Guerin Emig: A strange start to the season for Lincoln Riley, Spencer Rattler and OU's unplugged offense

Gallery: Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma
NORMAN — Everyone feels weird about Oklahoma’s current offense, mostly because with Oklahoma’s recent offenses, everyone felt the Sooners could score with every snap regardless of down, distance or yard line.
OU has ranked 13th, first, first, first, second and 11th in yards per play among FBS teams over Lincoln Riley’s first six years as offensive coordinator. The folks at teamrankings.com crunch those numbers based on games involving two FBS teams.
With that formula, and subtracting OU’s Sept. 11 scrimmage against FCS Western Carolina, the Sooners rank 42nd after their two games against Tulane and Nebraska. Their 5.9 yards-per-play average falls beneath that of Big 12 Conference peers Iowa State, TCU, Texas, Kansas State, Baylor and Texas Tech.
The Sooners typically lap college football when it comes to explosive plays. Their 8.4-yards-per-play average in 2018 beat the next-most explosive offense, Alabama, by a full yard. This is a metric typically separated by fractions, not full yards.
Fair or not, we’ll measure all Riley-coordinated offenses by that absurd standard moving forward, this year’s included. Specifically, we’ll measure all Riley-coached quarterbacks by those who quarterbacked OU’s previous fireworks displays, Spencer Rattler included.
Rattler hasn’t measured up through three games. Everybody has a theory as to why. Nobody knows the answer.
I went fishing for the psychological angle Tuesday when I asked Riley whether it’s difficult for Rattler to hear him advise, “Take what the defense gives you” when predecessors Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray took whatever they wanted.
My theory: Rattler is pressing not just because he has a gunslinger’s mentality, but he quarterbacks college football’s gunslinger offense.
“There’s a high expectation here offensively, and he understands that,” Riley said in response. “I think probably more just based on his expectations, and I think all of ours of what we can be offensively this year as compared to maybe other years.
“We’ve got the makings of a really good group. There’s a general consensus around our program that we feel like we’re pretty close, and probably a little bit closer than a lot of people think, to playing some good ball. We’ve had some periods of the season already where we’ve played very good ball. It’s a fine line, and we’ve got to push it over the hump.
“The thing with Spencer is continue to stay patient, continue to play within the system and trust his teammates. Trust what we’re doing. If we can all do that as a group, we’ll bust through and play pretty well coming up soon.”
A lot to unpack there.
Let’s start with comparing offenses, something I did to start the column.
Later in his press conference Tuesday, Riley noted the players at OU’s skill positions currently are “radically different” than they were at the end of last season.
Does that make for an adjustment? Sure. Leading 2020 rusher Rhamondre Stevenson is playing for the New England Patriots. Theo Wease, OU’s co-leading receiver last year, is injured.
Does that make for an excuse? No.
Kennedy Brooks, OU’s most productive running back in 2019, has returned from his ’20 COVID opt-out. Rattler is throwing to Marvin Mims, Jadon Haselwood and Mike Woods currently. They averaged 16.5, 16 and 19 yards per catch last year.
You can’t sell anyone that OU’s unplugged offense is due to runners, catchers and a thrower missing the explosive gene. The big-play potential is there, it’s just untapped.
Riley said the offense has had its moments. Anyone who watched OU’s first half against Tulane or its opening drive against Nebraska would agree.
Also, anyone who has paid attention to Riley’s track record can be optimistic. He tends to discover what works, and the plays that can detonate, as a season unfolds.
Recall Marquise Brown’s emerging to help supercharge Mayfield in 2017, or the blend of Mayfield, Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine, Sterling Shepard and Dede Westbrook as 2015 wore on.
Here’s the wild card this year, returning to Riley’s quote: The thing with Spencer is continue to stay patient, continue to play within the system and trust his teammates. Trust what we’re doing.
This is where Rattler, more than Mayfield, Murray or Jalen Hurts before him, must take what a defense gives him.
If Nebraska’s laid-back zone pass defense is any indication, the old 75-yard go routes to Westbrook, Brown or CeeDee Lamb simply aren’t going to be there this season. Defensive coordinators are sick of being scorched like that, so they are dropping safeties into centerfield, playing more zone and less man coverage, and daring pass-happy play-callers like Riley to go against their nature and run the ball.
It isn’t just Rattler OU fans must trust to be patient, it’s Riley. Both men must accept the fact that gains could be shorter this season during drives that are longer.
Rattler can’t force anything into overprotective pass coverage. He has forced enough already with two interceptions against Tulane and a couple near-picks against Nebraska.
We’ll bust through and play pretty well coming up soon, Riley said Tuesday. Could be. He has the weaponry still, the quarterback included. Again, he should like his track record.
It’s just strange that it hasn’t happened yet. If it doesn’t, at least as often as we’re used to seeing, it’s going to be stranger watching the Sooners try to win methodically instead of suddenly.