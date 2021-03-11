Guerin Emig: A haphazard first half cost OU against Kansas more than hero ball late

The first 20 minutes were a lot more alarming than anything that happened over the last five.

“I just feel like we were out of it,” Manek said.

Kruger: “Just didn’t have any ball movement or people movement.”

Back to Manek: “Didn’t feel like we came ready to play. Don’t know why.”

It couldn’t have been fatigue from the Iowa State game. That’s an excuse on day three of the Big 12 Tournament, not day two.

The Sooners should have been primed to pounce on a Kansas team that is limited even with all of its personnel. That the Jayhawks missed go-to big man David McCormack Thursday made them even more vulnerable.

They led 35-15 at the half.

This was the Big 12 quarterfinals, with KU there for the taking and the calendar flipped to the postseason. That is very discouraging when you consider the NCAA's first round is a week away.

A team can play its way out of a shooting slump. It can start winning 50/50 games by making one more play or getting one more bounce.

A coach can encourage his guys that it’ll turn soon under those circumstances, that their time will come.