Guerin Emig: A haphazard first half cost OU against Kansas more than hero ball late

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Austin Reaves came up short playing hero ball down the stretch of Oklahoma’s Big 12 Tournament loss to Kansas Thursday night. This was after OU had trimmed a 20-point deficit to 3, and several observers blamed the 69-62 setback on late-game decisions.
Well, Reaves did the same thing here Wednesday night against Iowa State. It worked out pretty well. He scored 12 points in the final four minutes, mostly on 1-one-1 forays.
Reaves hit a jumper to stop ISU’s 11-0 run. The Cyclones answered to get within 6. Reaves answered right back with a pull-up 3. That was pretty much that. .
Does Reaves get carried away at the end of games? At times, definitely. But it works at times, and I’m not positive the Sooners are better off if he doesn’t try to take over.
But back Thursday’s setback… Reaves didn’t lose the game in the second half.
The Sooners lost it in the first. I mean, they really lost it.
“A shock to everyone,” coach Lon Kruger called it. “We hadn’t had a half like that on the year.”
“We were embarrassed,” Brady Manek said.
Rightfully so. It was embarrassing. Fifteen points and just as many careless errors?
The first 20 minutes were a lot more alarming than anything that happened over the last five.
“I just feel like we were out of it,” Manek said.
Kruger: “Just didn’t have any ball movement or people movement.”
Back to Manek: “Didn’t feel like we came ready to play. Don’t know why.”
It couldn’t have been fatigue from the Iowa State game. That’s an excuse on day three of the Big 12 Tournament, not day two.
The Sooners should have been primed to pounce on a Kansas team that is limited even with all of its personnel. That the Jayhawks missed go-to big man David McCormack Thursday made them even more vulnerable.
They led 35-15 at the half.
This was the Big 12 quarterfinals, with KU there for the taking and the calendar flipped to the postseason. That is very discouraging when you consider the NCAA's first round is a week away.
A team can play its way out of a shooting slump. It can start winning 50/50 games by making one more play or getting one more bounce.
A coach can encourage his guys that it’ll turn soon under those circumstances, that their time will come.
Thursday night wasn’t about poor shooting or one or two plays in the final minute. It was about poor execution and low energy leading to a hole too deep to emerge from.
The Sooners did some digging eventually. They played better basketball in the second half. That set up the option to pin the outcome on Reaves.
The reality is OU got bounced from the Big 12 Tournament because of haphazard ball in the first half, not hero ball in the second.