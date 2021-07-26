Guerin Emig: A day of joy and, if we're being truthful, pain as OU files for Big 12 divorce

Oklahoma filed for divorce from the Big 12 Conference Monday and I thought of “Marriage Story,” the movie about divorce which opens with a scene about love. Specifically, what Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver appreciate about each other even as they realize they are better off apart.

OU has decided it is better off separated from the Big 12. It intends to join the SEC next.

There is much excitement about this among the OU crowd I have communicated with the past few days. They don’t admit to much anguish or regret.

It’s in there, though. It has to be. Divorce is too complex to say otherwise. It’s a beginning and an ending, an opportunity and a lament. It’s laughter and tears.

Sooners who say they haven’t shed one over the thought of ending a 97-year relationship — OU has played Oklahoma State, Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State on the regular in the Big 12, Big Eight, Big Seven and Big Six dating back to 1928 — are either lying or mechanical.