough rebounds and half of his 12 points near the basket.
“I’m just trying to focus on playing hard,” Manek said. “That’s all I can do at the moment — play hard.”
He should do more than that eventually. Assuming Manek rediscovers his touch to complement Harmon’s offensive confidence, Harkless’ general tenacity, the team’s commitment to defense and its nine-player depth, Kruger’s “special group” might just do special things.
Especially now that we have seen the group’s mettle.
“All games, for the most part, are going to come down to that,” Kruger said. “Not that the other team is not tough also, but winning those battles, those individual matchups, the rebound battles, whatever the case might be...
“I thought we won our share of them down the stretch. And Alabama is a really, really good team. That should make our guys feel pretty good.”
It should make us reconsider OU’s ceiling, given everything the Sooners already had going for them.
“You can take two of our leaders out and we can still come up with a win like that,” Manek said Saturday. “We have guys that can change a position within two days and play amazing. We’ve just got a lot of weapons. I think that’s going to help us in the end.”
Kruger has liked his squad’s talent, versatility and depth since October. Now that it’s February, add toughness to the mix.
And get a little more excited about the squad’s prospects for March.