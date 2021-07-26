Guerin Emig: A day of joy and, if we're being truthful, pain as OU files for Big 12 divorce

Oklahoma filed for divorce from the Big 12 Conference Monday and I thought of “Marriage Story,” the movie about divorce which opens with a scene about love. Specifically, what Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver appreciate about each other even as they realize they are better off apart.
OU has decided it is better off separated from the Big 12. It intends to join the SEC next.
There is much excitement about this among the OU crowd I have communicated with the past few days. They don’t admit to much anguish or regret.
It’s in there, though. It has to be. Divorce is too complex to say otherwise. It’s a beginning and an ending, an opportunity and a lament. It’s laughter and tears.
Sooners who say they haven’t shed one over the thought of ending a 97-year relationship — OU has played Oklahoma State, Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State on the regular in the Big 12, Big Eight, Big Seven and Big Six dating back to 1928 — are either lying or mechanical.
They might be giddy over the prospects of SEC fame and fortune. There is the lure of Ole Miss’ Grove, LSU’s Death Valley and Florida’s Swamp. Trips the Sooners previously made to Tuscaloosa and Knoxville were seductively memorable.
Old friends await at Texas A&M and Missouri. Dixie Chicken and Harpo’s await.
Arkansas awaits. Fayetteville is a jewel.
But so is Lawrence. Soon the Sooners won’t play an annual basketball game inside Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse.
Fans can drive a few hours to see OU compete there. They can drive up to Manhattan or Ames and mingle amid those places’ full-throttle tailgaters.
They can drive down to Waco and Fort Worth and over to Lubbock. The scenery isn’t as nice, but you can still watch football there. You can still make friends.
Soon fans must fly to Jacksonville to see OU-Florida, to Cincinnati to see OU-Kentucky and to Tupelo to see OU-Ole Miss. That won’t be as cheap or easy. It will be harder to make friends like the Sooners’ in Stillwater.
Maybe non-conference Bedlam happens after OU joins the SEC. It won’t feel the same either way.
It hasn’t just been braggin’ rights in Norman and Stillwater lately but Big 12 championships. That level of competition binds two schools in the same league, let alone the same state, a little tighter.
Relationships bind a league’s schools tighter.
The Sooners know folks in Manhattan. They’d have to. Bob Stoops and Lon Kruger coached at K-State years before OU.
The Sooners know folks in Lubbock. Lincoln Riley went to school at Texas Tech. Joe Castiglione protege Kirby Hocutt is Tech’s athletic director.
Castiglione knows TCU’s administration well from when old pal Chris Del Conte was the Horned Frogs’ AD. He knows Iowa State’s administration equally having worked the past 16 years with ISU AD Jamie Pollard. Before Pollard there was Bruce Van De Velde, another former Castiglione lieutenant.
Right, money binds schools to conferences tightest of all. OU will get millions more in the SEC than it ever received in the Big 12 after ESPN gets through renegotiating the SEC contract it took from CBS last December.
Is this the smart play? Yes.
Is it the greedy play? Sure. But if you decry that you must also answer a question: Where have you been the past, oh, 50 years?
Is it the enticing play? Another question: Who would you rather see at Owen Field one fall, KU, K-State and Baylor or Alabama, Georgia and LSU?
Were it that simple, this would be a one-dimensional day in Soonerville. Joy abounding.
And while there is much joy Monday over OU trading up in terms of football schedule, Q rating and tax bracket, there must be sorrow as well.
The Big 12 has been pretty good to the Sooners for a quarter century. There have been problems along the way. We know about many of them.
We also know about the benefits. Revenue has been steady. Championships have been plentiful. Relationships have been valuable.
To spurn those passages of OU’s history in the Big 12, and in versions of the same conference dating back a century, isn’t just acting stubborn or convenient. It isn’t acting at all.
It’s data processing. It’s being plugged into a power outlet.
I guarantee the Sooners felt something other than circuitry Monday when they, along with Texas, notified the Big 12 that they are not extending their grants of media rights beyond the current term ending in 2025.
This was filing divorce papers and no divorce drags out four years. OU and Texas will play in the Big 12 the coming year, then depart as soon as they can. That’s where lawyers come in. Divorces are complicated that way, and often contentious.
They are also often very somber. There are keepsakes because there was a relationship. They can make the divorcee feel as wistful about the past as hopeful about the future.
The Sooners did something for their future Monday, for their own good they believe. They will assert that as their attorneys now get to work.
They also did something sad. And while they aren’t as quick to admit that, it is every bit as true.