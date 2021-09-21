Guerin Emig: A strange start to the season for Lincoln Riley, Spencer Rattler and OU's unplugged offense

Recall Marquise Brown’s emerging to help supercharge Mayfield in 2017, or the blend of Mayfield, Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine, Sterling Shepard and Dede Westbrook as 2015 wore on.

Here’s the wild card this year, returning to Riley’s quote: The thing with Spencer is continue to stay patient, continue to play within the system and trust his teammates. Trust what we’re doing.

This is where Rattler, more than Mayfield, Murray or Jalen Hurts before him, must take what a defense gives him.

If Nebraska’s laid-back zone pass defense is any indication, the old 75-yard go routes to Westbrook, Brown or CeeDee Lamb simply aren’t going to be there this season. Defensive coordinators are sick of being scorched like that, so they are dropping safeties into centerfield, playing more zone and less man coverage, and daring pass-happy play-callers like Riley to go against their nature and run the ball.

It isn’t just Rattler OU fans must trust to be patient, it’s Riley. Both men must accept the fact that gains could be shorter this season during drives that are longer.

Rattler can’t force anything into overprotective pass coverage. He has forced enough already with two interceptions against Tulane and a couple near-picks against Nebraska.